Palm Beach County high school football: Wall-to-wall first round playoff coverage

That's it for the first round of the 2022 high school football playoffs!

Catch up with all of Monday night's action with our wall-to-wall coverage from the opening round in Palm Beach County.

If you enjoy The Palm Beach Post's coverage of high school sports, consider subscribing digitally to support the work of journalists in Palm Beach County.

Boynton Beach 29, King's Academy 26

How it happened:'This is for the city': Boynton Beach football gets historic playoff win on late field goal

Video highlights:Boynton Beach football reacts to historic home playoff win

Photo gallery:Boynton Beach vs. King's Academy

Palm Beach Gardens 30, Wellington 13

How it happened:Palm Beach Gardens football bolsters dark horse status

Video highlights:Palm Beach Gardens football knocks out Wellington

Photo gallery:Palm Beach Gardens vs. Wellington

Stoneman Douglas 48, Santaluces 44

How it happened:Stoneman Douglas football eliminates Santaluces for first playoff win since 2008

Atlantic 34, Plantation 12

How it happened:Atlantic football turns to St. Thomas Aquinas after playoff win over Plantation

Palm Beach Central 46, Jupiter 7

How it happened:Palm Beach Central football shakes off Jupiter in playoff opener

Monarch 56, Boca Raton 21

How it happened:Monarch football impresses with Boca Raton playoff blowout

Blanche Ely 28, Dwyer 0

How it happened:Dwyer football eliminated in playoff opening round

American Heritage 43, Inlet Grove 7

How it happened:Inlet Grove eliminated in playoff opening round

Eric J. Wallace is the deputy sports editor for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at ejwallace@gannett.com.