Netflix Renews The Watcher, Expands Monster Franchise with 2 New Installments
Netflix wants more monstrous tales from Ryan Murphy. The streamer announced today that it had ordered two new installments of Monster following the success of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series, which is expected to surpass 1 billion viewing hours in the weeks ahead, has shattered records for the streamer since its September debut. The future seasons of Monster will "tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society."
‘Black Panther 2’ Tops the Box Office Without Major Challengers, But a TV Show Takes the #3 Slot
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney) fell 63 percent on its second weekend to dominate weekend box office with $67.3 million, representing nearly two thirds of the $101 million total. That’s a better hold than the two most recent Marvel releases (“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Thor: Love and Thunder” earlier this year, both around 67 percent down). “Wakanda Forever” now has a 10-day domestic total of $288 million ($546 million worldwide), which is excellent by any measure. The film is likely to remain #1 through the Thanksgiving holiday and play through Christmas. If there is a caveat, it is...
The Crown Won't Add An On-Screen Fiction Disclaimer After All
The Crown won't be adding an on-screen disclaimer for Season 5. While there had been speculation that the award-winning Netflix original might add a fiction disclaimer to the series after including one with the Season 5 trailer, the streamer will reportedly not be updating The Crown with the same "fictional dramatization" descriptor.
Atlanta and The Good Fight Say Goodbye After Acclaimed Runs
It’s a sad day for television fans, as Atlanta and The Good Fight, two of the most acclaimed series of the past five years, end their runs. Atlanta signs off with an episode written by Donald Glover and directed by longtime collaborator Hiro Murai, while The Good Fight reaches Armageddon after a final season of escalating political violence.
The Culpo Sisters Invite TLC Into Their Homes, DWTS Throws It Back to the '90s
Hulu may have cornered the market on famous families, but today, TLC throws its hat into the ring with The Culpo Sisters. The new series follows models and influencers Aurora, Olivia, and Sophia Culpo as they navigate their lives, family, and careers in Los Angeles. Also today: DWTS appeals to...
Elon Musk calls for 'anyone' left at Twitter who can write software to meet him, or fly in, to help him 'better understand' Twitter's tech
Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
The Criminal Minds: Evolution Trailer Introduces a Chilling Network of Serial Killers
"It's not over. We're just getting started," says Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) in the trailer for Criminal Minds: Evolution. The BAU profilers have their hands full in the Criminal Minds spin-off as they realize they're dealing with a mysterious UnSub who has used the pandemic to build an online network of serial killers. With a dangerous threat looming, the team must take down the growing group one murderer at a time.
50 Cent to Host The Drew Barrymore Show While Barrymore Recovers from Covid-19
The Drew Barrymore Show will not be hosted by Drew Barrymore... at least for a few days. The host announced today on Instagram that she had received a Covid-19 diagnosis and would "be back soon" following her recovery. Barrymore also revealed that iconic rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and co-host Ross Matthews would take over hosting duties while she recovers and quarantines.
Susan Tolsky, Comic Character Actress Who Starred in Here Come the Brides, Dead at 79
Susan Tolsky, veteran comic character actress, has passed away. She was 79. Tolsky's sister Noel Foreman confirmed that she died October 9 of natural causes. The actress was best known for playing Biddie Cloom in ABC Western comedy Here Come the Brides and Bernadette Van Gilder in sitcom Madame's Place.
Arrested Development, Peaky Blinders Among Titles Unavailable for Netflix Ad-Tier Subscribers
Netflix's Basic with Ads Plan may be its cheapest yet, but the price cut does come with a few cons. The Basic with Ads plan, which launched today, costs $6.99 a month. Due to licensing agreements and other factors, a fair amount of titles are unavailable to stream for ad-tier subscribers. Users still get access to thousands of movies and shows in 720p, but they may occasionally run into a little red lock icon on a handful of titles.
Degrassi Reboot Axed by HBO Max
HBO Max's Degrassi reboot is no more. The previously announced revamp of the Degrassi franchise is done. According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, the reboot of the popular franchise fell victim to content cuts at Warner Bros. Discovery. The series was said to be a "reprise of the original teen drama" centering on a group of students and teachers "living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart." Lara Azzopardi (The Bold Type, Mary Kills People) and Julia Cohen (Riverdale, A Million Little Things) were set to showrun.
Octavia Butler's Best-Selling Novel Comes to Life in the Trailer for Kindred
A young Black writer finds herself violently dragged between two eras in the trailer for Kindred. The series, which stars Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, David Alexander Kaplan, Sophia Brown, and Sheria Irving, follows Dana James (Johnson), an aspiring writer who relocates to Los Angeles in the hopes of reclaiming her life and pursuing a bright future. Just as she's finding her footing, however, she is pulled back and forth in time to a nineteenth-century plantation and back to present.
The Crown Cast: Meet the New Faces Portraying the Royal Family in Season 5
Welcome back to Buckingham Palace. Two years after it last graced our screens, The Crown returns to Netflix for its fifth season on November 9. Season 5 will track the royal family throughout the 1990s, with Imelda Staunton replacing Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki taking over as Prince Charles and Princess Diana, respectively. Beyond the main cast, The Crown Season 5 will also introduce teenage Prince William (Senan West), a new Princess Anne (Claudia Harrison), and two prime ministers who left their mark on British politics, John Major (Johnny Lee Miller) and Tony Blair (Bertie Carvel).
Star Wars Series The Acolyte Announces Full Cast Including Carrie-Anne Moss, Dafne Keen
The cast for Star Wars: The Acolyte has officially been announced. Joining lead Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give) are Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place, Nine Perfect Strangers), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones), and The Matrix star Carrie-Anne Moss.
The Trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin Introduces Michelle Yeoh's Formidable Scían
Michelle Yeoh is a force to be reckoned with in the trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin. Set 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher, the prequel series will explore the birth of the first Witcher and the events that lead to the Conjunction of the Spheres. Yeoh stars...
Tim Allen's The Santa Clause Gets the Series Treatment, Finale Time for AHS: NYC
Nearly 30 years after Scott Calvin first brought holiday cheer to the big screen, Tim Allen reprises the iconic role in a sequel series for Disney+, The Santa Clauses. Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz will reprise their roles from the film series alongside newcomers Kal Penn and Laura San Giacomo.
Chris Rock to Make History with First-Ever Live Netflix Special
Chris Rock is set to make history with his next comedy special. Netflix announced today that Rock would be the first artist to perform live on the platform. This marks the first time the streamer has put on a global live-streaming event in its 25-year history. The untitled comedy special...
The Crown's Efforts to Humanize the Royal Family Ring Hollow in Season 5
The Crown series creator Peter Morgan has always been clear that the Netflix series is intended to humanize Britain’s royals. “Let’s just stop thinking about them as a royal family for just a second,” he said in 2018, “And think about them as just a regular family.”
WATCH: Hasan Minhaj Teases Jeopardy! Critics: 'Sorry for Trying to Make Jeopardy Fun'
During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Minhaj justified the "passionate" performance that drew ire from viewers. "I was into it, and if you get it right, yeah, hang on the rim," he said. "The fans weren’t having it." Fallon proceeded to read Minhaj some particularly...
A Christmas Story Christmas Kicks Off Holiday Movie Season, FX Bows Fleishman Is in Trouble
It wouldn’t be the holiday season without A Christmas Story — and this year, HBO Max revives the classic with a new sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas. Peter Billingsley reprises his role as Ralphie, who sets out to recreate the Old Man’s Christmas magic for his own children.
