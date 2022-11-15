ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellness: How much does it cost to live with diabetes

In October, Tillamook County Wellness offered a popular series of classes on financial literacy. We learned that we always have something new to learn about how to manage the everyday costs of living. But that got me thinking, “What are the costs of living with a chronic condition, like diabetes, and how does that affect your overall lifestyle?”

Many people think of diabetes as merely an issue of too much sugar in the diet. However, diabetes can not only cause long-term health issues, but it can also mean additional expenses over time, especially if it is not treated properly. In fact, diabetes is the most expensive chronic condition in the United States. People with diabetes must manage their condition and consider the cost of doctor’s visits, medications, and supplies.

For people with diabetes, maintaining healthy blood sugar levels help decrease the risk of complications, such as nerve damage, vision problems and heart disease, among other problems. Naturally, better management of the disease can also mean lower health care costs.

Let’s consider some of the costs on a personal level related to diabetes.

People diagnosed with diabetes shoulder medical expenses 2.3 times greater than those without diabetes. According to the researchers at Good Rx, when the various costs are tallied, including the cost of extra doctor visits, over-the-counter supplies, and lost wages, a typical person with diabetes taking insulin could spend a shocking $4,800 a year in extra costs – even with health insurance. That figure represents about 10% of the average American’s annual wage.

Costs get even more expensive for those living with uncontrolled diabetes, with more than one chronic condition, or those lacking insurance altogether.

More than 30 million Americans have diabetes, and more than seven million of those people treat their condition using insulin. In Tillamook County, it is estimated that one in three people have prediabetes, and that nine out of ten don’t even know it or have no symptoms. Those numbers have likely increased during the pandemic, but they have not been measured yet.

These out-of-pocket costs present a significant burden for people with diabetes, over and above the work of monitoring their disease, checking blood glucose levels, and the toil of regular insulin injections.

You can take control of these potential costs by prevention -- lifestyle changes can help prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes, the most common form of the disease. Prevention is especially important if you’re currently at an increased risk of type 2 diabetes because of excess weight or obesity, high cholesterol, or a family history of diabetes.

The Tillamook County Family YMCA offers a year-long program with the goal of losing 6-7% of body fat and working up to 150 minutes of physical activity each week. The group meets every week for the first 16 weeks and every other week after that. The next cohort is expected to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. And the best part, this program is free!

Past participants of the National Diabetes Prevention Program (mentioned above) have lost 15-19 lbs. on average and increased their activity to 151-550 minutes per week on average. Those are impressive – yet very attainable – statistics that will improve your overall health.

Additionally, the Tillamook County Family YMCA offers a wide range of programs to help you live a better, healthier life: including the National Diabetes Prevention Program, Living Well with Diabetes, Living Well with Chronic Conditions, Tai Chi, Qi Gong and other fitness programs. Check out their website for more information at https://tillamookymca.org/.

The bottom line is, that taking a few simple changes in your lifestyle now may help you avoid the serious health complications of diabetes in the future and save you money as well. It’ s never too late to get started!

Other wellness questions? Email us at info@tillamookcountywellness.org . For more local health and wellness information, visit www.tillamookcountywellness.org or follow Tillamook County Wellness on Facebook and Instagram.

