lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Matt Ryan Explains How He Stays Ready Despite Not Being Permanent Member Of Rotation
While it is still very early for the Los Angeles Lakers to flip the page from a very disappointing start to the season, in the 13 games that they have played, there have not been many positive moments for the Lakers faithful to take away with. One of the uplifting...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Discusses Debuts Of Dennis Schroder & Thomas Bryant
Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schroder returned to action on Friday, making season debuts in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 128-121 win over the Detroit Pistons. Bryant and Schroder spent 13 and 16 minutes on the court, respectively, making their Lakers comebacks official a month after the 2022-23 NBA season started. The delay was caused by thumb injuries that forced them to undergo surgery in the preseason.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Partnering With LA County Department Of Public Health To Host Vaccine Clinics At Home Games
The Los Angeles Lakers and Crypto.com Arena are partnering with the LA County Department of Public Health to host vaccine clinics at home games beginning with Friday night’s contest against the Detroit Pistons and will continue throughout the month of December at all home games. Both arena staff and...
lakersnation.com
Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis Explodes Offensively In Win Over Pistons While Lonnie Walker IV, Russell Westbrook & Others Also Contribute
Playing against a young and shorthanded team always feels like a trap, but the Los Angeles Lakers managed to overcome poor stretches to earn a victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night to improve to 4-10. For the second consecutive game, Anthony Davis dominated the opposition in the painted...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Praises Lonnie Walker IV’s Offensive Versatility, Progress & Attitude
Lonnie Walker IV is emerging as a breakout star for the Los Angeles Lakers, quickly becoming a major part of their offense in 2022-23. Walker clocks 31.3 minutes per game, spending over half an hour on the court every night as the only Lakers player not named LeBron James or Anthony Davis. He’s also L.A.’s third-best scorer, putting up 16.6 points per contest and shooting a respectable 35% for 3 on the season — which has surged to 51.5% over the last seven games.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Injury Updates: Dennis Schroder & Thomas Bryant Good To Go, LeBron James Questionable Against Pistons
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham announced at practice on Thursday that both point guard Dennis Schroder and big man Thomas Bryant will be probable for Friday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons while LeBron James is questionable. The Lakers later put out their injury report though and Schroder and Bryant were not on it, which means they’re good to go.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Says ‘Nothing Changes’ For Him When LeBron James Returns
Anthony Davis has been a dominant force for the Los Angeles Lakers recently, leading L.A. to two straight wins. Davis registered at least 37 points and 16 rebounds in the last two games, firing the Lakers to victories over the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons. The 29-year-old forward also collected four blocks and a steal in Friday’s win over Detroit, proving he’s had a tremendous impact on both ends of the floor.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Anthony Davis Wrote ‘Throw The Ball to AD’ On Whiteboard Before Season
Although LeBron James has missed the past two games due to an adductor strain, the Los Angeles Lakers have managed to string together back-to-back wins. The Lakers have been able to survive without James largely in part to Anthony Davis who looks more and more like his superstar self. In their most recent win against the Detroit Pistons, Davis exploded for a season-high 38 points as he simply got anything he wanted in the painted area.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Video: Dwight Howard Shines In Debut For Taoyuan Leopards
Dwight Howard became a cult figure among the Los Angeles Lakers fanbase despite his difficult first stint in L.A. Howard first joined the Lakers back in 2012, forming what was expected to be a formidable Big 3 with Kobe Bryant and Steve Nash. However, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year left L.A. just after one year following a disappointing season, marred by his conflict with Bryant.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Credits Teammates For Instilling Confidence In Him
Lonnie Walker IV is proving to be an underrated offseason signing, thriving in his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers used their taxpayer mid-level exception to sign Walker in the summer. Many thought of the move as underwhelming with other teams striking MLE deals with the likes of Danilo Gallinari, Donte DiVincenzo, John Wall or Bruce Brown.
lakersnation.com
Odds News: Lakers Struggles Quickly Lengthen Season Odds and Prices
The Los Angeles Laker’s 2-10 start to the season matches the worst-ever start in franchise history, matching the first 12-games of the 1957/58 and 2015/16 seasons. And the fall to this level has been dramatic. Since winning the NBA Championship in 2020, the team is 77-89 (.463); worse, they’re a collective 35-59 (.372) since their last playoff season.
