HBO‘s Emmy-winning series The White Lotus has officially been renewed for a third season. The news comes as the Mike White-led series is in the midst of airing its second season, having released three of its total seven episodes so far. Similar to previous iterations, the third installment will follow a new group of guests at a new White Lotus resort. The first season took place in Hawaii, and the second installment is set in Sicily. The location for the third season, however, has not yet been disclosed.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO