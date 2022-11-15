ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Cold got you down? Cheer up! Warmer air moves in this week

ROANOKE, Va. – I’m typically more of a cold weather fan than a warm weather fan, but what we have this morning is a little too much for me!. Actual temperatures are in the 20s and 30s as I type this, but northwest winds are making it feel much colder outside. Wind chills have bottomed out in the single digits for some of you!
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Congested area on I-81 in Roanoke County cleared

The congested area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays, according to VDOT. VDOT says the congested area is at mile marker 143. As of 4:04 p.m., traffic backups are approximately 3.5 miles, according to VDOT.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Smoke from Danville fire continues into Saturday

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department worked through the night to control a debris fire on Celotex Drive. The fire began Friday afternoon in waste products at Blue Ridge Fiberboard. No buildings burned, according to the fire department, which says the waste is not hazardous, but people in the area may smell smoke into Saturday because of the large amount of wood on fire.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County. According to VDOT 511, the crash is located at mile marker 164 and has closed all northbound lanes. Traffic is backed up for approximately 2 miles in the area.
WDBJ7.com

Search continues in James River for missing man

GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - A search continues for a missing Rockbridge County man. Virginia Conservation Police are still searching the James River for the 61-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released. The Department of Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement Division got a call November 12 about a boat on the...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Get into the holiday spirit at opening weekend for Illuminights

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va – This holiday season, travel down the half-mile wooded path at Explore Park to take in the sights and sounds of Illuminights. There are 50,000 new lights, new displays and family activities you can enjoy starting this weekend. Alex North, Communications Manager for Roanoke County Parks...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Danville Utilities sued by Pittsylvania County woman

Danville, Va. (WSET) — Cindy Dean, a Pittsylvania County woman, is taking on Danville Utilities after she said their crews damaged her property and endangered her animals. "They cut the power, they took apart the meter, and they cut the line going into the side of the house," Dean said. "With them doing that I was unable to put the line back up because they wanted me to upgrade everything."
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County

The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading north on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Officials say the crash happened at mile marker 133.9. The north right shoulder is closed, authorities say. As of 1:51 p.m., traffic was...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Two Amherst County schools closed Friday due to ‘water issues’

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Two schools in Amherst County will be closed Friday, Nov. 17, due to “water issues,” according to school officials. Timothy Hoden, Chief Operations Officer for Amherst County Public Schools told 10 News Central Elementary and Amherst Middle will both be closed on Friday due to water issues.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Drumstick Dash to return to Downtown Roanoke on Thanksgiving

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a race to register for the Drumstick Dash 5K. The annual Thanksgiving Day event will return to Downtown Roanoke next week. It starts and ends near Elmwood Park and some 8,000 participants are expected this year. All proceeds benefit the Roanoke Rescue Mission. Organizers...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Christmas arrives early at Fallon Park Elementary School

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Half the students at one Roanoke City Public School received new jackets just in time for the chilly weather. Christmas arrived early at Fallon Park Elementary School with the help of Breckinridge Middle School students like Kaleia Akaveani. She wants to pay it forward to her alma mater.
ROANOKE, VA

