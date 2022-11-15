ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Parnon

Kinsey Hits 2,000 Points, Marshall Defeats Miami (OH)

Herd men’s basketball defeated Miami (OH) 95-69 Thursday evening. Just after making his 100th career start last game against Tennessee Tech, fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey hit the 2,000-point milestone after dropping 14 points against the RedHawks. Kinsey is the fourth player in Marshall’s history to do so, joining Jon...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Parnon

Men’s Soccer Defeats Elon in First Round of NCAA Tournament

Marshall men’s soccer defeated Elon in the first round of the NCAA tournament 1-0 Thursday evening. The Herd got on the board just before half in the 44th minute after Marshall was awarded a corner. Senior Gabriel Alves sent in the ball and found sophomore Mohammad Seidu, who headed the ball into the net, which would be his first goal of the season.
HUNTINGTON, WV
ucbjournal.com

Checkers to open location in Cookeville

Leading double drive-thru concept continues rapid growth with new multi-unit franchise development agreements in California, Tennessee and Maryland. Cookeville – Checkers Drive-in will soon be opening a restaurant in Cookeville. The location will be a part of a major growth strategy by the restaurant chain. Checkers & Rally’s, the...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Parnon

Protestors Spark Change in Marshall’s Title IX Program

After a student-led protest on Friday morning, Nov. 18, Marshall University plans to work with the student body on restructuring the Title IX system to put students first. The protest came three days after USA Today published an article describing the experience of two Marshall students going through the Title IX process at the university. This article was a part of USA Today’s series highlighting the failings of collegiate Title IX programs.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia fire, Bible found 3 ft. from point of origin

LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night. The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m. They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the […]
LOGAN, WV
NBC News

Kentucky school bus crash injures 18 students and driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A school bus crashed over an embankment and landed on its side Monday morning in rural Kentucky, sending the driver and 18 children to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe, authorities said Monday. Students from elementary age through high school were aboard the bus...
SALYERSVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Car crashes between bridges on I-79 in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A driver is safe after what could have been a serious crash on I-79 Sunday night. The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says that they were called to a crash at the 7.5-mile marker on I-79 shortly after 11:00 p.m. They say they found a single vehicle that had gone between the bridges […]
PINCH, WV
smokeybarn.com

Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WOWK 13 News

Car runs into West Virginia funeral home

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a funeral home in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say that a car was traveling the wrong way on 3rd Ave. when it was involved in a crash with another car. One of the cars hit Beard Mortuary, which is located on […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WKRN

Heartbroken family calls death senseless

Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Nashville shooting suspect captured in East Tennessee. The man...
GALLATIN, TN
wymt.com

Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
MONTICELLO, KY
WYSH AM 1380

One dead in I-40 wreck

One person was killed in a fiery tractor trailer crash on Interstate 40 in Roane County on Wednesday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that 56-year-old Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez of Florida had been headed east in a semi truck near the Buttermilk Road overpass around mile marker 359 shortly before 8:30 am Wednesday when he lost control of the rig and went off the side of the interstate.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Friday Afternoon Fire Destroys Residence on Redmon Road

A fire Friday afternoon destroyed a double wide mobile home at 394 Redmon Road. DeKalb County Firefighters were summoned to the home of Roger Bailey at 1:53 p.m. “We found a fully involved trailer fire upon our arrival with flames showing out the roof, front, and rear of the residence,” said Lieutenant Blake Cantrell.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN

Community Policy