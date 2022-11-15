Have a Little Music With Your Marijuana…’A Collaboration of Humboldt County Farmers Launch Legendary Cannabis Line’

Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
A Fatal Overdose in a Fort Bragg Parking Lot Evokes the Dark Reality of the Emerald Triangle’s Opioid Crisis
At approximately 10:20 a.m., first responders in Fort Bragg were deployed to the Safeway parking lot on the 600 block of South Main Street where a subject was reportedly in a vehicle in the midst of a drug overdose. Moments after the initial callout, Fort Bragg Police officers on the...
kymkemp.com
The Burner is Back! – Residents Can Dispose of Organic Fuel Material Near the Willow Creek Airport
Press release from the Humboldt County Fire Safe Council:. WHO: CAL FIRE and Willow Creek Volunteer Fire Department. WHEN: November 17, 2022 – December 31, 2022 **During Daylight Hrs.**. WHERE: Willow Creek Airport accessed through Big Rock Public River Access Area via State Highway 96 approximately ¼ mile north...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week episode 267: Firehouse baby, Oscar-nom actor, neo-Nazis, dog fight disputed, street luge champ, embezzlement charges
Eureka firefighters got to visit with an adopted two-year-old that was surrendered to them at birth, Oscar-nominated actor Jesse Eisenberg has been friendly and chill with locals while shooting a Bigfoot movie at several beautiful Humboldt County locations, more neo-Nazi printouts were found locally, the owner of the poodles accused of attacking a corgi in Trinidad says only one of his poodles was involved and he didn’t bite the corgi’s owner, applications are reportedly way up to attend Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata, Humboldt County’s Ryan Farmer is a world champion street luge athlete, the removal of dams along the Klamath River remain on track for 2023 and 2024, hiking options in Arcata become even more abundant with the newly-connected Arcata Ridge Trail, a bookkeeper for the Humboldt County Fair and a child-supporting nonprofit was accused of embezzlement, the LA Times covered Eureka’s notorious 1885 Chinese expulsion, Arcata is making history with its first ever all-woman city council, Colorado Governor Jared Polis gave U.S. rep Jared Huffman a shoutout for his humanist beliefs on HBO’s ‘Real Time with Bill Maher,’ bites from likely rabid foxes in Manila, a ‘tridemic,’ event suggestions, and more.
kymkemp.com
Residents Implore State to Fund Gateway Project for Southern Humboldt Hub
The Southern Humboldt Business & Visitors Bureau (SHBVB) has started a petition to implore state officials to fund the Garberville Complete Streets Infrastructure Project in a bid to save the town as the local economy collapses. The project is intended to market Garberville as the gateway to Humboldt, updating underground...
kymkemp.com
Water Main Break Causes Problems From Old Town to 14th Street in Eureka
A water main break this morning is causing issues from Old Town to 14th Street in Eureka this morning, according to Humboldt Bay Fire personnel speaking over the scanner. “Hydrants will be low to no water” in that area, according to an alert sent out over the scanner. This...
kymkemp.com
Barbara Reisman Leads 90-Minute Walk Focused on Plants, History and/or Marsh Ecology
Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, November 26. Meet leader Barbara Reisman at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on plants, history, and/or Marsh ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
kymkemp.com
CR, Arcata High Hosting 20th Annual Old Town Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day
This is a press release from the College of the Redwoods:. College of the Redwoods and Arcata High School will co-sponsor the Old Town Turkey Trot, a beloved community running event on Thursday, November 24th at 9:00 am. A local Thanksgiving Day tradition for over twenty years, CR invites the community to come join the fun family atmosphere and make room for that turkey dinner.
kymkemp.com
10th St. Sewer Improvement Project in Arcata Begins the 28th
The City of Arcata announced today that the 10th St. Sewer Improvement Project will begin making infrastructure improvements on Monday, Nov. 28. The City of Arcata has contracted with Mobley Construction for this project. Work involves the installation of approximately 475 linear feet of 6 inch sanitary sewer gravity main, installation of sanitary sewer laterals, and one sanitary sewer manhole along 10th Street in Arcata.
kymkemp.com
Wild Ride as Humboldt County Fair Bookkeeper Arrested on Embezzlement Charges
The North Coast Journal is reporting that Ferndale Police arrested the Humboldt County Fair’s bookkeeper, Nina Tafarella (age 47) on November 15 at the Bear River Casino. The woman allegedly took over $20,000 from a Eureka non-profit. The warrant for that case led Humboldt County Fair management to investigate as Tafarella was their bookkeeper also. According to the Journal’s excellent reporting, they found problems in their books also.
North Coast Journal
Sport Anglers Netting Plenty of Crab
Despite some pretty drastic changes to the sport crab fishing regulations, jumbo crabs in good numbers are now starting to fill the hoops and rings of sport anglers. Between rough ocean conditions and a steep learning curve on how the new hoops and rings fish best, the sport season started a little on the slow side. But now anglers are getting the hang of things and scores are starting to go up. "We've only had a few days on the water, so we're still trying to dial in the hoop nets," said Tim Klassen of Reel Steel Sport Fishing. "From what I've learned, the crabs don't stay on the bait nearly as long as the traps. They move on pretty quickly. Timing is the key, stuffing bait jars with squid and checking the hoops every 30 minutes or so seems to be working." According to Klassen, most of the Eureka boats have been fishing south of the entrance in 40 to 100 feet of water.
kymkemp.com
Anthony Leland Obie Sr.: ‘Known for his charismatic personality, his contagious laugh, and his radiant smile’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Anthony Leland Obie was born July 19th, 1964 and passed away on November...
kymkemp.com
Law Firm Suing Humboldt County for Excessive Fees When Abating Cannabis Growers Holds Meeting in Redway Tonight
Tonight, the Institute for Justice, a non-profit law firm is hosting a town hall and free dinner at the Mateel Community Center in Redway to talk about what they claim are excessively burdensome cannabis abatement fines in Humboldt County. They are inviting all who were/are impacted by the abatement program to join them. Lead attorneys on the case will be there to discuss how the Institute is fighting back against, what Attorney Jared McClain calls, “Humboldt County’s abusive abatement regime, [that] issues life-ruinous fines to innocent people without proof or process.”
kymkemp.com
Training Accident or Negligence? Local Dog Attack Gets National Attention
A dog attack in Trinidad back in October is getting national attention, attention that may complicate things for a non-profit organization attempting to provide service animals for people that suffer from autism, traumatic brain injuries, and PTSD. On November 14, the New York Post ran a story titled ‘Pack of...
kymkemp.com
Second Post Humboldt County Election Results
Press release from Humboldt County Office of Elections (Please give the PDF a minute to load:. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. They’ll count until they get the results they want. Depends on which they you mean, they who are counting,...
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Fleeing Law Enforcement ‘Goes Dark’ Reaching Speeds of 115 MPH on Highway 101
A high-speed pursuit has been discontinued by law enforcement officers for safety reasons south of Eureka. Around 7 p.m. on November 17th scanner traffic indicated officers in the Eureka area were pursuing a champagne-colored Lexus four door vehicle southbound on Broadway reaching speeds of 90 mph through south Eureka encountering light traffic. The pursuing officer was heard stating that the vehicle was weaving in and out of freeway traffic at speeds between 115 and 120 mph with lights off before the pursuit was called off.
krcrtv.com
Bookkeeper arrested on embezzlement charge related to Eureka dance studio
EUREKA, Calif. — A woman who served as a bookkeeper of a Eureka non-profit dance studio and the Humboldt County Fair Board was arrested Tuesday on an embezzlement warrant. The Eureka Police Department first confirmed to the North Coast Journal that Nina Tafarella was taken into custody by Ferndale Police following an ongoing investigation.
kymkemp.com
Cowboy Canned Food Convoy This Saturday in Old Town
On November 19th at noon The Redwood Unit of the Backcountry Horsemen of California will kick off the holiday season with their annual Cowboy Canned Food Convoy. The horses and their riders will parade through Old Town Eureka and pack their saddlebags with food donations to deliver to Food for People. They will be making stops to pick up canned food items at Sailor’s Grave Tattoo, Chapala Cafe, Good Relations, Humboldt Herbals, Booklegger, Ramone’s Bakery and Cafe, Ecocann Dispensary, Old Town Coffee & Chocolates, Eureka Books, Belle Starr, and Los Bagels. The riders will be joined by Cub Scout Pack 4047 out to Fortuna who will help collect donations along the way.
SFGate
This California town ran its Chinese residents out. Now the story is finally being told
EUREKA, Calif. — Beauty drew Brieanne Mirjah D'Souza to Eureka. In 2018, she and her husband — Michigan natives who had been living for a spell in the Bay Area — moved up to this chilly old timber town to build a life beneath the redwoods and by the sea.
kymkemp.com
Eureka City Schools Responds to Concerns Regarding the Direction of the District
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Inmates Get New Jail
In 2015, Trinity County applied to the Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC) for grant funds under SB 863 to construct a new detention facility to replace the existing facility built in 1976. The 20-million-dollar funding was approved and the planning process began. On June 4, 2019, the ground-breaking ceremony took place with construction beginning soon afterward. A few months later, the COVID pandemic impacted construction and later severely hampered the supply-chain of needed parts and equipment resulting in numerous delays.
Comments / 2