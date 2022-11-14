ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClutchPoints

Sam Pittman gives Arkansas football two options amid brutal season

The Arkansas Razorbacks are not living up to the expectations in the 2022 college football season. Arkansas football still has just five wins. The Razorbacks failed to recover from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames at home on Nov. 5, as Sam Pittman and his team fell short of taking down No. 7 LSU Tigers last Saturday in a 13-10 defeat in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Sign Nation’s Top Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in program history, Arkansas has landed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. The Razorbacks’ 2023 signing class is ranked No. 1 nationally by both Baseball America and Perfect Game. Previously, Arkansas’ highest-rated class was No. 2 by Perfect Game (2014) and No. 3 by Baseball America (2017 & 2020).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Trustees elect University of Arkansas’ first Black chancellor

Charles Robinson has become the first Black chancellor of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The UA board of trustees unanimously voted for him to take on the role during its meeting Wednesday following a months-long debate. Robinson has served as interim chancellor since August 2021 when he took over for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FOX 16 News

University of Arkansas selects new chancellor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas has decided that its interim chancellor will take over the position permanently. During a UA Board of Trustees meeting in Monticello on November 16, the announcement was made that Dr. Charles Robinson will officially take over the position. Robinson was named the interim chancellor in August 2021. […]
MONTICELLO, AR
KHBS

Snow is starting to fall in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow has started to fall in both northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, starting Monday afternoon.Follow this link to see any closings or delays. The area could get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. Isolated areas could get 3 inches. The National Weather...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Walton Family Foundation grant extends NWA Kiva Hub for three years

A grant from the Walton Family Foundation (WFF) in Bentonville will extend funding through 2025 for the Northwest Arkansas hub of microloan nonprofit Kiva. In a news release Tuesday (Nov. 15), Kiva Northwest Arkansas partner Startup Junkie Foundation of Fayetteville announced a three-year grant worth $470,000. WFF will continue to provide dollar-for-dollar matching loan funds for every new, Kiva-approved small business borrower in Washington and Benton counties.
BENTONVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

Plans to Build Neurodivergent Residential Community in Fayetteville Progress

Supporting Lifelong Success, or SLS, will be the first nonprofit residential community for neurodivergent adults in Arkansas. Located in the beautiful foothills of Kessler Mountain in southwest Fayetteville, the planned development will feature individual housing, clinical and communal facilities, recreation and greenspace designed to help residents and their families to thrive.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Missing child located in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Update: Fort Smith police say the missing child has been found safe. The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Smith. She reportedly left home on Nov. 14 around 3 a.m. and was last seen...
FORT SMITH, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving, or offering to-go holiday meals in 2022

Ready or not, it’s happening next week, and as always, we’ve compiled a list of local restaurants offering to-go turkey, sides, pies, and more for Thanksgiving this year. We’ve also scoured the internet looking for restaurants that will actually be open and serving food on Thanksgiving for those looking to dine out, and those are below as well.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Mercy to begin work on new primary care clinic in Fort Smith

Officials with Mercy Fort Smith and Fort Smith Mayor George McGill gathered on a cold Wednesday (Nov. 16) to break ground on a $3.6 million primary care clinic at 4600 Towson Ave., which is expected to open in late 2023. The clinic is a long-awaited replacement for a Mercy clinic...
FORT SMITH, AR

