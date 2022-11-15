ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wtaq.com

Inmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution Charged in Fatal Stabbing

GREEN BAY (WTAQ – WLUK) – An inmate at the Green Bay Correctional Institution was charged Friday with fatally stabbing another inmate – who apparently was not the intended victim. Joshua Scolman, 39, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted homicide for the Oct. 21 incident...
ALLOUEZ, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - November 18, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday November 18, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay

Police: Appleton death was homicide, and it wasn’t a random crime

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department says the suspicious death they’re investigating on W. Summer St. is now being investigated as a homicide, and it was not a random crime. As we reported Tuesday, people coming to visit a relative found a person dead inside a house...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man convicted in Omro double murder

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Omro man has been convicted in a 2020 double homicide. On Nov. 16, a jury found Andrew Clark guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide (Domestic Abuse) and 1st Degree Intentional Homicide (Mutilating a Corpse). Clark, 54, killed Melissa Matz and Lavar Wallace at a...
OMRO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay police develop several leads relating to elderly fraud scheme

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department says that it has developed several leads relating to a fraud investigation that has been targeting the elderly community recently. According to a release, GBPD states that the fraud investigation relates to incidents that occurred for about a week...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Appleton PD Continues Suspicious Death Investigation

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – More details are coming out about a suspicious death in Appleton on Tuesday, as police rule the incident a homicide. At approximately 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, Appleton police and first responders found a 31-year-old Fox Crossing man, Erik Hudson, Jr., dead inside a home in the 700 block of W. Summer Street.
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Police Warn of Scam Targeting Seniors

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay police are developing leads regarding a fraud investigation that targeted the elderly from October 23-31. It’s believed that at least three people are involved in this suspicious activity, where a scam occurs over the phone. “Individuals are pretending to be a...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

One person dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano Police Officers responded to a home on the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a reported disturbance that occurred around 5:00pm on Saturday. Authorities were authorized to enter the home and then directed to the basement. Upon entering the basement, officers saw a person with their hands in the air and another person holding a shotgun.
SHAWANO, WI
WCIA

Coroner identifies woman killed in I-74 crash

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the woman dead in a crash on Interstate 74 Friday evening. According to a press release, Melissa Ann Johnson, age 20, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained as the driver of an SUV. Toxicology testing is pending. The crash happened at milepost […]
WEYAUWEGA, WI
radioplusinfo.com

11-17-22 fdl woman charged with attempted homicide

A Fond du Lac woman accused of trying to kill her fiance has been charged with attempted homicide. Twenty two year old Danielle Goodacre has made her initial Fond du Lac court appearance on multiple charges including domestic-attempted homicide and strangulation-suffocation. Bail was set at $40,000 cash. Fond du Lac police chief Aaron Goldstein says Goodacre called the dispatch center early Sunday morning to report that she had tried to kill her 27 year old boyfriend following an argument at a South Main Street apartment. Goldstein says the victim is going to be okay and did not need to be transported to the hospital.
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Scott G. Willecke, 52, Manitowoc, bail jumping and possession of THC (2nd+offense) on 4/20/22, Guilty plea, Court sentences defendant to twenty (20) days Manitowoc County Jail on each count concurrent with each other, under the Huber Law, commencing 12-06-2022 by 6 p.m. The defendant has two (2) days sentence credit. Court imposes costs of $873 to be paid by 01-08-2023 or 18 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

