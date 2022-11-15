ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Voter: Is Clackamas County descending into right-wing extremism?

By Brian Fitzgerald
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 5 days ago
Brian Fitzgerald: More than 40% voted to support slavery and a conspiracy theorist U.S. Senate candidate

The people of Clackamas County never fail to amaze me. This past election more than 40% voted to support slavery and a conspiracy theorist U.S. Senate candidate.

Jo Rae Perkins, the now twice failed Senate candidate, did quite well in Clackamas County, picking up more than 44% of the vote here, compared to only about 41% statewide against Sen. Ron Wyden. Perkins believes in QAnon, a thoroughly debunked conspiracy theory involving Democrats, Satan sex-trafficking and other bizarre tenets like harvesting adenochrome from blood to remove crow's feet.

Measure 112 was supposed to be a symbolic measure, stripping the word "slavery" from Oregon's antiquated Constitution. It wasn't supposed to be a proxy war for white folks opposed to BLM or critical race theory. Compared to 44% voting against the removal of the word "slavery" statewide, 47% of Clackamas voters chose to retain the word.

These votes make us sound like uneducated, backwoods hicks. If I wanted regressive politics, I'd move back to Harney County. Clackamas has always been a reasonable county, but it's descending into right-wing extremism.

Brian Fitzgerald is a Happy Valley resident.

Comments / 128

BBQ-N-BEER
4d ago

Let's face the facts.. Anything to do with Republican / conservative people is considered "extremist" in today's liberal Western Oregon. Don't believe in abortion, extremist. Like guns, extremist, believe in God, extremist. If something doesn't change it'll be illegal for conservatives to live in Oregon.

Reply(30)
63
Northwoods adventures Travels & explores
4d ago

Oregon hasn't been red for decades extreme is the liberalism turning our state into a 3rd world trash hole!!! enough!! time for red leadership.

Reply(1)
63
Rick Wilson
4d ago

No one voted to support slavery. This was a poorly worded bill that didn't address the damage it does by immediately gutting current work programs without designing better ones first. And that anyone voted for Perkins shows how bad Wyden is getting. Fix or replace Wyden. Don't insult people smart enough to see his problems.

Reply
41
Portland Tribune

Kotek's new challenge: From legislator to chief executive

Most recent Oregon governors have had experience as public executives; homelessness is a priority for her.As speaker of the Oregon House, Tina Kotek helped direct millions in the state budget to housing and homelessness, and mental health and addiction treatment — and also drive legislation. As governor starting Jan. 9, Kotek will be responsible for making sure the money gets spent in the right places and the policies are carried out. ""It is a big transition from developing the policy and raising the money to making things happen," Ed Blackburn says. "Sometimes it's not as much fun to make things...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Homeless vote in Portland, Oregon, delayed in angry meeting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City Council members in Portland, Oregon, pushed back a vote on a disputed budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents expressed strong opposition during public testimony. Mayor Ted Wheeler has proposed allocating $27 million of the city’s budget to build a network of large, outdoor sites where homeless people would be allowed to camp. A camping ban would phase in once six designated camping areas have been built over 18 months. “It’s going to take commitment from all of us to do the hard work that lies ahead,” Wheeler said during Thursday’s meeting. “These allocations are a down payment on that work.” The $27 million would help launch the first three campsites, with nearly half going toward their operational costs for the remainder of the fiscal year. About $4 million of it would be directed to the sites’ preparation and construction.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Does the rule of law still apply in Oregon and Washington?

Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Eric L. Dahlin ruled that left-wing journalist John Hacker was not guilty of third-degree robbery in a May 2019 altercation with right-wing author Andy Ngo. The dispute took place in a Northeast Portland gym where both men were members, and Ngo accused Hacker, 38, of dumping an unknown liquid on his head, hitting him and stealing his phone. Hacker said he was trying to stop Ngo from filming him. For more information, Lars speaks with Andy Ngo, the victim, who is an independent journalist, and author of the new book “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.”
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Rob Wagner nominated to be next Oregon Senate president

The Lake Oswego Democrat helped party keep its majority Nov. 8; Kate Lieber of Portland is the new caucus leader.Rob Wagner, who helped keep Democrats in the majority, is their nominee to be the next president of the Oregon Senate. The Lake Oswego Democrat was chosen Friday night, Nov. 18, at a meeting of the 17 incoming Democratic senators at Gleneden Beach. Wagner will have to await a vote of the full Senate on Jan. 9, when the Oregon Legislature opens its 2023 session. But the choice of the majority party usually prevails. The term is for two years. Wagner...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Sheriff, others file suit to block new gun restrictions

The Pamplin Media Group has previously reported on the ongoing opposition of many sheriffs to Measure 114.Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of the U.S. District Court for the state of Oregon. It contends the ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms and right to due process. Ballot...
SHERMAN COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Outgoing Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty reflects on Portland election results

In a council race was dominated by concerns over homelessness and crime, two issues that polls show were top of mind for Portlanders, voters decided not to reelect Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, instead choosing Rene Gonzalez. Hardesty joined OPB’s “Think Out Loud” on Friday to share her take on the election — and the direction she thinks the city is headed.
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie resident: What is wrong with Oregon voters?

