ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

Canby 99E road project about to kick off

By John Baker
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1auCIW_0jB9Z9ga00 ODOT has plenty of projects in store for the stretch of highway through Canby to improve flow, safety.

A busy stretch of Highway 99E in Canby is about to get a facelift in a $20 million dollar project slated to kick off within the next week.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the project will add features to help with safety as residents and visitors visit businesses, travel home, bike, walk or take local transit within the area. Also on tap will be the installation of accessible sidewalk curb ramps at 10 intersections, as well as the reconstruction of several segments of sidewalk.

When the project ramps up, there will be periodic single-lane closures on Highway 99E between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. weekdays, and until 10 a.m. on weekends. There will also be closures on side streets between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and shoulder closures along Highway 99E with signed, accessible detours for people walking and rolling.

Beginning Nov. 20, ODOT plans to grind, excavate and rebuild the right lanes all the way down to the road base. According to ODOT "this yields higher quality and longer-lasting pavement."

In all, the project will repave and reconstruct sections along Highway 99E between South Pine Street and Southwest Berg Parkway in Canby. The projected cost of the project is $20.2 million, which should stretch into spring 2023.

Here's what's happening

Repave the highway for the entire length of the project for a safer, smoother ride.

Improve traffic signals with new detectors and crosswalks at South Elm, South Grant and South Ivy streets.

Reconstruct several short sections of sidewalk along the corridor, for example on the south side of Highway 99E between La Conasuper Market and Rite Aid.

Update striping along the highway for consistent lane width to encourage slower, safer speeds on the busy commercial street.

New bicycle lanes on both sides of the highway between Southwest Berg Parkway and South Elm Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jB9Z9ga00

Install sidewalk curb ramps at all intersections to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards and improve access for everyone.

Remove the unused railroad tracks and realign the tracks still in use that cross Highway 99E diagonally near South Pine Street to eliminate a hazard for people crossing the tracks.

Partner with Canby Area Transit on improvements to increase safety and access for transit users as bus shelters are added in the area.

For more information on the project, visit bit.ly/canbypaving.

Frequently Asked Questions for ODOT

Will you fully repave Oregon 99E?

We will repave the entire section of OR 99E from Berg Parkway to Pine Street. We will excavate and replace several inches of roadbed and pavement, not just patch ruts and potholes.

Will you address traffic signal timing?

We will add new detectors to all traffic signals in the project area to better detect when vehicles are stopped at red lights. This will improve timing and reduce delays on side streets.

The signal timing at Ivy Street, Elm Street and Grant Street is already coordinated. We are evaluating opportunities to include Berg Parkway and Pine Street to better help the flow of traffic.

Will Highway 99E be narrowed?

The overall paved width of the highway will remain the same. The current striping for travel lanes is inconsistent and wider than the standard 11 feet in many places. Wider travel lanes can contribute to speeding. We will stripe vehicle lanes to the standard 11-foot width for consistency, allowing room in some areas to extend existing bike lanes.

Will it be easier for pedestrians to cross the busy highway?

New accessible sidewalk curb ramps at intersections will eliminate the need to step up or down at curbs and improve access for everyone, including people using mobility devices such as wheelchairs, scooters, or strollers.

Many Canby residents requested more time to cross the highway at signalized intersections. We are installing countdown signals that show the number of seconds left to cross. You can continue crossing while the seconds are counting down. Several Canby residents also asked for audible signals to help visually impaired people. Based on this feedback, audible pedestrian signals are now included in this project.

Will bike lanes be added?

We will add new striped bike lanes between Berg Parkway and Elm Street, as outlined in the city of Canby's Gateway Plan and Transportation System Plan. The new bike lanes will extend existing bike lanes and provide more connections to bike routes in Canby.

Some Canby residents expressed safety concerns about bikes and motor vehicles sharing the highway, and some are excited about consistent striping and new connections — whether they travel OR 99E by motor vehicle or bike.

Will intersections be improved, so vehicles don't drive over the curb when turning right?

Each intersection will have new, accessible curb ramps. Wherever possible, we are designing curb ramps to reduce the likelihood of vehicles driving over them and to allow vehicles as large as full-sized city buses or medium-sized cargo trucks to make turns. At many intersections, the curb ramps will be shifted slightly from their current locations, except for the east side of Elm Street and the southwest corner of Ivy Street, where private property lines and existing signal and power poles would make it too difficult to move the ramps to a new location.

We heard from many people with concerns about truck traffic at Ivy Street, which is not a designated truck route. ODOT will coordinate with the City to review truck route signs along the corridor.

Will fewer people run red lights?

