Wrestlers Who Are Married To Other Wrestlers
In pro wrestling, many a story line revolves around a not-so-blessed (and most often kayfabe) event — who could ever forget the time that Stephanie McMahon was nearly forced to become the Bride of Darkness? On the other hand, who'd ever want to remember that mess where Tamina, Tozawa, Dana Brooke, and Reggie all more or less married each other for a hot minute before the usual 24/7 brawl broke out? While such onscreen shenanigans may give the viewer the distinct impression that all wrestling marriages are fake, there have been a surprising number of shoot weddings, with quite a few of these still going strong.
New AEW World Champion Crowned At AEW Full Gear
The AEW World Championship changed hands during Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. MJF defeated Jon Moxley to become the new champion, though he had a little help. During the match, Moxley's mentor and fellow Combat Club stablemate William Regal turned heel and helped MJF win the title by giving him brass knuckles. This win tonight marks MJF's first title reign as the AEW World Champion.
Randy Orton Pays Tribute To 'The OG Head Of The Table'
Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and stands atop of WWE as the "Head of the Table"; however, Reigns is not the first member of his family to find success in the company. Prior to The Usos, Reigns, and Solo Sikoa taking charge in WWE, many members of the family have found success such as The Rock, Rikishi, and Yokozuna. One successful member of their family that wrestled just a few years prior to the debut of The Usos and Roman Reigns was the "Samoan Bulldozer," Umaga.
Omos Is One Of Many Basketball Players To Become Pro Wrestlers
Professional wrestling has a rich history of performers from athletic backgrounds, and its current generation of stars is no different. In WWE, one of the promotion's fiercest big men in the ring was also once a dominant force on the court. Jordan Omogbehin, who wrestles as Omos in WWE, enjoyed...
Backstage Update Regarding Kevin Owens' WWE Road Status
Kevin Owens suffered an injury just about two weeks out from WWE Survivor Series, a premium live event at which Owens was reportedly scheduled to compete. Owens has history with multiple members of The Bloodline, including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and most notably, Sami Zayn,his sometimes rival, sometimes friend for years. As a result, it was commonly believed that Owens would be teaming with The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre against The Bloodline in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series — however, the ill-timed injury may or may not throw that off.
Tony Khan Clarifies AEW Rumors About CM Punk And Colt Cabana
Following the disastrous AEW All Out post-show media scrum where CM Punk went on a scorched earth tour, ripping many in the company including his former friend Colt Cabana, AEW hosted another scrum following tonight's Full Gear pay-per-view. Their return to the scrum saw the company's owner Tony Khan address...
Bushwhacker Luke Calls WWE SmackDown Star 'One Hell Of A Worker'
Luke and Butch, The Bushwhackers — as they were known from the late 1980s upon making their WWE debut — started making a name for themselves as early as the 1960s and went on to be an established team for several decades. They won tag team titles across various promotions and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Fast forward to the present, and another Butch is making a name for himself in WWE.
Update On Konnan's Health
Whether you weigh his time in U.S. promotions such as WCW and Impact Wrestling, his behind-the-scenes work in MLW, or his legendary career in Mexico for CMLL and now AAA, Konnan easily ranks amongst the legendary luchadors of the modern era. But in recent years, Konnan has had a number of health issues come up, and it appears there are some new major medical concerns he's dealing with at the moment.
Interim AEW Women's Title Changes Hands At Full Gear
A new Interim AEW Women's Champion was crowned on Saturday night at AEW Full Gear. Jamie Hayter defeated her former best friend Toni Storm to become the new champion. Hayter got the victory after sending Storm into the exposed top turnbuckle and hitting the Hayt-breaker. Hayter made her All Elite...
Roman Reigns Beating Up Seth Rollins Got Them Out Of A WWE Drill
Before they were members of The Shield, and two of the top stars within WWE, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were two guys trying to make it in WWE's developmental system at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling. Both men's entry into wrestling couldn't have been different, Reigns, a second generation wrestler, coming from a college football background, while Rollins was a veteran of the independent scene, where he wrestled as Tyler Black.
