Christiansen, Gene & Paula
Christiansen Gene & Paula Christiansen Gene B Christiansen, 87 & Paula Dianne (Davidson) Christiansen, 86 of Pocatello and Ashton, Idaho passed away peacefully in Paradise, Utah surrounded by family. Paula passed away on October 28, 2022 and Gene on November 4, 2022. Long time Pocatello residents and business owners, Gene and Paula were married for 66 years on February 3, 2022. They were rarely apart, now together forever. A combined viewing will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at the LDS Caldwell Park church, 135 S. 7th Avenue Pocatello, Idaho, with their services starting at 11:00 AM. Memories and condolences may be posted, as well as a full obituary found at Wilks website: www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
Rentelman, Anna Jeanne
Rentelman Anna Jeanne Rentelman Anna Jeanne Rentelman passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Rosetta in Pocatello, Idaho. Anna was born August 26, 1939, in Council, Idaho to William and Irene Shaw. She attended school in Council, Idaho. After graduation, she took a bus to Pocatello Idaho where she met Abner "Ace" Chester Rentelman, and soon got married in Elko, Nevada on January 13, 1962. Anna enjoyed reading, working on puzzles, planting flowers, camping, and being outdoors. Anna really enjoyed going on trips with Carl over the past several years. She is survived by two sons and a daughter: Andrew (Sherri) Rentelman of Chubbuck, ID, Carl Rentelman (Michael Croy) of Pocatello, ID, Diana Rentelman of Pocatello, ID, 7 grandchildren, Anthony (Tracee) Rentelman, Bryan (Tara) Ellis, LeeAnna (Trent) Williams, Valerie Ellis, Dianna Ellis, Adam (Misty) Rentelman, and Stacey (Josh) Rich all of Pocatello, Idaho. Anna has 23 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Abner Rentelman, parents, William and Irene Shaw, brothers, William Shaw, Ron Shaw, Larry Shaw, and Dwayne Shaw. The family would like to thank Rosetta for the care, love and support to Anna over the last year. There are no services scheduled at this time. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.
Vander Waal returns for ISU's season finale, but Bengals fall to Idaho, 38-7
Tyler Vander Waal meandered onto the Holt Arena turf, dressed out for the first time in more than two months, ready to join the Idaho State huddle, ready to call his first play since a collarbone injury derailed his season in San Diego. He closed his eyes and pointed upward. The Bengals have not had many reasons to hope this fall, but this was supposed to represent one — their starting quarterback, out for more than two months, was coming back for the last game of the season, for a crack at sending his team into the offseason with their...
Happyville Farm donates 10,000 servings of produce
After donating nearly 10,000 servings of farm-fresh and healthy local produce to the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls in 2022, Happyville Farm recently celebrated ribbon cuttings for two highly anticipated additions to its farm. The farm, at 640 S. Saturn Ave., grows produce for low-income and food-insecure families in the Idaho Falls area and donates large portions of its crops to the Community Food Basket as well as to individual families in need. ...
Idaho State WR Xavier Guillory suspended for final game of season
Idaho State receiver Xavier Guillory, who was arrested the night of Oct. 28 on a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge, has been suspended for ISU's final game of the season Saturday afternoon against No. 21 Idaho, according to an ISU spokesman. Pocatello police could not collect a valid Breathalyzer sample when they arrested Guillory, which is why they obtained a warrant for a blood test to determine if Guillory's blood-alcohol content was over the legal limit of 0.08%. ISU had decided that until the...
How Idaho State let a late lead vanish in 70-69 loss to Denver
Where do we start in a game like this, a 70-69 Denver win over Idaho State Friday night? Maybe we should start with the fact ISU held a five-point lead with 1:27 to play. Well, no… Maybe we should start with the fact that, with a chance to put the game away, the Bengals got a Brayden Parker fadeaway panic jumper. Well, no… ...
DEQ authorizes Blackfoot to lift boil advisory
BLACKFOOT — The Department of Environmental Quality has authorized the city of Blackfoot to lift its weeklong boil advisory for drinking water, the city said in a notice released Friday afternoon. The city hired Mountain West Water Works, a Rexburg company, as consultants to help troubleshoot and evaluate the water issue, the release said. On Thursday the company assisted with the taking of water samples, observing technicians as the samples were taken, and the city was told that the consultant did not identify any issues...
'FLAGSHIP FAB': LA Semiconductor intends to bring headquarters to Pocatello
POCATELLO — The new owners of the onsemi plant on the city’s east side are charging forward with plans they believe will solidify the company as a premiere place to work in the Gate City for decades to come. The onsemi (known formerly as ON Semiconductor) manufacturing plant has been purchased by the Ohio-based company LA Semiconductor. President and Chief Executive Officer for LA Semiconductor, Mike Ward, says the company will run the fabrication plant as a pure-play, contract manufacturing foundry, and has already inked...
PRESERVING MEMORIES: Local student's nonprofit benefits senior citizens through sale of cherished items
POCATELLO — Walk into an antique shop, and anyone will tell you the items stocked have a rich backstory, even if the memories linked to them have long been forgotten. But visit Main Street Mercantile and Antiques and see Giovanni DeLaRosa’s booth full of antiques, and you’ll quickly learn the story behind each item and how it is linked to a cherished memory of a local senior citizen. As part...
Police: Montana woman discharges .357 Magnum inside local hotel, threatens to shoot at least three people
CHUBBUCK — A 40-year-old Montana woman faces numerous felony charges after police say she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people. Rebecca Lynn O’Connell, of Melrose, Montana, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied building, all felonies. She also faces one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property. ...
Police: Local man facing felony charges for threatening three people with BB gun
POCATELLO — A 21-year-old local man faces multiple felony aggravated assault charges after police say he threatened three people with a BB gun. Marcello Hulian Bravo, of Idaho Falls, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault following the incident, which began to unfold around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11. Pocatello police were dispatched to a business on the 1200 block of Wright Avenue for the report of a...
BLM seeking public feedback on proposed phosphate mine in East Idaho
SODA SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest are releasing for 30-day public review the final environmental impact statement that analyzes a mine and reclamation plan submitted by Itafos Conda, LLC for the proposed Husky 1 North Dry Ridge Phosphate Mine. The BLM will issue a record of decision after the end of the public review period. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service is issuing a draft record of decision on the proposed mine that is...
Aquatic Oasis opens second half of store in Pine Ridge Mall
POCATELLO — The Aquatic Oasis Reefing store opened its second half on Friday Nov. 18 in the Pine Ridge Mall. The owners of the store are Ross Gregersen and Brandon Brown. Gregersen said they specialize in aquatic and marine life, especially coral. "We grow, propagate and sell most of our coral," he said. "They would be what you would call an aquaculture coral." ...
Bannock County Historical Society to hold 100th anniversary open house Dec. 3
POCATELLO — The Bannock County Historical Society is a century old. The public is cordially invited to the anniversary celebration and holiday open house honoring 100 years of saving the past for the future on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the BCHS Museum Gallery, 3000 Ave. of the Chiefs in Pocatello.
