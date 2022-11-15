Read full article on original website
Related
‘Black Panther 2’ Tops the Box Office Without Major Challengers, But a TV Show Takes the #3 Slot
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney) fell 63 percent on its second weekend to dominate weekend box office with $67.3 million, representing nearly two thirds of the $101 million total. That’s a better hold than the two most recent Marvel releases (“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Thor: Love and Thunder” earlier this year, both around 67 percent down). “Wakanda Forever” now has a 10-day domestic total of $288 million ($546 million worldwide), which is excellent by any measure. The film is likely to remain #1 through the Thanksgiving holiday and play through Christmas. If there is a caveat, it is...
'Wakanda' extends its box-office reign in N.American theaters
Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" dominated the North American box office for a second straight weekend, taking in an estimated $67.3 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. That take for the sequel to the hugely popular "Black Panther" -- with the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda again fighting for its survival -- was a bit below industry expectations despite a current global total of $546 million, trade publications said.
I Ranked Royals From Around The World Based On Their Net Worth, And The Range Is Honestly Really Surprising
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the leader of Brunei, is worth an estimated $20 billion. He lives in the world's largest palace, and allegedly owns over 600 Rolls-Royces.
SFGate
Philippe Le Guay’s ‘The Man in the Basement’ Wins Top Prize at U.K. Jewish Film Festival
Philippe Le Guay’s “The Man in the Basement” scooped the top prize at the U.K. Jewish Film Festival on Sunday evening. The 2021 film, which stars François Cluzet, Jérémie Renier and Bérénice Bejo, was awarded the prize for best film. More from...
SFGate
ABC Scraps David E. Kelley, Michael Connelly Drama Series ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order
ABC has reversed course on the drama series “Avalon,” opting not to move forward with the show despite giving it a straight-to-series order in February. “Avalon” hailed from David E. Kelley and executive producer Michael Connelly, with the show based on a short story that Connelly wrote. Neve Campbell was set to star in the lead role. Other cast members included Demetrius Grosse, Alexa Mansour, Steven Pasquale, and Roslyn Ruff.
SFGate
Blackpink’s Lisa Posts Photo in ‘Rolling Stone’ Hat – Here’s Where to Find It Online
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Blackpink graced the cover of Rolling Stone back in June but the girls are still showing love for our magazine in their day to day activities. Case in point: Lisa posted a photo to her Instagram story this week wearing a black Rolling Stone baseball cap.
SFGate
‘She Said’ Bombs: Why Aren’t Awards Season Movies Resonating With Audiences?
Quentin Tarantino has been blunt about the state of the movie business. On a recent episode of the director’s “Video Archives Podcast,” the man who helped usher in the golden age of indie film with “Pulp Fiction” declared this to be “the worst era in Hollywood history” matched only by other such nadirs as the 1950s and ’80s.
SFGate
Angela Alvarez Talks Best New Artist Win at Latin Grammy Awards: ‘I Had to Wait 80 Years to Get Here’
Latin Grammy best new artist winner Angela Alvarez stopped by the Variety Studio, presented by DIRECTV, to talk about her historic win and shared the mantra and key pieces of advice that led her to the big achievement. In a humble tone, the 95-year-old Cuban singer told Variety that she...
Stalking Your Crush, Hating Your Wife, And 12 Other Tired TV Tropes That Have Aged Like Milk Since The ’90s
A lot has certainly (and thankfully) changed since the '90s.
22 People Who Were Nothing But Rude And Entitled In 2022
"I need 1,000 people on Facebook to donate $20 each so I can make a downpayment on a house."
Comments / 0