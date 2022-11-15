Although LeBron James has missed the past two games due to an adductor strain, the Los Angeles Lakers have managed to string together back-to-back wins. The Lakers have been able to survive without James largely in part to Anthony Davis who looks more and more like his superstar self. In their most recent win against the Detroit Pistons, Davis exploded for a season-high 38 points as he simply got anything he wanted in the painted area.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO