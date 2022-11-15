Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Charlie Brown Christmas will be Live on Stage in Roanoke and also on Apple + TVCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Grandin Village Children's Parade brings back a painful memoryCheryl E Preston
My heart is full of gratitude for the former employees of a local Taco BellCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Miracle on 34th Street was the brainchild of Roanoke native John Payne who starred in the filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Cold got you down? Cheer up! Warmer air moves in this week
ROANOKE, Va. – I’m typically more of a cold weather fan than a warm weather fan, but what we have this morning is a little too much for me!. Actual temperatures are in the 20s and 30s as I type this, but northwest winds are making it feel much colder outside. Wind chills have bottomed out in the single digits for some of you!
WSLS
Novembrrr continues! Wintry weekend feel before a Thanksgiving thaw
ROANOKE, Va. – The first half of November was one of the warmest on record, but that certainly has not been the case in the past few days. That also won’t be the case Friday or this weekend. While not as cold as Thursday, Friday’s temperatures will start...
WSLS
Bundle up! We’re tracking the coldest “feels like” temps of the season thus far
ROANOKE, Va. – The first thing you’ll notice when you walk out the door this morning? The cold! Many areas have dropped below the freezing point to start the day. Luckily, the wind is pretty weak for most of us so we’re not feeling any additional chill. Westerly breezes could increase a bit by the afternoon.
WSLS
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
WSLS
Heads up: Lane closures in Lynchburg on Nov. 24 due to Turkey Trot Race
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The annual Turkey Trot Race will be taking place in Lynchburg soon, and Lynchburg officials are reminding residents that some roads will be closed. Below is a schedule of road closures in the area on the day of the race, Nov. 24, provided by the Office of Economic Development & Tourism:
WSLS
Congested area on I-81 in Roanoke County cleared
The congested area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays, according to VDOT. VDOT says the congested area is at mile marker 143. As of 4:04 p.m., traffic backups are approximately 3.5 miles, according to VDOT.
WDBJ7.com
Smoke from Danville fire continues into Saturday
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department worked through the night to control a debris fire on Celotex Drive. The fire began Friday afternoon in waste products at Blue Ridge Fiberboard. No buildings burned, according to the fire department, which says the waste is not hazardous, but people in the area may smell smoke into Saturday because of the large amount of wood on fire.
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County. According to VDOT 511, the crash is located at mile marker 164 and has closed all northbound lanes. Traffic is backed up for approximately 2 miles in the area.
WSET
Firefighters in Botetourt Co. emphasize best practices when driving near traffic incidents
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS is emphasizing the best practices when driving by a traffic incident. Firefighters are advising parents to teach their children about the "Slow Down and Move Over" practice when they drive near a traffic incident, firefighters said.
wakg.com
Some Pittsylvania County Water Customers to Experience Outage on Thursday
The Pittsylvania County Department of Public Works will be repairing a water main leak along Mt. Cross Road on Thursday. Pittsylvania County water customers in this area will experience interrupted water service or loss of pressure from approximately 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. This temporary outage will affect customers located...
WDBJ7.com
Search continues in James River for missing man
GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - A search continues for a missing Rockbridge County man. Virginia Conservation Police are still searching the James River for the 61-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released. The Department of Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement Division got a call November 12 about a boat on the...
WSLS
Sheetz on Williamson Road to close at midnight, open at new location on Nov. 28
ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke will be permanently shutting its doors at midnight, according to Sheetz employees. We were told that employees will be moved to a new store, which is located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, about three miles away from its current location.
WSLS
Get into the holiday spirit at opening weekend for Illuminights
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va – This holiday season, travel down the half-mile wooded path at Explore Park to take in the sights and sounds of Illuminights. There are 50,000 new lights, new displays and family activities you can enjoy starting this weekend. Alex North, Communications Manager for Roanoke County Parks...
WSET
Danville Utilities sued by Pittsylvania County woman
Danville, Va. (WSET) — Cindy Dean, a Pittsylvania County woman, is taking on Danville Utilities after she said their crews damaged her property and endangered her animals. "They cut the power, they took apart the meter, and they cut the line going into the side of the house," Dean said. "With them doing that I was unable to put the line back up because they wanted me to upgrade everything."
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading north on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Officials say the crash happened at mile marker 133.9. The north right shoulder is closed, authorities say. As of 1:51 p.m., traffic was...
WSLS
Two Amherst County schools closed Friday due to ‘water issues’
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Two schools in Amherst County will be closed Friday, Nov. 17, due to “water issues,” according to school officials. Timothy Hoden, Chief Operations Officer for Amherst County Public Schools told 10 News Central Elementary and Amherst Middle will both be closed on Friday due to water issues.
Franklin News Post
Rural residents in Franklin County face a copper phone lines conundrum
Four or five years ago, Jerline Guilliams got fed up with unreliable phone and internet service to her home in Callaway. She switched providers, but would still like to return to her old home phone plan under CenturyLink. “But I don’t want to pay a whole lot for something that...
WSLS
Drumstick Dash to return to Downtown Roanoke on Thanksgiving
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a race to register for the Drumstick Dash 5K. The annual Thanksgiving Day event will return to Downtown Roanoke next week. It starts and ends near Elmwood Park and some 8,000 participants are expected this year. All proceeds benefit the Roanoke Rescue Mission. Organizers...
WSET
Crab Du Jour Offers Delicious Food, Holiday Drinks, & Special Discount
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Crab Du Jour is getting into the holiday spirit with new drinks. Plus, the menu is chocked full of delicious options. Emily got to see all the mouth-watering food and she has the key to getting 15% off if you go!
WDBJ7.com
Christmas arrives early at Fallon Park Elementary School
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Half the students at one Roanoke City Public School received new jackets just in time for the chilly weather. Christmas arrived early at Fallon Park Elementary School with the help of Breckinridge Middle School students like Kaleia Akaveani. She wants to pay it forward to her alma mater.
