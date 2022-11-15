Canby 99E road project about to kick off

ODOT has plenty of projects in store for the stretch of highway through Canby to improve flow, safety.

A busy stretch of Highway 99E in Canby is about to get a facelift in a $20 million dollar project slated to kick off within the next week.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the project will add features to help with safety as residents and visitors visit businesses, travel home, bike, walk or take local transit within the area. Also on tap will be the installation of accessible sidewalk curb ramps at 10 intersections, as well as the reconstruction of several segments of sidewalk.

When the project ramps up, there will be periodic single-lane closures on Highway 99E between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. weekdays, and until 10 a.m. on weekends. There will also be closures on side streets between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and shoulder closures along Highway 99E with signed, accessible detours for people walking and rolling.

Beginning Nov. 20, ODOT plans to grind, excavate and rebuild the right lanes all the way down to the road base. According to ODOT "this yields higher quality and longer-lasting pavement."

In all, the project will repave and reconstruct sections along Highway 99E between South Pine Street and Southwest Berg Parkway in Canby. The projected cost of the project is $20.2 million, which should stretch into spring 2023.

Here's what's happening

Repave the highway for the entire length of the project for a safer, smoother ride.

Improve traffic signals with new detectors and crosswalks at South Elm, South Grant and South Ivy streets.

Reconstruct several short sections of sidewalk along the corridor, for example on the south side of Highway 99E between La Conasuper Market and Rite Aid.

Update striping along the highway for consistent lane width to encourage slower, safer speeds on the busy commercial street.

New bicycle lanes on both sides of the highway between Southwest Berg Parkway and South Elm Street.

Install sidewalk curb ramps at all intersections to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards and improve access for everyone.

Remove the unused railroad tracks and realign the tracks still in use that cross Highway 99E diagonally near South Pine Street to eliminate a hazard for people crossing the tracks.

Partner with Canby Area Transit on improvements to increase safety and access for transit users as bus shelters are added in the area.

For more information on the project, visit bit.ly/canbypaving.

Frequently Asked Questions for ODOT

Will you fully repave Oregon 99E?

We will repave the entire section of OR 99E from Berg Parkway to Pine Street. We will excavate and replace several inches of roadbed and pavement, not just patch ruts and potholes.

Will you address traffic signal timing?

We will add new detectors to all traffic signals in the project area to better detect when vehicles are stopped at red lights. This will improve timing and reduce delays on side streets.

The signal timing at Ivy Street, Elm Street and Grant Street is already coordinated. We are evaluating opportunities to include Berg Parkway and Pine Street to better help the flow of traffic.

Will Highway 99E be narrowed?

The overall paved width of the highway will remain the same. The current striping for travel lanes is inconsistent and wider than the standard 11 feet in many places. Wider travel lanes can contribute to speeding. We will stripe vehicle lanes to the standard 11-foot width for consistency, allowing room in some areas to extend existing bike lanes.

Will it be easier for pedestrians to cross the busy highway?

New accessible sidewalk curb ramps at intersections will eliminate the need to step up or down at curbs and improve access for everyone, including people using mobility devices such as wheelchairs, scooters, or strollers.

Many Canby residents requested more time to cross the highway at signalized intersections. We are installing countdown signals that show the number of seconds left to cross. You can continue crossing while the seconds are counting down. Several Canby residents also asked for audible signals to help visually impaired people. Based on this feedback, audible pedestrian signals are now included in this project.

Will bike lanes be added?

We will add new striped bike lanes between Berg Parkway and Elm Street, as outlined in the city of Canby's Gateway Plan and Transportation System Plan. The new bike lanes will extend existing bike lanes and provide more connections to bike routes in Canby.

Some Canby residents expressed safety concerns about bikes and motor vehicles sharing the highway, and some are excited about consistent striping and new connections — whether they travel OR 99E by motor vehicle or bike.

Will intersections be improved, so vehicles don't drive over the curb when turning right?

Each intersection will have new, accessible curb ramps. Wherever possible, we are designing curb ramps to reduce the likelihood of vehicles driving over them and to allow vehicles as large as full-sized city buses or medium-sized cargo trucks to make turns. At many intersections, the curb ramps will be shifted slightly from their current locations, except for the east side of Elm Street and the southwest corner of Ivy Street, where private property lines and existing signal and power poles would make it too difficult to move the ramps to a new location.

We heard from many people with concerns about truck traffic at Ivy Street, which is not a designated truck route. ODOT will coordinate with the City to review truck route signs along the corridor.

Will fewer people run red lights?

Prior to the construction of this project, another ODOT project in Canby will improve the visibility of signals at many intersections along OR 99E. Adding reflective back plates to signal lights has been proven to reduce nighttime crashes, including those caused by red-light running. We will also add upgraded signal heads to make signals more visible even for drivers following large vehicles. Drivers can do their part by avoiding distractions and driving safely.

