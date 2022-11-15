ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

In wake of deaths, students anxiously wait for answers

By Monica Carrillo-Casas, Daily News staff writer
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RYKrW_0jB9ZVm500

The deaths of four University of Idaho students have left their schoolmates in shock as the Moscow Police Department continues to investigate an apparent homicide near the UI campus.

With limited details about the investigation released by Moscow police, students were anxiously waiting for answers Monday.

“I immediately stop what I’m doing when my phone rings to read what the new update says,” said Jimena Martinez, a senior at UI. “I haven’t set foot on campus and decided long before President (Scott) Green canceled classes Monday that I would not be attending this week.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds

The Moscow Police Department said Monday that the four homicide victims are Ethan Chapin from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle from Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves from Rathdrum, Idaho. Moscow is located about eight miles east of Pullman, Washington, home to Washington State University.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow Police: 911 call came from roommate’s phone, Madison, Kaylee made calls before murder

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police released new details in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students. In a Facebook post, Moscow Police confirmed that the 911 call came from one of the roommate’s phones inside the home. The original 911 call requested medical aid for an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the four victims. Moscow Police said...
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Minnesota

Families of slain Idaho students speak out after no arrests: "We will find you"

The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings.The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington.The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings."To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Police Chief Changes Tune, Warns Threat Remains After Students Slain

The police chief of Moscow, Idaho, reversed course Wednesday and said the city of 25,000 does face an ongoing threat until police arrest the person responsible for brutally killing four University of Idaho students on Sunday. The recommendation is a reversal from his department's initial stance. At the time, he assured residents that the attack was targeted and there wasn't an ongoing public threat. “We do not have a suspect at this time, and that individual is still out there,” Chief James Fry said Wednesday. “We cannot say that there is no threat to the community.” Regardless of recommendations from police, students have been fleeing Moscow en masse in the massacre's aftermath—so much so that the university postponed a scheduled vigil for the slain students from Tuesday to after Thanksgiving break as campus became a ghost town. Read it at KREM 2 News
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Something’s a little off:’ Downtown Moscow restaurant reopens as Idaho State Police continue investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — On Thursday, Mad Greek, a downtown Moscow restaurant, reopened its doors for the first time this week. The restaurant had been closed since Monday due to the University of Idaho murder. Two of the victims, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, were servers at the restaurant. “Although this is an emotional time right now, some employees need to...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 15, 2022 As classes resumed at the University of Idaho on Tuesday morning, police revealed a few more details into the slayings of four students living off-campus. The students were evidently stabbed “by an edged weapon such as a knife,” the Moscow Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. […] The post A few details slowly emerge in University of Idaho student homicides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Lewiston Woman Charged with Neglect Following Death of Mother

A Lewiston woman has been charged with felony neglect of a vulnerable adult after the alleged victim died. 37-year-old Cindi Williams is accused of neglecting her 72-year-old mother Connie Williams, who died Saturday. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be considered following an autopsy.
LEWISTON, ID
The Hill

4 students found dead near University of Idaho

Police are investigating a potential homicide after four students from the University of Idaho were found dead in a home. The Moscow Police Department said in a press release officers were responding to a report of an unconscious individual at 11:58 a.m. on Sunday when they found the bodies. Police...
MOSCOW, ID
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
1K+
Followers
152
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy