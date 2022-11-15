As Moscow grapples with what the city mayor called “senseless acts of violence” that left four University of Idaho students dead, only a limited amount of details have been released about the case.

The Moscow Police Department is investigating the alleged homicide after law enforcement discovered the victims Sunday in a residence on King Road. There were no suspects in custody as of Monday afternoon.

According to a UI news release, the victims were Ethan Chapin, a freshman from Mount Vernon, Wash., and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity who was majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management in the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences; Xana Kernodle, a junior from Post Falls majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority; Madison Mogen, a senior from Coeur d’Alene majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics; and Kaylee Goncalves, a senior from Rathdrum, Idaho, who was majoring in general studies in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences. The next of kin of all four students have been notified, according to the news release.