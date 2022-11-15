Read full article on original website
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The FinchSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
McKinney police investigating reported robbery at bank
The McKinney Police Department announced Friday morning that it is investigating a robbery at a bank. Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, the department stated that officers are investigating a robbery at at PNC Bank in the 1900 block of W. Virginia Parkway. People have been asked to avoid the area.
Frisco police announce juvenile suspect taken into custody in connection with Walmart incident
The Frisco Police Department has taken a juvenile subject into custody in connection to a reported robbery at a Walmart. The department announced the development on Nov. 17. The announcement comes after a Nov. 16 press release in which Frisco police announced investigations into three incidents, including a reported robbery that took place inside the Walmart at 8555 Preston Road on Nov. 12.
Fort Worth police shoot and kill suspect at QuikTrip: Latest updates
Police said a man opened fire on officers. Police then returned fire and killed him.
Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas
ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
Plano News Roundups: Police collect 36 jackets for those in need
Plano Police Department in partnership with Black Rifle Coffee Company collected a total of 36 jackets. The donation boxes are staying at Black Rifle Coffee Company for the week if people weren’t able to come Sunday but still want to donate. Donations results announced.
Rental scam hits McKinney family hard as scammer pretends to be homeowner, collects rent
MCKINNEY, Texas — Breanna Davila and her family of five were all kinds of excited to find a good-sized home and on their budget. But, like many things go, she learned if it's too good to be true, it likely is. "This was our home that we were confident...
Carrollton City Council considers options for relocation of Fire Station Number 6
The Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to discuss options for rebuilding and relocating Fire Station No. 6 and to receive an update on proposed rate changes to the Utility Operating Fund. Carrollton currently has eight fire stations, and four were built during the 1980s. A 2018 study...
The Lakeside Journal News Roundup: Blood drive, Cease the Grease, and more
The City of The Colony is partnering with the American Red Cross for a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at The Colony Annex. Visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code, "thecolony" to make an appointment.
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. *Mug shots provided by Grapevine PD Records. DAVIS, JARED PALMER; B/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE:...
Lights, art installations, runs and more: See what's happening in Plano the week of Nov. 20
Here are five things to do in Plano the week of Nov. 20.
Arrest Made in Homicide on Lake June Road
On November 10, 2022, at around 8:00 P.M., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9500 block of Lake June Road. The preliminary investigation showed when officers arrived, they found discovered the complainant, Brandon Plummer, 42, in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and Plummer died at the scene.
Shelter events, trivia nights, art and more: Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of Nov. 20
Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of Nov. 20.
Arrest made in road rage shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have arrested a 29-year-old man accused of a road rage shooting on I-30 earlier this week. The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the victim was driving on I-30, near Cooks Lane, when they were shot. Witnesses told responding officers...
Fall festivities, holiday events scheduled in The Leader communities for the week of Nov. 20
Several events in Carrollton and Lewisville are focused on the holidays and the fall weather, encouraging residents to celebrate with family and loved ones. Take a look at the top five things to do in The Leader communities the week of Nov. 20:. Thanksgiving movie night.
Local activities, holiday events scheduled in Coppell and the surrounding communities for the week of Nov. 20
There are a variety of activities to do in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week with festivals, learning opportunities and more scheduled. Take a look at the top five things for activities in the Coppell Gazette for the week of Nov. 20. The Great Migration Challenge.
See what residents can expect with the incoming Terrel Recreation Center
The long-anticipated Terrell Recreation Center is slated to open August 2023. Since its growth in the west side of the city, Allen Parks and Recreation has spent the last 20 years putting together a plan for a new recreation facility.
Holiday events, trivia nights scheduled in The Lakeside Journal communities for the week of Nov. 20
This week in The Colony and Little Elm, there are a variety of local events focused on promoting community. Take a look at the top five things to do in the Lakeside Journal communities for the week of Nov. 20. Lights on The Lake.
North Texas family scammed out of rental home
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With inflation causing rents and mortgages to skyrocket, North Texans are on the move for cheaper places to live. But you'll want to hear about what happened to a McKinney family before you hand over your money to strangers. In McKinney, an investigation is underway to help that family recover thousands of dollars lost on a fraudulent home rental agreement. When mold started appearing inside her McKinney apartment, Breanna Davila wanted to move her family that includes a 9-month-old baby. "So we found this listing, this house on Zillow," Davila said.The two-story home only a few miles away was just...
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
North Texas city named safest place in Texas & one of safest cities in the US
Whenever you're looking to move to a new city, safety is always top of mind especially if you have a family.
