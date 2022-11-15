ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Renews The Watcher, Expands Monster Franchise with 2 New Installments

Netflix wants more monstrous tales from Ryan Murphy. The streamer announced today that it had ordered two new installments of Monster following the success of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series, which is expected to surpass 1 billion viewing hours in the weeks ahead, has shattered records for the streamer since its September debut. The future seasons of Monster will "tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society."
IndieWire

‘Black Panther 2’ Tops the Box Office Without Major Challengers, But a TV Show Takes the #3 Slot

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney) fell 63 percent on its second weekend to dominate weekend box office with $67.3 million, representing nearly two thirds of the $101 million total. That’s a better hold than the two most recent Marvel releases (“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Thor: Love and Thunder” earlier this year, both around 67 percent down). “Wakanda Forever” now has a 10-day domestic total of $288 million ($546 million worldwide), which is excellent by any measure. The film is likely to remain #1 through the Thanksgiving holiday and play through Christmas. If there is a caveat, it is...
The Crown Won't Add An On-Screen Fiction Disclaimer After All

The Crown won't be adding an on-screen disclaimer for Season 5. While there had been speculation that the award-winning Netflix original might add a fiction disclaimer to the series after including one with the Season 5 trailer, the streamer will reportedly not be updating The Crown with the same "fictional dramatization" descriptor.
Atlanta and The Good Fight Say Goodbye After Acclaimed Runs

It’s a sad day for television fans, as Atlanta and The Good Fight, two of the most acclaimed series of the past five years, end their runs. Atlanta signs off with an episode written by Donald Glover and directed by longtime collaborator Hiro Murai, while The Good Fight reaches Armageddon after a final season of escalating political violence.
The Criminal Minds: Evolution Trailer Introduces a Chilling Network of Serial Killers

"It's not over. We're just getting started," says Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) in the trailer for Criminal Minds: Evolution. The BAU profilers have their hands full in the Criminal Minds spin-off as they realize they're dealing with a mysterious UnSub who has used the pandemic to build an online network of serial killers. With a dangerous threat looming, the team must take down the growing group one murderer at a time.
50 Cent to Host The Drew Barrymore Show While Barrymore Recovers from Covid-19

The Drew Barrymore Show will not be hosted by Drew Barrymore... at least for a few days. The host announced today on Instagram that she had received a Covid-19 diagnosis and would "be back soon" following her recovery. Barrymore also revealed that iconic rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and co-host Ross Matthews would take over hosting duties while she recovers and quarantines.
Arrested Development, Peaky Blinders Among Titles Unavailable for Netflix Ad-Tier Subscribers

Netflix's Basic with Ads Plan may be its cheapest yet, but the price cut does come with a few cons. The Basic with Ads plan, which launched today, costs $6.99 a month. Due to licensing agreements and other factors, a fair amount of titles are unavailable to stream for ad-tier subscribers. Users still get access to thousands of movies and shows in 720p, but they may occasionally run into a little red lock icon on a handful of titles.
Degrassi Reboot Axed by HBO Max

HBO Max's Degrassi reboot is no more. The previously announced revamp of the Degrassi franchise is done. According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, the reboot of the popular franchise fell victim to content cuts at Warner Bros. Discovery. The series was said to be a "reprise of the original teen drama" centering on a group of students and teachers "living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart." Lara Azzopardi (The Bold Type, Mary Kills People) and Julia Cohen (Riverdale, A Million Little Things) were set to showrun.
Octavia Butler's Best-Selling Novel Comes to Life in the Trailer for Kindred

A young Black writer finds herself violently dragged between two eras in the trailer for Kindred. The series, which stars Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, David Alexander Kaplan, Sophia Brown, and Sheria Irving, follows Dana James (Johnson), an aspiring writer who relocates to Los Angeles in the hopes of reclaiming her life and pursuing a bright future. Just as she's finding her footing, however, she is pulled back and forth in time to a nineteenth-century plantation and back to present.
The Crown Cast: Meet the New Faces Portraying the Royal Family in Season 5

Welcome back to Buckingham Palace. Two years after it last graced our screens, The Crown returns to Netflix for its fifth season on November 9. Season 5 will track the royal family throughout the 1990s, with Imelda Staunton replacing Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki taking over as Prince Charles and Princess Diana, respectively. Beyond the main cast, The Crown Season 5 will also introduce teenage Prince William (Senan West), a new Princess Anne (Claudia Harrison), and two prime ministers who left their mark on British politics, John Major (Johnny Lee Miller) and Tony Blair (Bertie Carvel).
Star Wars Series The Acolyte Announces Full Cast Including Carrie-Anne Moss, Dafne Keen

The cast for Star Wars: The Acolyte has officially been announced. Joining lead Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give) are Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place, Nine Perfect Strangers), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones), and The Matrix star Carrie-Anne Moss.
Chris Rock to Make History with First-Ever Live Netflix Special

Chris Rock is set to make history with his next comedy special. Netflix announced today that Rock would be the first artist to perform live on the platform. This marks the first time the streamer has put on a global live-streaming event in its 25-year history. The untitled comedy special...
