Chandler, AZ

East Valley Tribune

Eastmark advances to 3A state title game with win over Pusch Ridge

Scooter Molander recalls the original 13 players that showed up to a football camp at Queen Creek Middle School nearly four years ago when he was first hired as head coach at Eastmark. He told them they would be the ones to build the program into a power. They worked...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Notre Dame Prep accepts national Blue Ribbon award

Notre Dame Preparatory President Jill Platt and Principal Dr. Gene Sweeney flew to Washington D.C. along with other members of the school’s administration and faculty to accept the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Award from the U.S. Department of Education. The Scottsdale school is the only high school in Arizona...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa schools graded after 2-year hiatus

The Arizona Department of Education’s recently preliminary letter grades for individual Mesa district and charter schools include both successes and areas for improvement. Letter grades for the 2021-2022 school year are the first in two years issued for Arizona schools because of the pandemic disruption. Schools had until Nov....
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

QCUSD scrambles for cash after bond sinks

Queen Creek Unified Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry vowed last week to continue serving the needs of students in the booming district despite the resounding 55%-45% defeat of a $198-million bond for the second year in a row. “With or without that bond we are going to continue to offer high...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona high school senior projected to win race for school board

PHOENIX — He’s a high schooler in Avondale and still too young to do a lot of things. But he is old enough to run for office, which he did and is leading his race. At 18 years old, Markus Ceniceros ran for a seat on the Littleton Elementary School District’s governing board in the West Valley. He’s leading an incumbent to serve a four-year term.
AVONDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley

Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Report says taxpayers could save big with city EV fleet

The Arizona Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) Education Fund and Frontier Group says taxpayers can save a lot of money – about $80 million for 10 large cities in the state – by converting to a fleet of electrical vehicles (EVs). Chandler officials say it’s more complicated than...
CHANDLER, AZ
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

RAW CHOPPER VIDEO: Fiery semi crash closes section of I-10 south of Eloy

Arizona's Family political reporter Dennis Welch sat down with Hobbs, two days after the AP and other outlets projected her the winner of the governor's race. Consumer Reports figures out the most reliable new vehicle in the past 20 years. Updated: 33 minutes ago. |. Consumer Reports finds that the...
ELOY, AZ
KTAR.com

Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech

PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

New Pizza Restaurant Now Open

Grab yourself a slice of pizza at a new restaurant.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. There are plenty of pizza options out there in metro Phoenix, which is great if you’re a pizza lover and want variety. However, most of these pizza joints come from out of state, or they are chains. The majority of pizza chain restaurants come from Texas or, surprisingly, Michigan, while even the independently-owned pizza restaurants hail from California, Illinois, and even Utah. So if you’re someone who wants to find a true local pizza, that is made by locals who have called Arizona home for years, you’re in luck, as a new pizza shop has just opened up and is ready to hand prepare you your next pizza pie.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
KTAR.com

Banner Health in Arizona begins visitor restrictions at hospitals

PHOENIX — Visitor restrictions were implemented across all Banner Health hospitals in Arizona on Monday in response to rising flu and respiratory virus activity. “While we understand visitor restrictions can be difficult, they are necessary to prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses within our hospitals,” Joan Ivaska, senior director of infection prevention at Banner Health, said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ

