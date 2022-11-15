Read full article on original website
Stanford Daily
Q&A with the Daily Cal’s football beat writer Will Cooke
This Saturday, the 125th Big Game is taking place at Cal for the first time in three years. With both teams entering the matchup at 3-7, The Stanford Daily’s Bridget Stuebner sat down with Will Cooke, a football reporter at the Daily Californian, to talk about Cal’s season, the impending rivalry matchup and what this weekend’s bout will entail.
Stanford Daily
A stable victory: women’s basketball defeats Mustangs
On Wednesday night on the Farm, No. 2 Stanford women’s basketball (5-0, 0-0 Pac-12) triumphed over Cal Poly (1-2, 0-0 Big West), 80-43. A history of eight straight victories against the Mustangs, coupled with an undefeated season thus far, gave Stanford momentum entering this match. Cal Poly won the...
Stanford Daily
Why is Stanford infested with ants, and what can be done?
Adam Siwiec ’23, a Grove resident, rarely eats in his room, but he was greeted by an unpleasant surprise on the fateful day that he did. “After eating one croissant, there was literally a flake on the ground,” Siwiec said. Immediately, ants swarmed around the singular crumb in a lasso, forming what Siwiec described as “a trail and a ring.”
Stanford Daily
‘Le Petit Prince’: On mice
Ben Marra’s column “Le Petit Prince” showcases a sensitive young man as he navigates social life and loss on a completely normal and functioning college campus. Last Saturday, I worked for the first time at Oak Road Garden, about thirty raised plots and a small orchard between Sand Hill Field and the silent megamall which I’m told is Stanford’s medical campus. I was looking at the building which abuts the garden on the east side — a small, rectangular structure covered in dark wood paneling over solid concrete, like the back of a modernist beach house. It chuffed steam from two smokestacks. I asked a friend who’d been gardening there several times if she knew what it was. She was excited by the question and half-whispered to me it was the “mouse crematorium,” where animals used for various kinds of research on campus end up.
Stanford Daily
From the Community | Doerr’s fossil fuel ties discourage top scholars from engaging
Earlier this month, Stanford inaugurated the Doerr School of Sustainability, its first new school in over 70 years. Bestowed with $1.7 billion in founding donations, the school has begun hiring over 60 new faculty and will include a sustainability accelerator to scale new climate solutions. Unfortunately, the Doerr School leadership has already begun to squander its potential by continuing to accept money from fossil fuel companies. The costs of these decisions are not to be taken lightly.
Stanford Daily
Food Institute screening chronicles Black farmer discrimination
The Stanford Food Institute (SFI) hosted a film screening of “Rhythms of the Land” (2022) this Monday. The screening was followed by a panel with director Gail Myers, third-generation farmer Will Scott Jr., Residential & Dining Enterprises’ Diane Mavica and introductory studies lecturer Belinda Ramírez. The conversation was moderated by Stanford executive chef Terry Braggs. The event also included a small food showcase using seasonal produce from Black-owned farms in California.
