ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach County high school football: Wall-to-wall first round playoff coverage

By Eric J. Wallace, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7Bfg_0jB9U8L000

That's it for the first round of the 2022 high school football playoffs!

Catch up with all of Monday night's action with our wall-to-wall coverage from the opening round in Palm Beach County.

If you enjoy The Palm Beach Post's coverage of high school sports, consider subscribing digitally to support the work of journalists in Palm Beach County.

Boynton Beach 29, King's Academy 26

How it happened:'This is for the city': Boynton Beach football gets historic playoff win on late field goal

Video highlights:Boynton Beach football reacts to historic home playoff win

Photo gallery:Boynton Beach vs. King's Academy

Palm Beach Gardens 30, Wellington 13

How it happened:Palm Beach Gardens football bolsters dark horse status

Video highlights:Palm Beach Gardens football knocks out Wellington

Photo gallery:Palm Beach Gardens vs. Wellington

Stoneman Douglas 48, Santaluces 44

How it happened:Stoneman Douglas football eliminates Santaluces for first playoff win since 2008

Atlantic 34, Plantation 12

How it happened:Atlantic football turns to St. Thomas Aquinas after playoff win over Plantation

Palm Beach Central 46, Jupiter 7

How it happened:Palm Beach Central football shakes off Jupiter in playoff opener

Monarch 56, Boca Raton 21

How it happened:Monarch football impresses with Boca Raton playoff blowout

Blanche Ely 28, Dwyer 0

How it happened:Dwyer football eliminated in playoff opening round

American Heritage 43, Inlet Grove 7

How it happened:Inlet Grove eliminated in playoff opening round

Eric J. Wallace is the deputy sports editor for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at ejwallace@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seashore sandwich store briefly closed following inspection

Each inspection report is a “snapshot” of conditions present at the restaurant at the time of the inspection. One Palm Beach County restaurant was shut down after failing its state restaurant inspection. West Palm Beach. Royal Sandwich Company4211 Northshore Drive, West Palm Beach, was ordered closed after an...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The new, unconventional I-95 exit at Glades Road will finally debut in Boca Raton next year

A massive first-of-its-kind project in Palm Beach County, the new diverging diamond interchange at Glades Road, will transform the way people enter and exit the freeway. But drivers will have to wait just a little bit longer before the unique roadway is unveiled. To help people entering and exiting I-95, the busy Boca Raton interchange is being revamped into an unconventional, yet increasingly ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Family behind iconic Okeechobee Steakhouse opens new grill in Loxahatchee

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Lewis Prime Grill, Loxahatchee The Lewis family clan behind 75-year-old West Palm Beach icon Okeechobee Steakhouse is on a tear of late, and the ...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Delray Beach Man, 74, Repeatedly Stabs Woman

Woman Stabbed In Neck, On Wrist While In Bed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman continues to recover from multiple stab wounds allegedly inflicted by 74-year-old Norman Joss. The stabbing occurred in the 1200 block of NW 24th Avenue in the […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

The Sundown Lounge in West Palm Seaside is attempting to convey again its glory days

West Palm Beach was the Jim Crow South — Black folks tried everything they could to thrive under those conditions. If you speak to Black elders in the Historic Northwest District, they’ll tell you about one premier venue that felt like a safe haven for their excellence. And it just so happened to attract jazz greats, such as Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, to name a few.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

This Predator Just Moved To Boca Raton, And We Know Where

CONVICTED IN BROWARD COUNTY. PHILLIPPE TORRES MOVES NORTH TO PALM BEACH COUNTY, SETTLES IN BOCA RATON. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Phillippe Torres is a registered sexual predator and he now calls Boca Raton “home.” The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told BocaNewsNow.com that […]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘My wife could have been here today.’ Florida man says wife died after 911 calls went unanswered

The phone rang. And rang. And rang. Delroy Burgess’ wife was having trouble breathing. He was getting desperate. But nobody was answering the 911 call to get help to their Hollywood home. Burgess, a Miami Gardens Police sergeant, had a work-around when nobody answered the Broward County 911 number: He called the dispatch center for Miami Gardens, and they summoned Hollywood Fire-Rescue. While ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cbs12.com

Man shot in West Palm Beach, 8th shooting of the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department responded to a shooting on Thursday night. Officers said at 8 p.m. an adult man was shot at 14th Street and Division Avenue. First responders brought the man to the hospital. His condition is unknown. Police say...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Landscaper run over by lawnmower near Boca Raton, body found in canal

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a landscaper, apparently run over by his own lawnmower. The incident happened in the Boca Bridges community, just west of Boca Raton. On Monday, authorities pulled a lawnmower from the canal. The worker...
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy