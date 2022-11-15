ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailytexan.com

Texas soccer falls to No. 8 Duke, historic season ends on late-game goal

In what was a back-and-forth game until the very end, No. 16 Texas came up just short against Duke, losing 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA Championship tournament off of an 88th minute header by junior defender Katie Groff. Friday’s game was headlined by a handful of impressive...
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Keys to the Game – Kansas

Bijan Robinson saw his least productive game of the season last week against TCU. The junior rushed for just 29 yards — marking his lowest rushing yardage of the season and his first game below 100 yards since Week 2. Robinson leads the Texas offense, and if the Longhorns want to get back on track, then the star running back needs to gain more yardage. Senior Roschon Johnson, the second half of Texas’ two-headed backfield, matched his lowest amount of carries last week against TCU. The run blocking for the Longhorns is a partial result of the low rushing numbers, offering few running lanes for the running backs. However, the two will have a chance for a big day against a Kansas defense that’s allowing 166 rushing yards per game.
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Tyrese Hunter, defense propel No. 11 Texas basketball to statement win over No. 2 Gonzaga

All cylinders fired on Wednesday night for No. 11 Texas men’s basketball in its decisive 93-74 statement victory over No. 2 Gonzaga at the Moody Center. Texas hosted Gonzaga in the two teams’ second contest in as many years, and the top-15 matchup marked the Bulldogs’ first true road non-conference game since 2019. The Longhorns fell last year to Gonzaga on the road, but Texas took advantage of its new home-court advantage in a dominant fashion.
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Notes on the Coach – Kansas

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold is one of two Kansas coaches that have beaten Texas since the establishment of the Big 12 in 1994. In his first season as Kansas head coach in 2021, Leipold’s Jayhawks shocked the college football world when they topped the Longhorns in overtime 57-56 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. While Texas wasn’t held in high regard by the AP Poll at the time after getting battered 30-7 by Iowa State a week prior, it still opened up as a 31-point favorite against Kansas, who only had one conference win at the time.
LAWRENCE, KS
thedailytexan.com

Notes from the Opponent – Kansas

In preparation for Texas football’s game against Kansas, The Daily Texan spoke to the University Daily Kansan co-sports editor Jordan Ziegler about what to expect on the field this Saturday in Lawrence. The Daily Texan: What is the energy like in Lawrence right now? Is there a strong belief...
LAWRENCE, KS
thedailytexan.com

Redesign the “Make It Your Texas” campaign

It’s another beautiful day on the Forty Acres, and you’re walking across South Mall. Looking at the intricately designed buildings and statues, you wonder how many hours were spent designing every detailed inch of campus. These thoughts subside in seconds when you see the massive, ugly gray mural...
UTAH STATE
thedailytexan.com

International student-athletes celebrate their nationalities, enjoy diversity they bring to team

International Students’ Day, held annually on Nov. 17, allows students worldwide to celebrate their nationalities and multiculturalism. Two Texas track student-athletes, junior Kristīne Blaževiča from Latvia and junior Rhasidat Adeleke from Ireland, said they love the opportunity to represent their countries and bring their experience and unique diversity to Texas’ team.
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

UT RecSports TeXercise classes should be cheaper

Many students on campus are aware that exercise is a cornerstone of general well-being. But when school picks up, consistent exercise becomes difficult. Plus, some students simply don’t know how to get started at the gym. Workout classes are a great solution to these barriers: They can be scheduled...
UTAH STATE
thedailytexan.com

UT’s lack of parking spots poses problem

Upon looking around campus, it does not take long to realize that there are almost no available parking spots. There’s usually many flustered drivers circling to find a spot. Parking is a universal issue for most cities, so it makes sense that it’s also an issue for Austin, especially...
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

As prices to live in West Campus keep rises, students seek relief

People know West Campus for its convenient proximity to UT, its massive student population — and over the past few years — its booming rent prices. Rent in West Campus hasn’t increased as much as in other parts of Austin, but the affordable places students can live near campus continue to dwindle as luxury student complexes rise in height and numbers each year. Instead, many low-income students opt to commute to campus and live in East Riverside — but the rent’s still rising there, and often unreliable public transportation means more time and money spent getting to campus. While the city offers some affordable housing options in West Campus and UT is beginning to address affordability issues, these options are still limited.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy