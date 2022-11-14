Read full article on original website
Celebrate the season with tree lighting events at Cameron University campus in Lawton and Duncan
Residents of Southwest Oklahoma and beyond are invited to celebrate the holiday season with festive tree lighting ceremonies hosted by Cameron University at both its Lawton and Duncan campuses. On Wednesday, November 30, festivities are scheduled at the Lawton campus beginning at 6 p.m. in Bentley Gardens. Cameron University-Duncan’s celebration will take place on Thursday, December 1, starting at 6 p.m. Both events are open to the public at no charge.
Cameron University closing for Thanksgiving; hours for Aggie Rec Center modified for holiday period
Cameron University will be closed November 23-25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. No classes will be held during this time, and administrative offices will be closed. Classes will resume and offices re-open for normal business hours on Monday, November 28. The Cameron University Library will also be closed November...
Cameron University music ensembles slated for Christmas concert at MacArthur High School
The Cameron University Concert Band and Cameron University Jazz Ensemble will join the MacArthur High School Band for a Christmas-themed concert at MacArthur High School on Sunday, December 4, at 3 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public. The concert will begin with the MacArthur High School...
