One Beloved Ski Resort Near Tri-Cities Is Top in the State

Located in the Pacific Northwest, Washington State is home to some of the best skiing in the country. With its diverse terrain and abundance of snowfall, Washington State boasts countless ski resorts for both beginners and advanced skiers alike. I asked our Facebook listeners where the best places to ski...
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon

The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
5 Amazing Glamping Spots To Escape To In Oregon

I’m willing to bet that my mom unintentionally started the term “Glamping”. I say this because when we were loading my family’s 1964 Ford Econoline van to go camping, my mom insisted on bringing some of the luxuries of life. A little television, a VCR (since getting a signal in the hills might be difficult), and, believe it or not… an oscillating fan. My brother and I would always joke about how mom would plug it into a tree. My dad was tech-savvy, and jimmy rigged extra car batteries with outlets so my mom could “Glamp” in style. Early 80’s style, but still style.
Can Washington Get Hurricanes? Well, Sort Of.

While researching Washington's history of earthquakes yesterday, I wanted to see what kind of environmental hazards the Pacific Northwest and Washington itself are vulnerable to from the coast. We certainly have tsunami risk up and down the coast, but the likelihood of that having tremendous environmental damage to the cities and towns more insulated by the Cascade Mountains is extremely low.
One Adorable Tiny Town in Washington State Does Its Own Census

Can You Name One Of The Smallest Towns In Washington State?. I've often talked about growing up on the Grande Ronde River at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade near Clarkston Washington. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763.
Celebrate 2023 By Taking a FREE Hike in One of Washington’s Beautiful State Parks

Washington State Parks is celebrating the new year with its First Day Hikes program, which will make hikes across 40 of Washington's state parks free for one day. There is no need to have previously purchased a Discover Pass but you may need a parking permit for certain areas. For those who like to collect keepsakes, the free hike will also come with a free First Day Hikes 2023 pin to commemorate the event. Washington State Parks tells us that last year almost 55,000 people participated, hiking for over 130,000 miles combined.
These 16 Deserted WA Pets Need Loving Home This Holiday Season

These 16 Lonely Older Pets in Washington Animal Shelters Need Your Love. We have found adorable older cats and dogs from all over Washington state living in animal shelters, looking for someone to give them a new fur-ever home. Older cats and dogs tend to be overlooked. It seems a lot of people want to scoop up all the cute kittens and puppies first, but what about those older cats and dogs? They need love, too!
