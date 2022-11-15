Read full article on original website
Related
Parnon
Kinsey Hits 2,000 Points, Marshall Defeats Miami (OH)
Herd men’s basketball defeated Miami (OH) 95-69 Thursday evening. Just after making his 100th career start last game against Tennessee Tech, fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey hit the 2,000-point milestone after dropping 14 points against the RedHawks. Kinsey is the fourth player in Marshall’s history to do so, joining Jon...
Parnon
Men’s Soccer Defeats Elon in First Round of NCAA Tournament
Marshall men’s soccer defeated Elon in the first round of the NCAA tournament 1-0 Thursday evening. The Herd got on the board just before half in the 44th minute after Marshall was awarded a corner. Senior Gabriel Alves sent in the ball and found sophomore Mohammad Seidu, who headed the ball into the net, which would be his first goal of the season.
ucbjournal.com
Checkers to open location in Cookeville
Leading double drive-thru concept continues rapid growth with new multi-unit franchise development agreements in California, Tennessee and Maryland. Cookeville – Checkers Drive-in will soon be opening a restaurant in Cookeville. The location will be a part of a major growth strategy by the restaurant chain. Checkers & Rally’s, the...
Parnon
Protestors Spark Change in Marshall’s Title IX Program
After a student-led protest on Friday morning, Nov. 18, Marshall University plans to work with the student body on restructuring the Title IX system to put students first. The protest came three days after USA Today published an article describing the experience of two Marshall students going through the Title IX process at the university. This article was a part of USA Today’s series highlighting the failings of collegiate Title IX programs.
West Virginia fire, Bible found 3 ft. from point of origin
LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night. The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m. They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the […]
Kentucky school bus crash injures 18 students and driver
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A school bus crashed over an embankment and landed on its side Monday morning in rural Kentucky, sending the driver and 18 children to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe, authorities said Monday. Students from elementary age through high school were aboard the bus...
Man accused of West Virginia, Ohio murders indicted in Meigs County
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A Meigs County grand jury has indicted a man accused of murders in both Ohio and West Virginia. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney said that Wayne Leib, Jr. was indicted for aggravated murder and murder in the death of Dwayne Qualls on Sept. 30, 2022. He was arrested […]
Tennessee Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old Cookeville murder case
Greg Lance was convicted of a double homicide in 1999, and much of the evidence used against him was circumstantial. The Tennessee Innocence Project believes physical DNA evidence could help prove his innocence.
WTVC
Tennessee woman, 26, jumped out window and disappeared off the face of the earth
OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A young woman jumps out of her bedroom window, barefoot wearing only pajamas. She runs into dense woods and disappears off the face of the earth. Her friends and supporters are saying law enforcement totally failed Kaitlyn Ledbetter. It is a rough place surrounded...
Man accused of Charleston, West Virginia, murder pleads not guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of murder in Kanawha County has pleaded not guilty in court. Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley, West Virginia, appeared in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Nov. 16, pleading not guilty to charges of First Degree Murder and Use or Presentation of a Firearm During the […]
WSAZ
Wife of Carter County Judge Executive identified as victim in Rowan County crash
ROWAN Co., Ky. (WKYT) - The victim in a Rowan County crash has been identified. The Rowan County Coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old Rose Malone of Grayson, Kentucky. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Malone was the wife of Carter County Judge Executive Mike Malone. Judge Malone had...
Car crashes between bridges on I-79 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A driver is safe after what could have been a serious crash on I-79 Sunday night. The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says that they were called to a crash at the 7.5-mile marker on I-79 shortly after 11:00 p.m. They say they found a single vehicle that had gone between the bridges […]
smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
Car runs into West Virginia funeral home
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a funeral home in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say that a car was traveling the wrong way on 3rd Ave. when it was involved in a crash with another car. One of the cars hit Beard Mortuary, which is located on […]
WKRN
Heartbroken family calls death senseless
Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Nashville shooting suspect captured in East Tennessee. The man...
2 vehicles destroyed at West Virginia car dealership after hit-and-run
CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that hit a vehicle and destroyed two other vehicles at Thornhill Mitsubishi in Chapmanville. Logan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike LaFauci tells 13 News that a driver ran off of Route 119 and hit three new […]
wymt.com
Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
Kentucky school bus crashes over embankment, sends 18 children and driver to hospital
A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said. Kentucky State Police were on the scene, and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in...
WYSH AM 1380
One dead in I-40 wreck
One person was killed in a fiery tractor trailer crash on Interstate 40 in Roane County on Wednesday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that 56-year-old Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez of Florida had been headed east in a semi truck near the Buttermilk Road overpass around mile marker 359 shortly before 8:30 am Wednesday when he lost control of the rig and went off the side of the interstate.
wjle.com
Friday Afternoon Fire Destroys Residence on Redmon Road
A fire Friday afternoon destroyed a double wide mobile home at 394 Redmon Road. DeKalb County Firefighters were summoned to the home of Roger Bailey at 1:53 p.m. “We found a fully involved trailer fire upon our arrival with flames showing out the roof, front, and rear of the residence,” said Lieutenant Blake Cantrell.
Comments / 0