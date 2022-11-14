Residents of Southwest Oklahoma and beyond are invited to celebrate the holiday season with festive tree lighting ceremonies hosted by Cameron University at both its Lawton and Duncan campuses. On Wednesday, November 30, festivities are scheduled at the Lawton campus beginning at 6 p.m. in Bentley Gardens. Cameron University-Duncan’s celebration will take place on Thursday, December 1, starting at 6 p.m. Both events are open to the public at no charge.

DUNCAN, OK ・ 19 HOURS AGO