Austin Peay football meets Alabama on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Here is your first look at the Austin Peay State Governors. 9/10 vs. Mississippi Valley State 4:00 PM ET ESP+ W 41-0 9/17 at Alabama A&M 3:00 PM ET YOUT W 28-3 9/24 vs. Eastern Kentucky 4:00 PM ET ESP+ W...

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO