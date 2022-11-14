Read full article on original website
Related
Sam Pittman gives Arkansas football two options amid brutal season
The Arkansas Razorbacks are not living up to the expectations in the 2022 college football season. Arkansas football still has just five wins. The Razorbacks failed to recover from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames at home on Nov. 5, as Sam Pittman and his team fell short of taking down No. 7 LSU Tigers last Saturday in a 13-10 defeat in Fayetteville.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dunk of the Year? Arkansas' Trevon Brazile puts South Dakota State defender on a poster
Arkansas’ Trevon Brazile just threw down the dunk of the year (so far) against South Dakota State. The talented Missouri transfer went through 2 defenders as another tried to get back to his man, unleashing a furious dunk over freshman South Dakota State defender Broden Lien. He’s got a...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Sign Nation’s Top Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in program history, Arkansas has landed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. The Razorbacks’ 2023 signing class is ranked No. 1 nationally by both Baseball America and Perfect Game. Previously, Arkansas’ highest-rated class was No. 2 by Perfect Game (2014) and No. 3 by Baseball America (2017 & 2020).
fayettevilleflyer.com
Trustees elect University of Arkansas’ first Black chancellor
Charles Robinson has become the first Black chancellor of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The UA board of trustees unanimously voted for him to take on the role during its meeting Wednesday following a months-long debate. Robinson has served as interim chancellor since August 2021 when he took over for...
University of Arkansas selects new chancellor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas has decided that its interim chancellor will take over the position permanently. During a UA Board of Trustees meeting in Monticello on November 16, the announcement was made that Dr. Charles Robinson will officially take over the position. Robinson was named the interim chancellor in August 2021. […]
KHBS
VIDEO: Snow blankets the town square in Fayetteville, Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow blanketed the Fayetteville Square Monday evening.Watch the video in the player above. The area could get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. Isolated areas could get 3 inches.
KHBS
Crawford County, Arkansas, hunter found after night lost in the woods
CHESTER, Ark. — A hunter who had been missing since Monday afternoon has been found, according to Veronica Robins, the Crawford County emergency manager. George Combee was out hunting with friends. They saw him at about 1 p.m. Monday in an area west of Chester, but he didn't rejoin them later that afternoon.
KHBS
Snow is starting to fall in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow has started to fall in both northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, starting Monday afternoon.Follow this link to see any closings or delays. The area could get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. Isolated areas could get 3 inches. The National Weather...
talkbusiness.net
Walton Family Foundation grant extends NWA Kiva Hub for three years
A grant from the Walton Family Foundation (WFF) in Bentonville will extend funding through 2025 for the Northwest Arkansas hub of microloan nonprofit Kiva. In a news release Tuesday (Nov. 15), Kiva Northwest Arkansas partner Startup Junkie Foundation of Fayetteville announced a three-year grant worth $470,000. WFF will continue to provide dollar-for-dollar matching loan funds for every new, Kiva-approved small business borrower in Washington and Benton counties.
kuaf.com
Plans to Build Neurodivergent Residential Community in Fayetteville Progress
Supporting Lifelong Success, or SLS, will be the first nonprofit residential community for neurodivergent adults in Arkansas. Located in the beautiful foothills of Kessler Mountain in southwest Fayetteville, the planned development will feature individual housing, clinical and communal facilities, recreation and greenspace designed to help residents and their families to thrive.
Missing child located in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Update: Fort Smith police say the missing child has been found safe. The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Smith. She reportedly left home on Nov. 14 around 3 a.m. and was last seen...
KHBS
Tyson Employees help local veteran care for his home and property
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tyson team members at the Fayetteville plant in Arkansas helped a terminally ill, disabled veteran care for his home and property as a way to give back on Veterans Day. When Fayetteville team member Sean Ryan learned of this veteran’s situation, he sent an email to...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving, or offering to-go holiday meals in 2022
Ready or not, it’s happening next week, and as always, we’ve compiled a list of local restaurants offering to-go turkey, sides, pies, and more for Thanksgiving this year. We’ve also scoured the internet looking for restaurants that will actually be open and serving food on Thanksgiving for those looking to dine out, and those are below as well.
Plaintiffs request emergency order in Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary case
The plaintiffs in a Pulaski County Circuit Court case have filed an emergency motion seeking enforcement of a court order in a lawsuit involving medical marijuana dispensary licensing.
Fayetteville Starbucks on Wedington first in the state to win union election
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Workers at the Starbucks location on Wedington in Fayetteville became the first in the state to win their union election, according to a statement. On Monday, Nov. 14, the location also became the 261st store in the country to vote in favor of unionizing. In October, the store was the first in the state to petition an election.
talkbusiness.net
Mercy to begin work on new primary care clinic in Fort Smith
Officials with Mercy Fort Smith and Fort Smith Mayor George McGill gathered on a cold Wednesday (Nov. 16) to break ground on a $3.6 million primary care clinic at 4600 Towson Ave., which is expected to open in late 2023. The clinic is a long-awaited replacement for a Mercy clinic...
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith girl found safe
Fort Smith police are looking for assistance in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Comments / 0