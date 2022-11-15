Read full article on original website
LocalNewsMatters.org
Berkeley police sergeant investigated, chief appointment on hold over texting allegations
A texting scandal that has rocked the Berkeley Police Department has led to a sergeant being placed on administrative leave and snarled the city’s pending appointment of a new chief of police. City officials on Wednesday said that Sgt. Darren Kacalek has been placed on administrative leave amid an...
Berkeley police sergeant placed on leave over alleged racist, derogatory texts
BERKELEY – A Berkeley police sergeant at the center of a texting scandal has been placed on administrative leave, city officials said Wednesday.Sgt. Darren Kacalek, who has been on the Berkeley police force since July 2002, is accused by a former officer of racist and disparaging messages about the homeless.In a statement Wednesday, Berkeley city officials said an external investigator would be hired "to verify and thoroughly investigate any and all documentation and from the very disturbing allegations arising from a November 10, 2022 complaint to the City."Kacalek is a supervisor for the city's downtown task force/bike unit, which has...
Mill Valley official pushes back on criticism over handling of massive teen-party melee
MILL VALLEY -- Detectives in Mill Valley are still investigating a huge party that spilled out into the streets on Nov. 5 that involved between 100 and 200 juveniles, the police department said Friday. The party was so raucous that authorities advised nearby businesses to close early that evening. Police said that kids were yelling profanities, drinking, throwing bottles and possibly setting off fireworks on Ashford Avenue. Some teens jumped on a police car and threw things at officers, police said. Many teens were in the CVS parking lot on E. Blithedale Avenue. A deputy from Marin County Sheriff's Department...
NBC Bay Area
Victim in Oakland School Shooting Dies
One of six people shot at an Oakland school campus in September has died, police said Friday. Officers were called at 12:49 p.m. Sept. 28 to a shooting in the 8200 block of Fontaine Street, near Interstate Highway 580. The shooting was at the King Estate campus in the Oakland Unified School District.
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigating Shooting Near Bay Bridge
Police continue to investigate a shooting in the East Bay. The shooting took place Friday morning and it brought traffic to a standstill near the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza. The CHP said at least two cars were involved. One driver went to the hospital and two people in one of the vehicles were treated for their injuries.
SFist
Former Alameda County Deputy Seen Beating Suspect In Mission District Alley Has Charges Against Him Dismissed
A former Alameda County sheriff's deputy, one of two officers seen on video in San Francisco brutally beating a suspect with their batons in a widely publicized 2015 incident, saw the charges against him dismissed Thursday morning. The case goes back to early November 2015, when a then-29-year-old Stanislav Petrov...
Man robbed, beaten in Menlo Park during date with woman met via app
MENLO PARK -- Police in Menlo Park are investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred on the 3600 block of Haven Avenue Friday evening.Officers responded to the scene at 5:55 p.m., where they found a 35-year-old man suffering multiple injuries sustained from being struck by a pistol as well as being punched and kicked.A preliminary investigation determined that the victim met up with a woman who he met on an online dating app. The victim and the woman were sitting his parked car when two suspects approached the car, removed the victim from the vehicle before assaulting him and taking cash from him. The woman willingly fled the scene with the male suspects.The male suspects are described as Black adults, in their early 20s wearing face masks. One was wearing all black clothing while the other was wearing a red jacket. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun. The female suspect is described as being white or Hispanic, in her early 20s, wearing reading glasses, gray sneakers and a white dress with black designs on it.The victim was treated at an area hospital for his injuries and later released.
KTVU FOX 2
Two separate shootings shut down Interstate 80: CHP
Two separate shootings on Interstate 80 shut down Friday night traffic, California Highway Patrol said. The first happened westbound near the Bay Bridge and the second happened eastbound I-80 near the Berkeley curve, investigators said.
oc-breeze.com
Richmond man indicted in connection with attempted kidnapping and assault at Pelosi residence
A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a Richmond man with assault and attempted kidnapping in connection with the break in at the Pelosi residence on Oct. 28 in San Francisco. The indictment supersedes the federal criminal complaint filed on Oct. 31. According to the indictment, David DePape, 42,...
8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries
SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead, 3 injured in separate shootings on I-80: CHP
SAN FRANCISCO - California Highway Patrol said one person was killed and three were injured in separate shootings on Interstate 80 overnight. The deadly shots rang out around 2:50 a.m. on eastbound I-80 near the I-580 interchange, officials said. Two vehicles linked to the shooting left the immediate area and were found in Richmond.
eastcountytoday.net
Update: El Cerrito Police Say Man Who Kidnapped Daughter In Custody
UPDATE: On November 20, 2022, Dupree Gant was arrested in the city of Oakland and Royale Gant was taken into protective custody. The El Cerrito Police Department seeks your help in locating Royale Gant who was last seen on Tuesday with her biological father who they say is intentionally concealing her whereabouts. On Saturday, police called this a kidnapping.
abc10.com
3 children, 2 women identified after deadly wrong-way crash in Contra Costa County
PITTSBURG, Calif. — The three children and two women killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County have been identified. The accident happened around 12:10 a.m. Thursday on SR-4 near Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg. California Highway Patrol says the driver of a Hyundai Elantra,...
‘Habitual’ shoplifter at large after punching store employee in El Cerrito: police
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a man involved in a “hate-based incident” on Nov. 9, the El Cerrito Police Department announced Thursday. The suspect, who police say is a “habitual” shoplifter, allegedly punched a store employee and ran out of the business. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at an undisclosed […]
Carpenter who died almost 2 months after Oakland school shooting remembered as a hero
"He was a very friendly, kind, respectful, gentle human being who just lent a hand and he didn't care are you a charter school or an OUSD school."
Suspect arrested for violent SF wristwatch robbery
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly trying to steal watches off of the wrists of two different people in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley neighborhood, police said. San Francisco resident Christopher Lagula, 19, was arrested on Monday. The San Francisco Police Department said the robbery took place at Lily Street and […]
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Mayor Issues Apology to Chinese Americans for Discrimination Dating Back to the 40s
The city of Antioch Friday made a public apology to a Navy veteran for discrimination he faced in the city back in the 1940s. “I’m sorry that you had to experience that in my city,” said Mayor Lamar Thorpe. “But today we want to rectify that.”. It's...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Downtown Whole Foods in SF Now Requires Receipt to Use Restrooms
Citing an increase in shoplifting and instance of drug use, the bathrooms at the Whole Foods location at 1185 Market Street are now only open to customers. The new bathroom rules come after the downtown location dramatically cut operating hours amid instances of violence and retail theft; shoppers must scan a QR code found to gain entry to the restrooms... after they've shown on-site security their receipt. [SF Standard]
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Mateo (San Mateo, CA)
According to the San Mateo Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in San Mateo. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the multi-vehicle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in a San Mateo Target parking lot, in the area of 2220 Fashion Island Boulevard.
KTVU FOX 2
Sheriff holding inquest into officer-involved death of Oakland woman
MORAGA, Calif. - Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston will hold an inquest Friday into the death of 29-year-old Naya Jackson of Oakland. Jackson died June 25 in Moraga when she crashed through a guardrail on Glorietta Boulevard. A police officer allegedly saw Jackson allegedly commit a traffic violation near...
