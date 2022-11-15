Read full article on original website
NME
BTS’ Jin becomes fastest soloist to sell a million copies with ‘The Astronaut’
BTS’ Jin’s solo single, ‘The Astronaut’, has sold over a million copies within 16 days of its release. According to data from South Korean music sales tracker Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Music Chart), ‘The Astronaut’ had sold over 1,024,382 copies as of November 12, with 224,390 copies sold for the week of November 6 to 12. A report by The Korea Economic Daily adds that ‘The Astronaut’ is now the fastest album by a soloist to surpass a million sales in the Circle Chart’s history.
Upworthy
Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why
In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
I Ranked Royals From Around The World Based On Their Net Worth, And The Range Is Honestly Really Surprising
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the leader of Brunei, is worth an estimated $20 billion. He lives in the world's largest palace, and allegedly owns over 600 Rolls-Royces.
NME
‘Run Into You’: Kim Dong-wook and Jin Ki-joo time travel in new teaser
South Korean television broadcaster KBS has unveiled a new teaser trailer for its upcoming K-drama series Run Into You. The new 30-second clip was shared through KBS’s YouTube channel on November 17 and features protagonists Yoon Hae-joon (You are My Spring’s Kim Dong-wook) and Baek Yoon Young (Come and Hug Me’s Jin Ki-joo).
NME
The Farm block football anthem ‘All Together Now’ being used in Qatar World Cup advert
The Farm have said they have blocked their classic ’90s football anthem ‘All Together Now’ from being used in an advert linked to the Qatar world cup. The Liverpudlians were interviewed by Kevin McManus in Liverpool last night at the launch of the British Music Experience’s temporary exhibition with the Official Charts Company to celebrate 70 years of the Official Singles Chart. While discussing the success of ‘All Together Now’ in the charts, lead singer Peter Hooton revealed that the band had prevented McDonalds from using the hit in an advert related to the Qatar world cup.
NME
Reintroducing VERY Festival, Bangkok’s three-day celebration of indie, rock and pop
The international touring circuit has finally sprung back to life in Asia after years of silence. Artists big and small are not only staging their own headline concerts, but also eagerly joining festival bills to create joyful experiences for music fans of all stripes. Creating sweet lasting memories – that’s...
NME
SG Lewis announces UK and Ireland headline tour for 2023
SG Lewis has announced a UK/Ireland and European headline tour for 2023 – tickets will be available here. The singer-songwriter and producer, whose second album ‘AudioLust & HigherLove’ is out in January, will hit the road in Europe next spring. Kicking off in Stockholm on March 17, the stint also includes gigs in Copenhagen, Berlin, Amsterdam and Paris.
NME
Florence + The Machine postpone rest of UK tour due to broken foot: “My heart is aching”
Florence + The Machine have postponed the remainder of their UK tour after Florence Welch broke her foot. In a statement posted to Instagram, Welch revealed that she unknowingly played last night’s (November 18) show at London’s The O2 with the fracture, and had the break confirmed this morning after an X-Ray.
NME
‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’ rated in Korea
The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, the upcoming sequel to Breath Of The Wild, has been rated in Korea. As spotted by Gematsu, via GamesRadar, it was discovered on November 18 that Tears Of The Kingdom has officially been rated in South Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee.
NME
Robbie Williams defends performing in Qatar for the World Cup
Robbie Williams has responded to criticism for being booked to perform at the Qatar World Cup. In an exclusive interview with il Venerdi, the singer defended his choice to perform at Doha Golf Club on December 8. “Anybody leaving messages saying ‘no to Qatar’ are doing so on Chinese technology,” he told the Italian magazine, referencing China’s similarly poor record on human rights.
NME
Meekz – ‘Respect The Come Up’ review: an assured artistic leap forward
Meekz has had quite the come up. The Mancunian rapper has worked his way into the mainstream by showing off his dexterous flow on tastemaking freestyle series like P110 Hood and Mad About Bars, before he offered his deep, steady tone to M1llionz, Teeway and Pa Salieu’s ‘Year Of The Deal’, one of the most pivotal drill tracks of the past decade.
NME
Roger Waters shares ‘2022 version’ of Pink Floyd’s ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the Pink Floyd classic ‘Comfortably Numb’. Titled ‘Comfortably Numb 2022’, the “darker” version of the 1980 track was recorded during the recent North American leg of the former Pink Floyd band member’s ‘This Is Not A Drill’ tour.
NME
‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ co-creator Yuji Naka arrested over insider trading
Sonic The Hedgehog co-creator Yuji Naka was among three people arrested this week for alleged insider trading. While employed at Square Enix, Naka is alleged to have purchased 10,000 shares in Aiming Co after it had signed a lucrative contract to help create a Dragon Quest mobile game, before that information had been made public. Naka reportedly spent 2.8million Yen (£17,000) on the shares, but it has not been disclosed whether Naka sold them or not.
NME
Bob Dylan announces ‘Time Out Of Mind’ Bootleg Series box set
The 17th volume of Bob Dylan‘s long-running Bootleg Series will focus on his 1997 album ‘Time Out Of Mind’, in celebration of its 25th anniversary. Set to arrive on January 27, ‘Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997)’ will feature a remixed version of Dylan’s 30th studio album, plus unreleased recordings such as outtakes, demos, alternate versions and live cuts. It will be available physically in both a five-CD and 10-LP format.
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