Prior to the construction of this project, another ODOT project in Canby will improve the visibility of signals at many intersections along OR 99E. Adding reflective back plates to signal lights has been proven to reduce nighttime crashes, including those caused by red-light running. We will also add upgraded signal heads to make signals more visible even for drivers following large vehicles. Drivers can do their part by avoiding distractions and driving safely.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Woodburn Independent

There's talk on the streets

StreetSaver program helps city of Woodburn determine condition of its streets, prioritize repairsJust like looking at the final-cut roster after tryouts wrap up, Woodburn residents can look at a list below to see if their street or a street nearby is a pending candidate for improvements. Woodburn Public Works Director Curtis Stultz shared a presentation with the Woodburn City Council on Monday, Nov. 14, which included discussion about StreetSaver software, which the city uses to collect data on streets, rank their condition and develop a list of priorities for street improvements. The current list of selected streets are: 2nd St.,...
WOODBURN, OR
KATU.com

Some improvements planned, underway ahead of state transfer of SE Powell to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Major improvements are coming to large sections of Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland, just a month after a semi-truck driver hit and killed a biker on the road near Cleveland High School and months before the state’s transportation agency will begin talks with state lawmakers about handing control of portions of the road over to the city of Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

5 things to know about tolling in Oregon

Here's all about the where, what, when and why of the tolls coming soon to Portland's freeways.Oregon will see its first road tolls, in about two years from now. Everyone knows about the proposed tolls coming to the Portland metro area — but many of the details floating around have been only rumors. Here's everything you need to know about what ODOT has planned for the tolls, from where they will be, to how they will work, to why the transportation system needs a new source of funding, according to an ODOT announcement on November 18. Hannah Williams,...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham completes 6 million-gallon groundwater tank

New infrastructure part of plan to break from Bull Run and create local water sourceWhat takes 67 miles of steel cable wrap, is 66 feet tall, and has 24 concrete columns lining the inside? It is Gresham's new 6 million-gallon water tank, which is part of a robust groundwater system that the city is trying to get online by 2027, creating a new source for drinking water that should lower costs for customers, create local control and improve disaster resiliency. The groundwater will be an official break from the Bull Run Reservoir and the city of Portland's looming price increases....
GRESHAM, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Neighbors rally against Bethany Lake gas station at hearing

Comments are still being accepted on the proposed gas station and convenience store through Friday, Nov. 25.Neighbors in the Bethany area pleaded their case once again for the county to prohibit the development of a gas station near Bethany Lake. The meeting before the Washington County public hearings officer Thursday afternoon, Nov. 17, took all of two hours as area residents asked questions and expressed their concerns about increased traffic and underground fuel storage tanks near a wetland in the Bethany area. The proposed gas station and convenience store at Northwest 185th Avenue and West Union Road has been the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove faces severe rent burden

One-third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income to their landlord.A third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income on rent, according to a sample of U.S. Census Bureau data from 2022. State law defines a severe rent burden as when at least 25% of renters pay more than 50% of their income on housing costs. Forest Grove is well above that point, the data indicates. "Land is expensive and construction costs are high. Housing production is also a primary factor. The private sector builds the vast majority of homes and those...
FOREST GROVE, OR
kptv.com

‘67 Pontiac stolen from SE Portland, found next day missing gas cap

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A vintage car was stolen from a southeast Portland classic car dealership on Thursday and recovered Friday, all within 24 hours. The suspect was caught on Matthews Memory Lane’s security cameras perusing the vehicles shortly before 4 p.m. Then they drove out the back with...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

OSP: 12 pounds of fentanyl pills found during traffic stop on I-5 near Albany

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon State Police trooper found multiple pounds of fentanyl hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic stop on Wednesday. The traffic stop happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 5 northbound near 227, south of Albany. OSP said the trooper stopped a car for failure to drive within its lane of travel.
ALBANY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Nov. 15 public safety round-up

Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports and Newberg-Dundee Police Department logYamhill County Sheriff's Office reports Nov. 5 Cody Lee Cluver, 30, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear in court to face a charge of second-degree theft. He was booked and released. Nov. 7 Kyle Benjamin Richardson, 25, of Dundee, was arrested for third-degree escape, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of meth, criminal driving while suspended or revoked and a hold from Washington County. No bail was set and the case remains open. Nov. 9 Rikki Nicole Murray, 28, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant from Yamhill County Circuit Court...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Crash on Hwy 20 leads to one fatality

The Oregon State Police announced a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16 (near Sodaville Road) resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 14. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 6:36 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper, 40, of Lebanon.
LEBANON, OR
Canby Herald

Briefs

A look at events and activities going on in and around the Canby and Molalla areas in the coming weeksThanksgiving morning workout fundraiser set for Molalla MOLALLA — This year's Turkey Grind Community Workout, put on by NW Fitness & Strength, will be Nov. 24, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at 112 Main St. in Molalla. This will be a fundraising event for the Molalla Adult Community Center. The event is free, but a donation of $10 is suggested. For more information, call 503-829-4405 or check the website at nwfitnessandstrength.com. Canby Library offering swag-making classes CANBY — The Canby...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
361
Followers
1K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy