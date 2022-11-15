Read full article on original website
Arizona father-son report bright orb object maneuvering overhead and landingRoger MarshPhoenix, AZ
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Casa Grande Ruins continue to mystify visitors and expertsTimothy RawlesCasa Grande, AZ
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
East Valley Tribune
Eastmark advances to 3A state title game with win over Pusch Ridge
Scooter Molander recalls the original 13 players that showed up to a football camp at Queen Creek Middle School nearly four years ago when he was first hired as head coach at Eastmark. He told them they would be the ones to build the program into a power. They worked...
East Valley Tribune
Notre Dame Prep accepts national Blue Ribbon award
Notre Dame Preparatory President Jill Platt and Principal Dr. Gene Sweeney flew to Washington D.C. along with other members of the school’s administration and faculty to accept the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Award from the U.S. Department of Education. The Scottsdale school is the only high school in Arizona...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa schools graded after 2-year hiatus
The Arizona Department of Education’s recently preliminary letter grades for individual Mesa district and charter schools include both successes and areas for improvement. Letter grades for the 2021-2022 school year are the first in two years issued for Arizona schools because of the pandemic disruption. Schools had until Nov....
East Valley Tribune
QCUSD scrambles for cash after bond sinks
Queen Creek Unified Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry vowed last week to continue serving the needs of students in the booming district despite the resounding 55%-45% defeat of a $198-million bond for the second year in a row. “With or without that bond we are going to continue to offer high...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
KTAR.com
Arizona high school senior projected to win race for school board
PHOENIX — He’s a high schooler in Avondale and still too young to do a lot of things. But he is old enough to run for office, which he did and is leading his race. At 18 years old, Markus Ceniceros ran for a seat on the Littleton Elementary School District’s governing board in the West Valley. He’s leading an incumbent to serve a four-year term.
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley
Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
Arizona has a new millionaire after player hits winning pull on Talking Stick Resort slot machine
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. There's a new, freshly-minted millionaire in Arizona. Representatives for Talking Stick Resort announced an anonymous player recently hit a slot machine jackpot worth more than $1 million. On Nov. 11, the slots player at the Scottsdale...
12news.com
Prop. 308, which provides in-state tuition for anyone who graduated from an Arizona high school, passes, its backers say
PHOENIX — Supporters of Proposition 308 are gathering Monday in Phoenix to declare victory for the initiative which would expand in-state tuition opportunities for Arizona students. Although the Associated Press hasn't called the race in favor of Proposition 308 at the time of writing, the ballot initiative holds a...
AZFamily
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
East Valley Tribune
Report says taxpayers could save big with city EV fleet
The Arizona Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) Education Fund and Frontier Group says taxpayers can save a lot of money – about $80 million for 10 large cities in the state – by converting to a fleet of electrical vehicles (EVs). Chandler officials say it’s more complicated than...
Faucets poised to run dry for hundreds of Arizona residents by year's end
RIO VERDE FOOTHILLS, Ariz. — More than 500 homes in this affluent desert community that boasts mountain views, ample trees and ranches hidden in the crooks of scrubby hills will run out of water by year's end as drought tightens its grip on the West. Residents of Rio Verde...
The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
AZFamily
RAW CHOPPER VIDEO: Fiery semi crash closes section of I-10 south of Eloy
Arizona's Family political reporter Dennis Welch sat down with Hobbs, two days after the AP and other outlets projected her the winner of the governor's race. Consumer Reports figures out the most reliable new vehicle in the past 20 years. Updated: 33 minutes ago. |. Consumer Reports finds that the...
Kari Lake’s Faith In Arizona’s Election Plummets With Her Chances Of Winning
The Republican candidate for governor started out optimistic after Election Day. As more votes for her opponent rolled in, her campaign called for a re-vote in the state’s largest county.
KTAR.com
Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech
PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
AZFamily
Gilbert council meeting turns into a shouting match over a proposed development
Arizona Coyotes call for changes to Tempe Town Lake Entertainment District. The biggest change is for the majority of the 46 acres of the entertainment site. The Arizona Coyotes want to switch the zoning map from commercial zoning to mixed-use. Four people hospitalized after rollover crash on Loop 202 in...
AZFamily
Which tight Arizona races could trigger recounts and who’s footing the bill
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Because several races are so close, we’re looking at more than one recount in this state for some of these major races. A new law this year expanded the number of votes that triggers an automatic recount. If that happens, many logistics come with it, including a hefty price tag for you: the taxpayer.
New Pizza Restaurant Now Open
Grab yourself a slice of pizza at a new restaurant.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. There are plenty of pizza options out there in metro Phoenix, which is great if you’re a pizza lover and want variety. However, most of these pizza joints come from out of state, or they are chains. The majority of pizza chain restaurants come from Texas or, surprisingly, Michigan, while even the independently-owned pizza restaurants hail from California, Illinois, and even Utah. So if you’re someone who wants to find a true local pizza, that is made by locals who have called Arizona home for years, you’re in luck, as a new pizza shop has just opened up and is ready to hand prepare you your next pizza pie.
KTAR.com
Banner Health in Arizona begins visitor restrictions at hospitals
PHOENIX — Visitor restrictions were implemented across all Banner Health hospitals in Arizona on Monday in response to rising flu and respiratory virus activity. “While we understand visitor restrictions can be difficult, they are necessary to prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses within our hospitals,” Joan Ivaska, senior director of infection prevention at Banner Health, said in a press release.
Comments / 0