Max Caster Reacts To MJF's AEW World Title Win
AEW Full Gear 2022 saw Maxwell Jacob Friedman walk away with the company's most prestigious title. The 26-year-old defeated Jon Moxley in the main event following an assist from William Regal and a pair of brass knuckles. However, while MJF's methods were questionable on the night, some of his peers are happy to have him as the AEW World Champion moving forward.
Eric Bischoff Gives His Candid Thoughts On Vince McMahon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Vince McMahon has spent his entire adult life in the public eye, leaving everything he has done, good or bad, open for judgment by others. Yet very few people actually know much about the man behind the public persona, and during an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Dominic DeAngelo, Eric Bischoff revealed he didn't really know the real McMahon either. Bischoff admitted that "he's an enigma," and only a small handful of people know who McMahon truly is behind his charismatic exterior.
WWE SmackDown Preview (11/18): World Cup Continues, Shotzi Vs. Shayna Baszler
WWE is headed to Hartford, Connecticut, tonight to host "WWE SmackDown" at the XL Center – a venue that has played host to classic WWE events such as Survivor Series 1990, No Way Out 2000, and WrestleMania XI — as the road to Survivor Series WarGames continues. As...
Jamie Hayter Met This AEW Star In A London Dive Bar
Jamie Hayter joined AEW in August 2021, emerging as backup for Britt Baker. Since then, Hayter has remained an ally of the former AEW Women's World Champion. Before aligning though, Hayter first appeared in AEW across the ring from Britt Baker, during an October 2019 bout on "Dynamite," where the "D.M.D" took home the victory. That wasn't the first time these two met, though.
WWE Announces Rhea Ripley's First Match On Raw In Five Months
Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka in a "WarGames Advantage Match" has been announced for the 11/21 episode of "WWE Raw." The match will mark Ripley's first match on the Red Brand since her victory over Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan on the June 6 episode of the show, where she became the #1 contender to Bianca Belair's "Raw' Women's Championship before being sidelined with a brain/teeth injury. Ripley would subsequently miss nearly four months of in-ring competition before returning to action in a mixed-tag match alongside Damien Priest at a WWE live event last month.
WWE Confirms The Bloodline's Lineup For WarGames Match At Survivor Series
As was previously expected, a WarGames match pitting The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn) against The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland), Drew McIntyre & a mystery partner will headline the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event. On the 11/18 "WWE SmackDown," "The Honorary Brute"...
Fifth Man Joins Drew McIntyre & Brawling Brutes' WarGames Team On WWE SmackDown
It appears the reports of an injury keeping Kevin Owens out of Survivor Series were untrue. Earlier this week, Dave Meltzer reported that Owens has not been "moving very well" after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee at a WWE live event last weekend, casting doubt over Owens' immediate in-ring future.
Shawn Michaels Recalls Owen Hart's Reaction After Montreal Screwjob
The Montreal Screwjob, which saw Shawn Michaels defeat Bret "Hitman" Hart under controversial real-life circumstances to win the WWE Championship, stunned the pro wrestling world at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in 1997. Following the match, Hart left the company to join World Championship Wrestling. He left behind his brother Owen Hart in WWE. Opening up about that shocking night in Montreal, which took place 25 years ago this month, Michaels recalled the late Owen Hart's reaction after the infamous incident.
Braun Strowman Gets Receipt For 'Floppy Floppers' Tweet On WWE SmackDown
After his match against Omos at Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman's stirred the pot with his remarks on Twitter about high flyers and called them "floppy floppers" and "flippy flippers." During the November 18 edition of "SmackDown," former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet brought up Strowman's controversial comments in a backstage promo.
This Is How Tony Khan Learned Pro Wrestling Is Not Real
AEW CEO Tony Khan recently spoke with "The Ringer" about his love of pro wrestling and how it started. Khan was 7 years old when he began his wrestling journey, by watching syndicated weekend programs, "Superstars" and "Wrestling Challenge." A few years later, at the age of 12, Khan learned pretty quickly from the internet how scripted pro wrestling really was.
