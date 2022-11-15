Read full article on original website
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia
After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
Putin makes rare appearance. Expert explains what it means
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare appearance at a meeting of his security council. However, he has been sidelined at several key meetings in Asia recently.
Upworthy
Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why
In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
Vanessa Guillen’s family speak out following White House visit after revealing haunting encounter with prime suspect
MURDERED soldier Vanessa Guillen’s family demanded changes to the law so the military can be sued over sex harassment cases during a visit to the White House. U.S. Army specialist Vanessa, 20, went missing from the notorious Fort Hood military base in Killeen, Texas, in April 2020. Her dismembered...
Citrus County Chronicle
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate deal on historic fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The head of the Egyptian delegation praised the outcome of the summit and the deal on a fund for poor, vulnerable nations for the loss and damage caused by climate change. “People thought that (a deal on a loss and damage fund) was impossible...
Citrus County Chronicle
Man dies at UK migrant center criticized over conditions
LONDON (AP) — A man being held at a much-criticized center for migrants in Britain has died after falling sick, bringing renewed criticism to the Conservative government over its treatment of asylum-seekers. The Home Office said a man who was staying at the Manston migrant center in southeast England...
Citrus County Chronicle
Relief meets fear as UK budget calms economy but brings pain
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative government on Friday defended its decision to hike taxes for millions of working people in the “squeezed middle” class as it tries to shore up an economy battered by double-digit inflation and the reckless tax-cutting of recently ousted Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Chaos and anger at Fifa’s fan festival on Qatar’s ‘extraordinary day’
Disturbing scenes at Al Bidda Park as the hosts faced Ecuador only added to the controversies at this World Cup
Citrus County Chronicle
China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year as strict new measures are imposed in Beijing and across the country to ward against new outbreaks. The death of the 87-year-old Beijing man was the first reported by the National...
I Ranked Royals From Around The World Based On Their Net Worth, And The Range Is Honestly Really Surprising
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the leader of Brunei, is worth an estimated $20 billion. He lives in the world's largest palace, and allegedly owns over 600 Rolls-Royces.
Citrus County Chronicle
South Africa faces challenges in transition away from coal
MASAKHANE, South Africa (AP) — Living in the shadow of one of South Africa’s largest coal-fired power stations, residents of Masakhane fear job losses if the facility is closed as the country moves to cleaner energy. A significant polluter because it relies on coal to generate about 80%...
Citrus County Chronicle
Politics precedes England's match against Iran at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The political situation back home has been a regular line of questioning for Iran ahead of the team’s opening Group B match against England at the World Cup. Large swathes of people in the country have risen up to protest for women’s rights following...
Citrus County Chronicle
VP Harris to visit front-line Philippine island in sea feud
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will underscore America’s commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that started Sunday and involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations. After...
Citrus County Chronicle
Afghan official says 19 people lashed in northeast province
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Nineteen people in northeastern Afghanistan were lashed for adultery, theft and running away from home, a Supreme Court official said Sunday. The announcement underscored the Taliban's intention of sticking to their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. It appeared to be the first official...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
