Marshall men’s soccer defeated Elon in the first round of the NCAA tournament 1-0 Thursday evening. The Herd got on the board just before half in the 44th minute after Marshall was awarded a corner. Senior Gabriel Alves sent in the ball and found sophomore Mohammad Seidu, who headed the ball into the net, which would be his first goal of the season.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO