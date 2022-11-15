ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

starlocalmedia.com

McKinney police investigating reported robbery at bank

The McKinney Police Department announced Friday morning that it is investigating a robbery at a bank. Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, the department stated that officers are investigating a robbery at at PNC Bank in the 1900 block of W. Virginia Parkway. People have been asked to avoid the area.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco police announce juvenile suspect taken into custody in connection with Walmart incident

The Frisco Police Department has taken a juvenile subject into custody in connection to a reported robbery at a Walmart. The department announced the development on Nov. 17. The announcement comes after a Nov. 16 press release in which Frisco police announced investigations into three incidents, including a reported robbery that took place inside the Walmart at 8555 Preston Road on Nov. 12.
FRISCO, TX
KBTX.com

Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
ROYSE CITY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano News Roundups: Police collect 36 jackets for those in need

Plano Police Department in partnership with Black Rifle Coffee Company collected a total of 36 jackets. The donation boxes are staying at Black Rifle Coffee Company for the week if people weren’t able to come Sunday but still want to donate. Donations results announced.
PLANO, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. *Mug shots provided by Grapevine PD Records. DAVIS, JARED PALMER; B/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE:...
GRAPEVINE, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Lake June Road

On November 10, 2022, at around 8:00 P.M., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9500 block of Lake June Road. The preliminary investigation showed when officers arrived, they found discovered the complainant, Brandon Plummer, 42, in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and Plummer died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Arrest made in road rage shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have arrested a 29-year-old man accused of a road rage shooting on I-30 earlier this week. The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the victim was driving on I-30, near Cooks Lane, when they were shot. Witnesses told responding officers...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas family scammed out of rental home

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With inflation causing rents and mortgages to skyrocket, North Texans are on the move for cheaper places to live. But you'll want to hear about what happened to a McKinney family before you hand over your money to strangers. In McKinney, an investigation is underway to help that family recover thousands of dollars lost on a fraudulent home rental agreement. When mold started appearing inside her McKinney apartment, Breanna Davila wanted to move her family that includes a 9-month-old baby. "So we found this listing, this house on Zillow," Davila said.The two-story home only a few miles away was just...
MCKINNEY, TX

