Nashville, TN

14powers.com

SEC Football Preview: Western Kentucky at Auburn

Western Kentucky visits Auburn on Saturday in Auburn. 14Powers.com previews this SEC football game and predicts the final score. 11/5 at Mississippi State 7:30 PM ET ESPN2 L 33-39 11/12 vs. Texas A&M 7:30 PM ET SECN W 13-10 11/19 vs. Western Kentucky 4:00 PM ET SECN. 11/26 at Alabama...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14powers.com

SEC Football Preview: Austin Peay at Alabama

Austin Peay faces Alabama on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. 14Powers.com previews this SEC football game and predicts the final score. 9/10 vs. Mississippi Valley State 4:00 PM ET ESP+ W 41-0 9/17 at Alabama A&M 3:00 PM ET YOUT W 28-3 9/24 vs. Eastern Kentucky 4:00 PM ET ESP+ W 31-20.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
14powers.com

Alabama Football First Look: Austin Peay

Austin Peay football meets Alabama on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Here is your first look at the Austin Peay State Governors. 9/10 vs. Mississippi Valley State 4:00 PM ET ESP+ W 41-0 9/17 at Alabama A&M 3:00 PM ET YOUT W 28-3 9/24 vs. Eastern Kentucky 4:00 PM ET ESP+ W...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

