Eureka firefighters got to visit with an adopted two-year-old that was surrendered to them at birth, Oscar-nominated actor Jesse Eisenberg has been friendly and chill with locals while shooting a Bigfoot movie at several beautiful Humboldt County locations, more neo-Nazi printouts were found locally, the owner of the poodles accused of attacking a corgi in Trinidad says only one of his poodles was involved and he didn’t bite the corgi’s owner, applications are reportedly way up to attend Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata, Humboldt County’s Ryan Farmer is a world champion street luge athlete, the removal of dams along the Klamath River remain on track for 2023 and 2024, hiking options in Arcata become even more abundant with the newly-connected Arcata Ridge Trail, a bookkeeper for the Humboldt County Fair and a child-supporting nonprofit was accused of embezzlement, the LA Times covered Eureka’s notorious 1885 Chinese expulsion, Arcata is making history with its first ever all-woman city council, Colorado Governor Jared Polis gave U.S. rep Jared Huffman a shoutout for his humanist beliefs on HBO’s ‘Real Time with Bill Maher,’ bites from likely rabid foxes in Manila, a ‘tridemic,’ event suggestions, and more.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO