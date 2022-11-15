Read full article on original website
Man faces homicide charges in death of inmate at Green Bay Correctional
Authorities are investigating an inmate's death following an assault at Green Bay Correctional Institution.
Inmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution Charged in Fatal Stabbing
GREEN BAY (WTAQ – WLUK) – An inmate at the Green Bay Correctional Institution was charged Friday with fatally stabbing another inmate – who apparently was not the intended victim. Joshua Scolman, 39, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted homicide for the Oct. 21 incident...
Michigan suspect in stabbing allegedly took selfies with body
Caleb Anderson was charged with the stabbing death of Patrick Ernst
Disturbing Green Bay stabbing: Suspect accused of taking video with body
The Brown County District Attorney’s Office has filed its criminal complaint on Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Michigan, a suspect in the murder of Patrick Ernst, 65, of Green Bay.
Man sentenced for role in fatal overdose, stealing Green Bay middle school electronics
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Rene Puente was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for his role in supplying the drugs used in a fatal overdose. Puente, 33, was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide for the April 2020 death of a 27-year-old man at a Bellevue hotel. He was also placed on extended supervision for six years by Judge Beau Liegeois.
Details Released In Green Bay Homicide, Part Of A Cross Country Crime Spree
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man charged with a Green Bay homicide took “selfie” videos and photos with the victim’s body, wrote a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and left a handwritten apology, prosecutors allege. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged...
Daily Arrest Records - November 18, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday November 18, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Police: Appleton death was homicide, and it wasn’t a random crime
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department says the suspicious death they’re investigating on W. Summer St. is now being investigated as a homicide, and it was not a random crime. As we reported Tuesday, people coming to visit a relative found a person dead inside a house...
Man convicted in Omro double murder
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Omro man has been convicted in a 2020 double homicide. On Nov. 16, a jury found Andrew Clark guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide (Domestic Abuse) and 1st Degree Intentional Homicide (Mutilating a Corpse). Clark, 54, killed Melissa Matz and Lavar Wallace at a...
Green Bay police develop several leads relating to elderly fraud scheme
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department says that it has developed several leads relating to a fraud investigation that has been targeting the elderly community recently. According to a release, GBPD states that the fraud investigation relates to incidents that occurred for about a week...
Appleton PD Continues Suspicious Death Investigation
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – More details are coming out about a suspicious death in Appleton on Tuesday, as police rule the incident a homicide. At approximately 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, Appleton police and first responders found a 31-year-old Fox Crossing man, Erik Hudson, Jr., dead inside a home in the 700 block of W. Summer Street.
Green Bay Police Warn of Scam Targeting Seniors
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay police are developing leads regarding a fraud investigation that targeted the elderly from October 23-31. It’s believed that at least three people are involved in this suspicious activity, where a scam occurs over the phone. “Individuals are pretending to be a...
One person dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano Police Officers responded to a home on the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a reported disturbance that occurred around 5:00pm on Saturday. Authorities were authorized to enter the home and then directed to the basement. Upon entering the basement, officers saw a person with their hands in the air and another person holding a shotgun.
Marinette County Sheriff: 10+ businesses fail alcohol compliance check, sold to minors
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Marinette County recently conducted underage alcohol compliance checks of local businesses, over 10 of which had violated Wisconsin laws. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the county-wide compliance checks were conducted on November 12, and were executed at 61 local...
Coroner identifies woman killed in I-74 crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the woman dead in a crash on Interstate 74 Friday evening. According to a press release, Melissa Ann Johnson, age 20, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained as the driver of an SUV. Toxicology testing is pending. The crash happened at milepost […]
11-17-22 fdl woman charged with attempted homicide
A Fond du Lac woman accused of trying to kill her fiance has been charged with attempted homicide. Twenty two year old Danielle Goodacre has made her initial Fond du Lac court appearance on multiple charges including domestic-attempted homicide and strangulation-suffocation. Bail was set at $40,000 cash. Fond du Lac police chief Aaron Goldstein says Goodacre called the dispatch center early Sunday morning to report that she had tried to kill her 27 year old boyfriend following an argument at a South Main Street apartment. Goldstein says the victim is going to be okay and did not need to be transported to the hospital.
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Scott G. Willecke, 52, Manitowoc, bail jumping and possession of THC (2nd+offense) on 4/20/22, Guilty plea, Court sentences defendant to twenty (20) days Manitowoc County Jail on each count concurrent with each other, under the Huber Law, commencing 12-06-2022 by 6 p.m. The defendant has two (2) days sentence credit. Court imposes costs of $873 to be paid by 01-08-2023 or 18 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample.
UPDATE - Green Bay Police: Bobcat worth $50,000 found after being stolen
The Green Bay Police Department says a Bobcat worth approximately $50,000 was stolen from the Triangle Sports Area, and is asking for the public's help in locating the construction equipment.
Deputies investigating ‘forcible entry’ at a Manitowoc County bar and grill
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office are trying to identify a person who was seen ‘forcibly’ entering a bar and grill in eastern Wisconsin. Authorities say that the individual was seen on surveillance footage during the morning hours of November...
