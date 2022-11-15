Read full article on original website
Gap Beats on Third-Quarter Revenue, But Tempers Expectations for Holiday Season
Gap on Thursday beat Wall Street's quarterly revenue expectations, but gave a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The apparel retailer — which includes its namesake brand, Banana Republic and Athleta — said it anticipates its overall net sales could be down mid-single digits year-over-year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
Why the U.S. Trails China in Phone Manufacturing
In 2021, China controlled 30.5% of global manufacturing output, ahead of the U.S. at 16.8%. Mobile phones are the most commonly used device in America, yet none of the Big Tech companies manufacture smartphones in the U.S. Purism is the only American-based company to produce a smartphone with the "Made...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Bath & Body Works, Norwegian Cruise Line, Macy's and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Bath & Body Works – Bath & Body Works' stock surged 25.2% after reporting per-share earnings that were more than double what analysts had anticipated. The retailer also raised its guidance for full-year per-share earnings. Norwegian Cruise Line – Shares...
Season's Savings: How to Avoid Paying Shipping Fees
Holiday shopping online is convenient, but those shipping fees can really eat away at your shopping budget. In a year where every dollar is just that much more important, how can you avoid them?. "If I see free shipping after you spend a certain amount, usually I'll go for those,"...
You're Already Behind on Your Black Friday Shopping — ‘It Actually Started in October'
At this point, Black Friday feels like as much of an American tradition as Thanksgiving. Thursday comes with turkey and Detroit Lions football, and Friday brings doorbusters. But in recent years, at least partially because of the pandemic, Black Friday has expanded from one day into a whole season of sales. And in case you hadn't noticed, it's already started.
