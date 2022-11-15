Intel Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake leak suggests the 14th gen CPUs focus on better efficiency while the 15th gen chips could bring an up to 34% IPC uplift

Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
OPPO "Pad 2" tipped to launch as a Dimensity 9000-powered tablet in early 2023
OPPO's second-gen Pad is now touted to become a tech curiosity as a tablet powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000, a top-tier processor normally found in a handful of premium smartphones. As the leaker Digital Chat Station intimates, this is one of the ways in which the OEM might address the "various shortcomings" of its Snapdragon 870-powered forebear.
Nvidia Ada RTX 4080 Ti mobile and RTX 4070 mobile score significant leads over the RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU in leaked Time Spy benchmark
We are now getting to see Time Spy scores for Nvidia's upcoming Ada RTX 4000 mobile GPUs, and the purported RTX 4080 Ti mobile leads the pack with scores that are 30% higher than the RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU. It is not clear whether the RTX 4080 Ti mobile or the RTX 4090 mobile would be flagship mobile Ada GPU. Interestingly, we see the RTX 4070 mobile scoring a good 15% lead over the RTX 3080 Ti.
Realme 10 Pro Plus launches with a "flagship-grade" curved display, Android 13 and 67W charging for a large battery
The Realme 10 Pro+ has launched with the same color options (and 16MP selfie camera) as its new Pro counterpart; however, one will not be mistaken for the other thanks to the higher-end Plus model's new curved display. This 120Hz FHD+ punchhole screen is made of OLED and measures 6.7...
Moto X40 officially backed to become Motorola's first-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Android smartphone
Motorola has started to tease the Moto X40 as an upcoming Android flagship smartphone that will upgrade to the latest top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform from Qualcomm. The device - likely to launch as the Edge 40 Pro for the international market - is now backed as an all-round performer thanks to its new silicon with signature profound curves as a primary design cue.
NVIDIA releases fix for blank screen issues when booting GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4090
The GeForce RTX 4080 has only just arrived, with the GeForce RTX 4090 having recently reached customers and reviewers too. However, NVIDIA has already sought to release a driver update for optimising GeForce RTX 4080 performance, as well as a new firmware for both graphics cards. According to NVIDIA, the latter addresses a bug that could not be fixed with another driver update.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series' Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC packs a marginally faster Cortex-X3 CPU core and Adreno GPU
Although Qualcomm officially launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 a few days ago, the announcement left out some important details. Multiple Geekbench listings have confirmed there are two variants of the SoC, one with its Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.36 GHz and the other at 3.2 GHz. The latter seems to be exclusive to the Galaxy S23 series, whereas the former has been spotted alongside two devices, the Vivo X90 Pro+ and the iQOO 11 Pro.
Minimal Sony Xperia 10 V upgrades appear in supposed specifications leak
The purported specifications for the Sony Xperia 10 V have been leaked on the Weibo social media site (and later posted on Reddit). Although the machine translation of the Chinese text actually states “upcoming mid-range Xperia”, this would indicate news about the Mark 5 variant of the Xperia 10, especially when the specifications are taken into consideration. As has previously been reported, the Android smartphone will apparently sport a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. Although this 4-nm chip has the same peak CPU clock speed as the 6-nm Snapdragon 695 (2.2 GHz), it comes with enhanced Wi-Fi speed support and can handle LPDDR5 memory at 3,200 MHz (695: LPDDR4x at 2,133 MHz).
Deal | AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is 39 percent off on Amazon
AMD Ryzen (Zen) Zen 3 (Vermeer) Desktop Deal. Launched back in November 2020 as the fastest 6-core Ryzen desktop processor available at the time, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X has a 3.7 GHz base clock and can reach up to 4.6 GHz with Precision Boost 2. The processor is unlocked and comes with a Wraith Stealth cooler that can handle the 65 W TDP with ease. However, overclocking this processor can increase the power draw and amount of generated heat significantly, so more advanced cooling solutions would be required.
Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+ specifications revealed by new leak
With the Vivo X90 series due for launch in a few days, there isn't much left to the imagination. Key specs of all three devices are known thanks to a deluge of leaks and teasers. Unlike last time, Vivo actually wants to release three flagship smartphones, although the Vivo X90 Pro was conspicuously missing from the leak ecosystem until very recently. Now, Ishan Agarwal (via Pricebaba) has effectively ruined Vivo's surprise by revealing the entire Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+ spec sheets.
OPPO Reno9 series teased as the first mid-range Android smartphones with 16GB RAM options
OPPO has now endorsed a slew of leaks and rumors pointing to new additions to the Reno line of Android smartphones before the end of 2022. The 9, 9 Pro and Pro+ variants are indeed on the way, with triple rear cameras in the latter only. Their predecessors have had...
Leaked Galaxy S23 Ultra protective glass hints at disappointing fingerprint sensor cost-cutting measures by Samsung
A photo showing what is apparently the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s protective glass has been shared online via known leaker Ice universe. As well as revealing what appears to be a slightly flatter and less curved overall shape, which has frequently been rumored to be coming to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the tipster also pointed out the size of the area for the in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and it seems to be the same size as the one for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Honor Pad 8: Affordable mid-range tablet with 12-inch display and 8 speakers
The Honor Pad 8 belongs to the rare species of large Android tablets, but has another special feature to offer: the 12-inch device only costs around U$300, making it one of the cheapest tablets in this form factor. Working For Notebookcheck. Are you a techie who knows how to translate?...
Rumor | OnePlus 11 will focus on a premium build over camera performance in 2023
5G Android Leaks / Rumors OnePlus Smartphone Storage. OnePlus is projected to release just 1 flagship smartphone called the 11 in early 2023, even though its putative predecessor was called the 10 Pro. That, however, might be a secondary concern in light of renders suggesting the similarity in looks between the 2 devices.
Reviewed: Lenovo Legion S7i has the potential to appeal to non-gamers too
Alder Lake Geforce Gaming Review Snippet Laptop Windows. A colourful keyboard, a green logo, striking chassis shapes, chunky designs – gaming laptops often look very different from typical mainstream notebooks. This is not necessary a bad thing, even though it can make a device less suitable for situations where you need to present a certain image, such as in a business environment. There are undoubtedly many dedicated office workers who want to play some PC games after work to unwind.
VIOFO A139 Pro is touted as the first ever "real 4K" 3-channel dashcam with Sony STARVIS 2 night vision and HDR
Accessory Business Camera Gadget Launch Storage Software. VIOFO's latest A139 Pro, like some of its predecessors, comes in a 3-channel form factor, which means it has back-up camera modules that monitor the rear of the car and the inside of its cabin connected to a 'main' dash-cam body with physical buttons and a lens that can rotate through 300° for a wide field of view.
Tesla 4680 vs 2170 battery cell test reveals lower energy density in the Texas-made Model Y
After a Model Y cell-to-chassis 4680 battery platform teardown that revealed it's nigh impossible to replace the pack's individual battery cells, now those same cells were tested for energy density and chemical composition, confirming the somewhat disappointing results from previous 4680 teardowns. It turns out that Tesla's touted 4680 battery has lower energy density than the tried-and-true 2170 cells it's been putting in its electric vehicles en masse.
Samsung Galaxy A52 receives Android 13-based One UI 5 update
After updating the flagships it released in 2020, 2021, and 2022, Samsung is now bringing the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to its mid-range and budget devices. The last one to get the update, which includes the November 2022 security patch, is the Samsung Galaxy A52. Sadly, the update seems limited to Russia for now.
Realme Buds Air 3S debut as new affordable-grade TWS earbuds with a new design, Dolby Atmos and up to 30 hours of battery life
Realme claims to have done its best to bring a mix of new and heretofore flagship-only features to its new 10 Pro and Pro+ smartphones today (November 17, 2022). However, whether it has done the same with their TWS earbud counterparts, the Buds Air 3S, or not may be up to the individual consumer.
