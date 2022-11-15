Read full article on original website
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently Closing
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in December
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in December
Green Bay Packers Release Amari Rodgers
wearegreenbay.com
Port of Green Bay enters final stretch of shipping season, 500k tons behind yearly goal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than 180,000 tons of cargo moved through the Port of Green Bay in October, but the port remains behind pace, needing roughly 500,000 tons in the last two-plus months to reach its yearly goal. According to the Brown County Port & Resources Recovery...
wearegreenbay.com
Game store moves into the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building, open for business
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rogue Games recently opened its doors as it now occupies the space of the old distribution building for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Rogue Games recently opened at the old Green Bay Press-Gazette building located at 533 East Walnut Street. The owner tells Local 5 that the idea to open Rogue Games was something they toyed with since graduating high school.
retrofitmagazine.com
World’s Largest Iron Foundry Is Recognized by Better Buildings, Better Plants for Energy-efficiency Advances
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently recognized Better Buildings, Better Plants partner Waupaca Foundry Inc. for energy-efficiency advances made in its Waupaca, Wis., facilities. DOE staff toured Waupaca’s Plant 1 to see firsthand examples of the efficiency innovations made throughout its portfolio. As the world’s largest iron foundry,...
This Epic Christmas Village in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Badger State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas villages is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
doorcountydailynews.com
Semi accident closes County S on Friday
A semi-trailer traveling northbound on County Trunk S in southern Door County caused the highway to be closed for about two hours on Friday afternoon. Southern Door Fire Chief Rich Olson says the driver of the semi lost control of the truck on the slippery road caused by blowing snow, and it jack-knifed into the ditch. A heavy-duty wrecker from Green Bay was dispatched to pull the semi-truck out, and traffic was detoured west from Carnot Road to County Trunk J. The Door County Sheriff’s Department reported that County Trunk S was reopened shortly after 5:30 pm. No injuries were reported.
spmetrowire.com
NWS: Up to two inches likely by Saturday night
The National Weather Service in Green Bay is forecasting up to two inches of snow accumulation by Saturday night. Scattered light snow showers and flurries will continue this afternoon with little-to-no accumulation expected. Then, another round of accumulating snow is expected late tonight into Saturday. The heaviest amounts will once...
seehafernews.com
Gas Prices Rebound in Eastern Wisconsin
After a week that saw double-digit increases in local gas prices, motorists are getting an even greater reprieve at the pump. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, over the past week, gas prices fell an average of 22 cents in Manitowoc County to $3.63, while Sheboygan County saw a 24-cent dip to $3.54.
telecompetitor.com
TDS Telecom Fiber Push into Wisconsin Continues
TDS Telecom is expanding its ongoing network build in Wisconsin with moves into Whitewater and Manitowoc. The company also said that it is breaking ground on its previously announced network in Tomah. Work on the additional projects is expected to begin soon. TDS will serve about 12,900 addresses in Manitowoc...
wearegreenbay.com
Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,684,100 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,731 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalNov. 11th Total. Total Positive Cases1,684,1001,679,080 (+5,020) Fully Vaccinated3,606,512 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster812,264 (13.9%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,73113,700 (+31)
wtaq.com
Village of Crivitz Anticipates Gun Deer Hunting Season
CRIVITZ, WI (WTAQ) — With the arrival of the gun deer hunting season, many areas in Wisconsin will see an increase in tourism. This includes the Village of Crivitz. “This season is especially busy with hunters coming up and bringing their families” said Kaitlin Deschane, Crivitz Clerk/Treasurer. “so they try our food, they shop at some of our local shops, and hang out.”
wtaq.com
Security to Step Up for Green Bay Holiday Parade
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There will be stepped up security at the 38th annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade on Saturday. Green Bay Police say it’s a reaction to the deadly Waukesha Christmas Parade attack that killed six and injured 62. “We’re going to be staffing all...
wearegreenbay.com
Car suffers heavy damage after crash in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A car suffered serious damage after a crash in the city of Green Bay on Thursday afternoon. The crash is at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 9th Street, which is just east of Lambeau Field. With the Thursday night game against Tennessee, traffic is expected to ramp up throughout the city tonight.
wtaq.com
Union Support Forces Early Closure Of Green Bay Starbucks
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Employees at a Green Bay Starbucks participated in a national strike on one of the company’s busiest days of the year. Thursday marked Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day — when the company gives customers ordering holiday drinks a free, reusable cup with their order.
wtaq.com
The Lease is Up For Omro Community Center
OMRO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Omro Area Community Center is looking for a new place to call home after its lease wasn’t extended. The city has decided to sell the building, creating some turmoil within the community. Since 1995, 130 W. Larrabee Street has been the address of...
Fox11online.com
Box truck overturns along Manitowoc County highway
(WLUK) -- A portion of U.S. Highway 151 in Manitowoc County was closed for a couple of hours Thursday after a box truck overturned. The driver of the box truck was not hurt. While there is no hazardous material leaking from the box truck, the Outagamie County Hazmat Team was called to assist with the cleanup and safety precautions.
wtaq.com
Details Released In Green Bay Homicide, Part Of A Cross Country Crime Spree
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man charged with a Green Bay homicide took “selfie” videos and photos with the victim’s body, wrote a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and left a handwritten apology, prosecutors allege. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged...
Multiple crashes, road closures reported due to icy road conditions
Traffic is now cleared on I-41 near Fond du Lac. US 151 in Manitowoc County is now closed from County W to County J due to a crash.
Door County Pulse
Aurora Closure Puts Pressure on New Clinic
With the news that Aurora Health Care will close its Sister Bay clinic at the end of November, Door County Medical Center (DCMC) is adjusting plans slightly for its new clinic. “The news came as a surprise to us,” DCMC CEO Brian Stephens said when asked about the situation during...
