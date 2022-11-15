Read full article on original website
‘Playful’ Roy Needs a Nice New Home
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Roy. I am a neutered male, brown and white Boxer. Age:...
Cowboy Canned Food Convoy This Saturday in Old Town
On November 19th at noon The Redwood Unit of the Backcountry Horsemen of California will kick off the holiday season with their annual Cowboy Canned Food Convoy. The horses and their riders will parade through Old Town Eureka and pack their saddlebags with food donations to deliver to Food for People. They will be making stops to pick up canned food items at Sailor’s Grave Tattoo, Chapala Cafe, Good Relations, Humboldt Herbals, Booklegger, Ramone’s Bakery and Cafe, Ecocann Dispensary, Old Town Coffee & Chocolates, Eureka Books, Belle Starr, and Los Bagels. The riders will be joined by Cub Scout Pack 4047 out to Fortuna who will help collect donations along the way.
Barbara Reisman Leads 90-Minute Walk Focused on Plants, History and/or Marsh Ecology
Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, November 26. Meet leader Barbara Reisman at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on plants, history, and/or Marsh ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
Training Accident or Negligence? Local Dog Attack Gets National Attention
A dog attack in Trinidad back in October is getting national attention, attention that may complicate things for a non-profit organization attempting to provide service animals for people that suffer from autism, traumatic brain injuries, and PTSD. On November 14, the New York Post ran a story titled ‘Pack of...
Partial Collapse of Staircase Traps 11 People
On November 04, 2022 at approximately 9:30 p.m. two Humboldt Bay Fire engines, truck and Battalion Chief were dispatched to a structural collapse at the 800 block of 8th Street in Eureka. Dispatch reported a staircase had partially collapsed and trapped tenants on the second story. Truck company 8181 arrived...
CR, Arcata High Hosting 20th Annual Old Town Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day
This is a press release from the College of the Redwoods:. College of the Redwoods and Arcata High School will co-sponsor the Old Town Turkey Trot, a beloved community running event on Thursday, November 24th at 9:00 am. A local Thanksgiving Day tradition for over twenty years, CR invites the community to come join the fun family atmosphere and make room for that turkey dinner.
Humboldt Last Week episode 267: Firehouse baby, Oscar-nom actor, neo-Nazis, dog fight disputed, street luge champ, embezzlement charges
Eureka firefighters got to visit with an adopted two-year-old that was surrendered to them at birth, Oscar-nominated actor Jesse Eisenberg has been friendly and chill with locals while shooting a Bigfoot movie at several beautiful Humboldt County locations, more neo-Nazi printouts were found locally, the owner of the poodles accused of attacking a corgi in Trinidad says only one of his poodles was involved and he didn’t bite the corgi’s owner, applications are reportedly way up to attend Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata, Humboldt County’s Ryan Farmer is a world champion street luge athlete, the removal of dams along the Klamath River remain on track for 2023 and 2024, hiking options in Arcata become even more abundant with the newly-connected Arcata Ridge Trail, a bookkeeper for the Humboldt County Fair and a child-supporting nonprofit was accused of embezzlement, the LA Times covered Eureka’s notorious 1885 Chinese expulsion, Arcata is making history with its first ever all-woman city council, Colorado Governor Jared Polis gave U.S. rep Jared Huffman a shoutout for his humanist beliefs on HBO’s ‘Real Time with Bill Maher,’ bites from likely rabid foxes in Manila, a ‘tridemic,’ event suggestions, and more.
The Burner is Back! – Residents Can Dispose of Organic Fuel Material Near the Willow Creek Airport
Press release from the Humboldt County Fire Safe Council:. WHO: CAL FIRE and Willow Creek Volunteer Fire Department. WHEN: November 17, 2022 – December 31, 2022 **During Daylight Hrs.**. WHERE: Willow Creek Airport accessed through Big Rock Public River Access Area via State Highway 96 approximately ¼ mile north...
Trinity County Inmates Get New Jail
In 2015, Trinity County applied to the Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC) for grant funds under SB 863 to construct a new detention facility to replace the existing facility built in 1976. The 20-million-dollar funding was approved and the planning process began. On June 4, 2019, the ground-breaking ceremony took place with construction beginning soon afterward. A few months later, the COVID pandemic impacted construction and later severely hampered the supply-chain of needed parts and equipment resulting in numerous delays.
