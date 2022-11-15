Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
'White Lotus' Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
HBO‘s Emmy-winning series The White Lotus has officially been renewed for a third season. The news comes as the Mike White-led series is in the midst of airing its second season, having released three of its total seven episodes so far. Similar to previous iterations, the third installment will follow a new group of guests at a new White Lotus resort. The first season took place in Hawaii, and the second installment is set in Sicily. The location for the third season, however, has not yet been disclosed.
Michael J. Fox, Diane Warren, Peter Weir, and Euzhan Palcy Lead Rousing, Star-Studded Governors Awards
“Wow, what a room! Who wouldn’t want to be here tonight?” was both the line Academy President Janet Yang opened the 13th Annual Governors Awards, and the thought attendees had in their minds entering the ballroom at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. While the event has long had the reputation of being the best place for Oscar hopefuls to mingle with influential voters, its first real post-COVID ceremony (last year’s was ravaged by Omicron) was packed to the brim with boldfaced names like Robert Downey Jr., Gabrielle Union, Adam Sandler, and Margot Robbie. At a certain point it became...
Beaming Olivia Wilde Steps Out For Solo Red Carpet Appearance After Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde may not be Harry Styles' "Golden" girl anymore, but she absolutely shined during her first red carpet appearance following the former flames' highly publicized split. The Don't Worry Darling director appeared to be in good spirits while stepping out solo for the 2022 Governors Awards in Los Angeles Saturday, November 19, shortly after it was reported that she and the "Golden" singer, 28, went their separate ways.Wilde, 38, stunned in a white tulle Erdem gown with an embroidered black overlay as she graced the red carpet. With her hair slicked back, she flashed her piercing blue eyes and...
Stalking Your Crush, Hating Your Wife, And 12 Other Tired TV Tropes That Have Aged Like Milk Since The ’90s
A lot has certainly (and thankfully) changed since the '90s.
hypebeast.com
BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® and Baz Luhrmann Want to Bring Out the Inner Creativity In Us All
Through the new “Saw This, made This” campaign, the brand and renowned director want to inspire the next generation of creators. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® is bringing out every individual’s inner creativity through its new “Saw This, Made This” campaign. As a film visionary and internationally recognized creator, Baz Luhrmann uses the world around him to craft deeply immersive visual narratives, so the brand partnered with the renowned director to inspire others to turn the unexpected into something remarkable.
‘The Menu’ Director Mark Mylod Wanted Film to “Explore an Artist in Pain” Consumed With “Self-Loathing”
For Mark Mylod, the director of Searchlight Pictures’ The Menu, the biggest challenge was setting the tone for the darkly comic thriller, in which a group of diners travel to a remote island to eat at Hawthorn, an exclusive restaurant run by Ralph Fiennes’ celebrity chef Julian Slowik — a dining experience that comes with some unexpected surprises (not of the gastronomical variety). “Trying to get the tone right … was really about me and the cast just talking a lot, and then the massive benefit of being able to shoot the film almost chronologically,” says Mylod of the movie, a...
