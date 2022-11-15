Barlow dominates Mt. Hood Conference water polo all-league teams

Bruins Tess Henke, Hayden Markell named players of the year; Michael Riegelmann girls coach of the year

Barlow dominated the Mt. Hood Conference water polo end-of-season accolades, including a pair of players of the year awards, after a season in which both the girls and boys hoisted the divisional trophy.

Bruins senior Tess Henke and junior Hayden Markell were named the top water polo players, for girls and boys respectively, as the 2022 all-league awards were released. Barlow's Michael Riegelmann was named coach of the year for girls, while Grant's Gary Muzzy was coach of the year for boys. The Bruins also had the top goalies — senior Allison Collins for the girls and junior Cole Christiansen for the boys.

Here are the all-league selections for Mt. Hood Conference water polo:

Girls

First Team: Tess Henke, sr., Barlow; Emma Titus, sr., Hood River; Makayla Riegelmann, fresh., Barlow; Julia Schmidt, sr., Barlow; Mara Tapasa, sr., Gresham; Bergen Rust, sr., Hood River; Allison Collins, sr., Barlow.

Second Team: Olivia Schubert, sr., Barlow; Penny Shank, jr., Grant; Holly Lippert, sr., David Douglas; Sophie Cross, soph., Hood River; Karis Malinosky, soph., Grant; Autumn Johnson, jr., Barlow; Ella Botnar, jr., David Douglas; Esmé Price, jr., Hood River.

Honorable Mention: Minnie Hutchinson, soph., David Douglas; Maggie Moffat, jr., Barlow; Ellen Horton, fresh., Gresham; Tess Marsden, soph., Hood River; Jillian Merrill, sr., Grant; Ella Simms, soph., Hood River; Elliot Swanson, soph., David Douglas; Dash Swain, sr., Grant; Zam Sian Kip Cing, sr., Reynolds; Michelle Graves, jr., Hood River; Abby Tomlinson, sr., Hood River; Piper Thiessen, sr., Grant; Sophia Korpi, fresh., Grant.

Boys

First Team: Hayden Markell, jr., Barlow; Max Earhart, jr., Grant; Jordan Lambert, sr., Reynolds; Levi Riegelmann, soph., Barlow; Drew Rasmussen, jr., Barlow; Lucas Elliott, sr., Hood River; Cole Christiansen, jr., Barlow.

Second Team: Liam Honl, sr., Grant; Bao Vuong, jr., David Douglas; Julian Hernandez, sr., Grant; Elijah Adams, jr., Hood River; Sam Moffat, jr., Barlow; Tristin Fox, jr., Reynolds; Sterling Yost, sr., Grant.

Honorable Mention: Isaac Cambell, soph., David Douglas; Donovan Rattray, sr., Gresham; Caiden Titus, soph., Hood River; Cole Schmidt, soph., Barlow; Luka Bagaric, fresh., David Douglas; Atticus Wahab-Holles, jr., Grant; Hayden Chamberts, jr., Reynolds; Michael Aasen, soph., Gresham; Jack Gentry, jr., Barlow; Jude Cain, jr., Grant; Ben Marsden, sr., Hood River; Rye Thelen, sr., Grant; Aidan Wilson, jr., Barlow; John "JR" Riggs, sr., David Douglas; Gavin Hackett, sr., Hood River; AJ Wright, sr., Grant; Kian Pease, sr., David Douglas.