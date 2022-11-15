I’m willing to bet that my mom unintentionally started the term “Glamping”. I say this because when we were loading my family’s 1964 Ford Econoline van to go camping, my mom insisted on bringing some of the luxuries of life. A little television, a VCR (since getting a signal in the hills might be difficult), and, believe it or not… an oscillating fan. My brother and I would always joke about how mom would plug it into a tree. My dad was tech-savvy, and jimmy rigged extra car batteries with outlets so my mom could “Glamp” in style. Early 80’s style, but still style.