Eli Fowler & Local Artists Celebrate Album Release with Community Event on November 18th
An album release celebration and Fatbol Cypher will be held at The Epitome Gallery on November 18 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Local artists Eli Fowler and Mikasun will be celebrating their album release for ‘The Write Up’ that features artists Pounds, MC Problematic, Nac One, Mike Lee, and Rebecca Fischer. The album was produced by local talent, Brian Swizlo, Galen Davis, and DJ Just One.
A Fatal Overdose in a Fort Bragg Parking Lot Evokes the Dark Reality of the Emerald Triangle’s Opioid Crisis
At approximately 10:20 a.m., first responders in Fort Bragg were deployed to the Safeway parking lot on the 600 block of South Main Street where a subject was reportedly in a vehicle in the midst of a drug overdose. Moments after the initial callout, Fort Bragg Police officers on the...
Visiting Angels Hoping for Top Spot in Walk To End Alzheimer’s National Competition
Press release from the Visiting Angels Eureka Team:. The #1 2021 Visiting Angels fundraising team in the nation, Visiting Angels Eureka, is currently in 2nd place nationwide for most money raised by a Visiting Angels team. Lynn McKenna, the #1 2021 Individual fundraiser in the nation among Visiting Angels participants, is currently the top Visiting Angels Individual fundraiser in the nation.
Residents Implore State to Fund Gateway Project for Southern Humboldt Hub
The Southern Humboldt Business & Visitors Bureau (SHBVB) has started a petition to implore state officials to fund the Garberville Complete Streets Infrastructure Project in a bid to save the town as the local economy collapses. The project is intended to market Garberville as the gateway to Humboldt, updating underground...
Water Main Break Causes Problems From Old Town to 14th Street in Eureka
A water main break this morning is causing issues from Old Town to 14th Street in Eureka this morning, according to Humboldt Bay Fire personnel speaking over the scanner. “Hydrants will be low to no water” in that area, according to an alert sent out over the scanner. This...
Man With Felony Warrant Taken Into Custody Yesterday on Hwy 96
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 17, 2022, at about 10:33 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
Convicted Felon’s Safe Contained Large Firearm Stash, Says DTF
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be. On November 14th, 2022, Humboldt County Drug Task Force Agents served a search warrant at the residence of Joshua Buchanan (age 36) located in the 7000 Block of Berta Road in Eureka. After a multi-week investigation, the HCDTF believed Buchanan was selling fentanyl and was in possession of several firearms.
Humboldt County Residents Can Weigh-In on the County’s Mental Health Services
Press release from Humboldt County Mental Health Service:. Community residents are invited to take a survey to provide input on local mental health services and what new and innovative ideas they think should be included in Humboldt County’s Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) 2023-2026 three-year plan. The new plan...
Vehicle Fleeing Law Enforcement ‘Goes Dark’ Reaching Speeds of 115 MPH on Highway 101
A high-speed pursuit has been discontinued by law enforcement officers for safety reasons south of Eureka. Around 7 p.m. on November 17th scanner traffic indicated officers in the Eureka area were pursuing a champagne-colored Lexus four door vehicle southbound on Broadway reaching speeds of 90 mph through south Eureka encountering light traffic. The pursuing officer was heard stating that the vehicle was weaving in and out of freeway traffic at speeds between 115 and 120 mph with lights off before the pursuit was called off.
[UPDATE 4:21 p.m.: One Dead] Fiery Crash North of Myers Flat
A white sedan and a black SUV reportedly collided head on at 3:54 p.m. on southbound 101 at mile marker 30.3 between Myers Flat and Weott. The Incident Commander requested a medevac helicopter after seeing one vehicle on fire and both vehicles with major damage. The air ambulance is requested to land “at Dyerville Loop.”
10th St. Sewer Improvement Project in Arcata Begins the 28th
The City of Arcata announced today that the 10th St. Sewer Improvement Project will begin making infrastructure improvements on Monday, Nov. 28. The City of Arcata has contracted with Mobley Construction for this project. Work involves the installation of approximately 475 linear feet of 6 inch sanitary sewer gravity main, installation of sanitary sewer laterals, and one sanitary sewer manhole along 10th Street in Arcata.
