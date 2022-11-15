Leora May Ramsay (Barnedt) of Arlington, Ore., passed away on Nov. 9, 2022, after several months of health complications. The last two weeks of her life were spent in Good Shepherd Hospital and Geneva House in Hermiston, Ore. There she was cared for with dignity, honor and love and her family shared that time with her.

