ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Discusses Debuts Of Dennis Schroder & Thomas Bryant

Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schroder returned to action on Friday, making season debuts in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 128-121 win over the Detroit Pistons. Bryant and Schroder spent 13 and 16 minutes on the court, respectively, making their Lakers comebacks official a month after the 2022-23 NBA season started. The delay was caused by thumb injuries that forced them to undergo surgery in the preseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Praises Lonnie Walker IV’s Offensive Versatility, Progress & Attitude

Lonnie Walker IV is emerging as a breakout star for the Los Angeles Lakers, quickly becoming a major part of their offense in 2022-23. Walker clocks 31.3 minutes per game, spending over half an hour on the court every night as the only Lakers player not named LeBron James or Anthony Davis. He’s also L.A.’s third-best scorer, putting up 16.6 points per contest and shooting a respectable 35% for 3 on the season — which has surged to 51.5% over the last seven games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers Injury Updates: Dennis Schroder & Thomas Bryant Good To Go, LeBron James Questionable Against Pistons

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham announced at practice on Thursday that both point guard Dennis Schroder and big man Thomas Bryant will be probable for Friday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons while LeBron James is questionable. The Lakers later put out their injury report though and Schroder and Bryant were not on it, which means they’re good to go.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Says ‘Nothing Changes’ For Him When LeBron James Returns

Anthony Davis has been a dominant force for the Los Angeles Lakers recently, leading L.A. to two straight wins. Davis registered at least 37 points and 16 rebounds in the last two games, firing the Lakers to victories over the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons. The 29-year-old forward also collected four blocks and a steal in Friday’s win over Detroit, proving he’s had a tremendous impact on both ends of the floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Anthony Davis Wrote ‘Throw The Ball to AD’ On Whiteboard Before Season

Although LeBron James has missed the past two games due to an adductor strain, the Los Angeles Lakers have managed to string together back-to-back wins. The Lakers have been able to survive without James largely in part to Anthony Davis who looks more and more like his superstar self. In their most recent win against the Detroit Pistons, Davis exploded for a season-high 38 points as he simply got anything he wanted in the painted area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers Video: Dwight Howard Shines In Debut For Taoyuan Leopards

Dwight Howard became a cult figure among the Los Angeles Lakers fanbase despite his difficult first stint in L.A. Howard first joined the Lakers back in 2012, forming what was expected to be a formidable Big 3 with Kobe Bryant and Steve Nash. However, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year left L.A. just after one year following a disappointing season, marred by his conflict with Bryant.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Credits Teammates For Instilling Confidence In Him

Lonnie Walker IV is proving to be an underrated offseason signing, thriving in his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers used their taxpayer mid-level exception to sign Walker in the summer. Many thought of the move as underwhelming with other teams striking MLE deals with the likes of Danilo Gallinari, Donte DiVincenzo, John Wall or Bruce Brown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakersnation.com

Odds News: Lakers Struggles Quickly Lengthen Season Odds and Prices

The Los Angeles Laker’s 2-10 start to the season matches the worst-ever start in franchise history, matching the first 12-games of the 1957/58 and 2015/16 seasons. And the fall to this level has been dramatic. Since winning the NBA Championship in 2020, the team is 77-89 (.463); worse, they’re a collective 35-59 (.372) since their last playoff season.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy