Boxing Scene
Kevin Lele Sadjo Takes Down Emre Cukur in Seven, Retains EBU Title
Le Cannet, France - WBC #11 and IBF #15 super middleweight Kevin Lele Sadjo of France retained his EBU European 168lb title for the very first time by stopping German opponent Emre Cukur in the midst of the seventh round. Powerfully built and very muscular Sadjo, 32 and nicknamed Phenom,...
Boxing Scene
Jaime Munguia To Gennadiy Golovkin: See You In May '23!
Jaime Munguia has heard the public demand calling for more meaningful fights. The hope on his end is that the next fight will be for a shot at becoming a two-division titlist. “[Gennadiy] Golovkin, see you in May '23,” insisted Munguia. The callout came during the post-fight interview for...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Yarde: When I'm Challenged, It Brings Out The Best In Me
Anthony Yarde is not at all concerned with the threat waiting on the other side of his upcoming fight this weekend. A shot at lineal and unified WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev awaits Yarde as the WBO mandatory challenger. The fight was due to take place in late October, only for Beterbiev to have to delay the championship clash after not recovering in time from summertime surgery to honor the fight date.
Boxing Scene
Janibek Alimkhanuly: I'm Not Interested In Munguia; He Is Nobody; I Need Champions!
Jaime Munguia remains the WBO’s number one contender for Janibek Alimkhanuly’s middleweight title. Alimkhanuly knows Munguia already turned down a fight with him once. The Kazakh southpaw doesn’t think Munguia will change his mind and thus has turned his attention to other opponents. “I told you I’m...
Fnatic sweep BIG to win Elisa Masters Espoo
Fnatic swept BIG in convincing fashion in Sunday’s grand final of the Elisa Masters Espoo in Espoo, Finland. Fnatic won
Budweiser left with thousands of cans of beer after late World Cup 2022 ban.. and vow to give it away to winning nation
BUDWEISER have been left with thousands of cans of beer they cannot sell at the World Cup and have vowed to give it to the winning nation. Alcohol will not be sold at stadiums in Qatar, despite the promise it would be, following a shocking U-turn just days before the first match kicks-off.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Showdown is Finalized
Boxing fans will get at least one of the big fights they want in 2023. Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia announced through their Instagram accounts Thursday that their representatives have completed a deal for the popular knockout artists to meet in a much-discussed showdown on a date to be determined in 2023. Their 12-round fight, which will be contested at a catch weight of 136 pounds, will be a Showtime Pay-Per-View main event from an undetermined venue in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Greg Hardy Drops, Rocks, Decisions Hasim Rahman Jr. Over Four
Moody Theater, Austin, Texas - In a shocker, boxing newcomer Greg Hardy (2-0, 1 KO) dropped, rocked and decisioned the far more experienced Hasim Rahman Jr. (12-2, 6 KOs) All three judges scored it 39-36. Hardy accepted the fight on late notice after Rahman's original opponent, MMA legend Vitor Belfort,...
Boxing Scene
Crawford: I Set A Trend, Once I Became Undisputed, Everybody Wanted To Become Undisputed!
Terence Crawford has never been short on confidence. But even he admits that his pugilistic career has vastly exceeded his initial expectations. With world title runs in three separate weight classes, Crawford has put together the sort of resume that will likely result in his induction into the Hall of Fame. However, while he’s appreciative of media pundits revering his achievements, the newly turned 35-year-old views his multiple title reigns, pound-for-pound recognition, and countless wins on the big stage as icing on the cake. Though they're important, Crawford reiterated recently that before turning pro in 2008, there was only one goal on his to-do list.
Boxing Scene
Crawford Welcomes Showdowns Against Vergil Ortiz, Jaron Ennis: "I'm The Best Fighter In The World"
For the better part of the past five years, both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have not only protruded toward the top of the welterweight division, but they have also established themselves as arguably the two best fighters in the world. As the years quietly flew by, fans fulminated...
Boxing Scene
Bill Haney on Lomachenko: This is a Fight That We Know The People Want
In addition to his sheer will and determination, Vasiliy Lomachenko has honed his craft over the course of approximately two decades. As a result, the Ukrainian native has stockpiled boatloads of achievements. In total, the now 34-year-old has aggregated an amateur record of 396 victories against only one defeat, pilfered numerous world titles in the professional ranks, and consistently finds himself mentioned amongst the boxing world’s elite.
World Cup 2022 kicks off from Qatar with opening ceremony, host nation loss
The 2022 World Cup is in play in Qatar, marking the return of the most-watched worldwide sporting event.
Boxing Scene
Eimantas Stanionis-Vergil Ortiz Mandatory Title Fight Ordered By WBA
Eimantas Stanionis has spent the past several weeks targeting an unbeaten welterweight from the greater Dallas area for his next fight. Such a fight could materialize, even if not against the fighter that the secondary titlist had in mind. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBA has ordered a mandatory title...
Boxing Scene
Sandor Martin Replaces Ill Jose Pedraza, To Fight Teofimo Lopez On December 10 At MSG
The WBC super lightweight elimination match ordered last week will happen a lot sooner than anyone anticipated. BoxingScene.com confirmed Thursday that Spain’s Sandor Martin has agreed to replace an ill Jose Pedraza as Teofimo Lopez’s opponent December 10 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Martin was the other opponent Lopez and his handlers at Top Rank Inc. considered before they picked Pedraza for this next bout, but Martin happily replaced Pedraza on barely three weeks’ notice.
Boxing Scene
Liam Davies: I've Conquered Britain, Europe - Now Let's Go For The World!
BRITISH SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT champion Liam Davies added the European and WBC International titles to his ever-increasing CV by outclassing Ionut Baluta over 12 rounds in Telford. Davies was the dominant force throughout the fight, pitching his tactics to perfection and frustrating the wayward Baluta, who simply couldn't effectively get himself...
Boxing Scene
Richard Schaefer: It's Up to Stanionis If He Wants to Fight Spence or Accept Step Aside
Welterweight contender Eimantas Stanionis will soon have to decide for himself how his career will pan out in the early part of 2023, says his promoter Richard Schaefer. Stanionis currently holds the WBA ‘World’ 147-pound title, a lesser version of the one currently held by Errol Spence Jr., who also has the IBF and WBC titles to his name. Stanionis has recently pressed the sanctioning body to enforce his status as mandatory challenger to Spence's title immediately after it was revealed last month that talks for an undisputed welterweight championship between Spence and WBO titlist Terence Crawford fell through. Sanctioning bodies generally allow unification fights to take precedence over mandatory defenses.
Boxing Scene
Jesus Arechiga Picks Up Decision Win in Mazatlan, Mexico
Another fight, another win for Jesus Arechiga. The junior featherweight prospect remained unbeaten last Friday night, defeating gatekeeper Florentino Perez by unanimous decision at the Gimnasio German Ever in Arechiga’s hometown of Mazatlan, Mexico. Scores were 100-92, 99-93 and 98-94 for Arechiga, who improved to 18-0, 14 knockouts. The...
Boxing Scene
Diego Torres Delivers Vicious 4th Round Knockout Of Hector Osorio In Guadalajara
Diego Torres was denied a knockdown but would not stop until he secured a knockout. It came early in the fourth round of his junior welterweight clash with Hector Osorio as part of a DAZN show evening at Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico. Torres was unlucky to be credited with a third-round knockdown, but flattened Osorio moments later to produce an immediate stoppage at 0:19 of round four.
Boxing Scene
Russian October/November Wrap-Up: Papin, Batyrgaziev, Michalkin Win
Despite an ongoing confrontation between Russia and a number of Western nations and a major-scale military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the state’s fight scene was relatively active in October and November with several events, which featured Russia’s top domestic talent in both local and international encounters. The...
Boxing Scene
Munguia: Charlo, Golovkin - Hopefully In 2023, We Get A Fight At That Level
A big fight has to be next for Jaime Munguia. That is the call coming from fans, critics and even Munguia himself, who maintains an active schedule but against less than stellar opposition. The unbeaten former WBO junior middleweight will face Argentina’s Gonzalo Gaston Coria (21-5, 8KOs) in a ten-round bout above the middleweight limit this Saturday on DAZN from Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico. The idea is to get a win this weekend and then put his foot down for a title fight to launch his 2023 campaign—specifically, unified WBA/IBF middleweight titlist Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37KOs) or WBC 160-pound beltholder Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22KOs)
