Voter: Is Clackamas County descending into right-wing extremism?

Brian Fitzgerald: More than 40% voted to support slavery and a conspiracy theorist U.S. Senate candidate

The people of Clackamas County never fail to amaze me. This past election more than 40% voted to support slavery and a conspiracy theorist U.S. Senate candidate.

Jo Rae Perkins, the now twice failed Senate candidate, did quite well in Clackamas County, picking up more than 44% of the vote here, compared to only about 41% statewide against Sen. Ron Wyden. Perkins believes in QAnon, a thoroughly debunked conspiracy theory involving Democrats, Satan sex-trafficking and other bizarre tenets like harvesting adenochrome from blood to remove crow's feet.

Measure 112 was supposed to be a symbolic measure, stripping the word "slavery" from Oregon's antiquated Constitution. It wasn't supposed to be a proxy war for white folks opposed to BLM or critical race theory. Compared to 44% voting against the removal of the word "slavery" statewide, 47% of Clackamas voters chose to retain the word.

These votes make us sound like uneducated, backwoods hicks. If I wanted regressive politics, I'd move back to Harney County. Clackamas has always been a reasonable county, but it's descending into right-wing extremism.

Brian Fitzgerald is a Happy Valley resident.