In wake of deaths, students anxiously wait for answers

The deaths of four University of Idaho students have left their schoolmates in shock as the Moscow Police Department continues to investigate an apparent homicide near the UI campus.

With limited details about the investigation released by Moscow police, students were anxiously waiting for answers Monday.

“I immediately stop what I’m doing when my phone rings to read what the new update says,” said Jimena Martinez, a senior at UI. “I haven’t set foot on campus and decided long before President (Scott) Green canceled classes Monday that I would not be attending this week.”