Jeff Molinari: We need to remind our state legislators and our governor that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge.Once again Oregon voters elect more of the same. Record high gas prices, record high grocery prices, the price of a Thanksgiving turkey is up 23%. What we need in Oregon is a new election. Kate Brown is rated the worst governor in the U.S. With a Democratic majority in our state legislature, electing Tina Kotek just gives us more of the same. Out of 50 states, Oregon's education system is ranked 47th. So why do Oregon voters keep electing more of the same? Democrats blame Republicans for the things they themselves are doing. Remember Democrats have been in control of our state since 1982. So why do Oregon voters keep buying into their lies? We need to remind our state legislators, our governor, governor-elect, secretary of state and our attorney general that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge. Jeff Molinari Milwaukie {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Kathy Hyzy is not yet conceding race for Milwaukie mayor

Council president is only down by 36 votes against fellow Councilor Lisa Batey, calls city's election most 'dramatic' in a long time With only 36 votes separating the two candidates, voters will probably have to wait until at least Nov. 30 for the outcome in the Milwaukie mayoral election. On Monday, Nov. 14, Milwaukie City Councilor Lisa Batey's lead narrowed further to just 49.84% to Council President Kathy Hyzy's 49.38%. By Wednesday, Nov. 16, Batey still led, but only 49.81% to 49.41%. The winning candidate may get less than 50% due to 70 voters writing in alternative choices. Batey said...
MILWAUKIE, OR
KXL

Oregon Names Next Kid Governor

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon will have two new Governors in Salem this January. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday named Lea Andrus the 2023 Oregon Kid Governor. Lea is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. Secretary Fagan says she was chosen for her platform of...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Just reelected, Beach Pace says she will run for Hillsboro mayor

The city councilor says she's focused on that role first and foremost, but she's committed to running for mayor in 2024. Newly reelected Hillsboro City Councilor Beach Pace says she will be running for mayor in two years, as the second and final term of current Mayor Steve Callaway comes to a close. Pace has long been interested in the job. But she told Pamplin Media Group she's focused first on continuing her work on the council. She doesn't want anyone to think she's dreaming of greener pastures before she's done fulfilling her current role as Ward 1 city...
HILLSBORO, OR
Clackamas Review

Some sheriffs won't enforce new gun restrictions

Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 but opposition still remains in official quarters.Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock says his office will not enforce Measure 114, joining a growing number of sheriffs statewide who are pushing back against the state's newest gun-control bill. One of the nation's strictest gun-control measures, Measure 114 bans the sale of firearm magazines with more than 10 rounds and requires safety training and a permit for purchasing a gun. Its narrow passage in last week's election was applauded by gun-control proponents who say it can help curb a rise in gun violence and was derided by...
OREGON STATE
multco.us

Multnomah County Board of Commissioners proclaim Sunday, Nov. 20, as Transgender Day of Remembrance

The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners proclaimed Sunday, Nov. 20, as Transgender Day of Remembrance in Multnomah County. The annual event was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was brutally killed in 1998. Since then, Transgender Day of Remembrance has been embraced as an opportunity to remember transgender and gender non-conforming people killed by anti-trans violence.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

PMG special report: Oregon sheriffs balk at new gun measure

Pamplin Media Group roundup: Voters passed the measure but some sheriff's call it unconstitutional. Voters in Oregon passed Measure 114, which will put new restrictions on ownership of guns. But many sheriffs across the state say they won't enforce the will of the voters, or predict that Measure 114 won't stand legal muster. Even a statement from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office was more about evaluating the measure, rather than a straight "yes," when asked if the new law will be enforced in the Portland area. In response to a question from Pamplin Media Group about whether incumbent Sheriff...
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Joe Kent Sees Ballot Curing as Remedy for Lost Seat in 3rd District

A little-known part of the elections process — ballot curing — landed in the spotlight this weekend after 3rd Congressional District candidate Joe Kent urged his supporters not to lose hope that he could still beat Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. "What the media says is irrelevant, it's...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
593
Followers
2K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

