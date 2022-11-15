Read full article on original website
Related
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Jerry C. Urness
Jerry Carl Urness passed from natural causes Oct. 19, 2022, in The Dalles, Ore. He was born in Astoria, Ore., June 5, 1936, to Charles and Vivian Urness. He was the youngest of three boys. His older brothers were Charles (C.R.) and Edward Urness. Jerry’s family moved from Bellingham, Wash.,...
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Carlos Oriz Jr.
Carlos Alberto Oriz Jr., a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Nov. 12, 2022. He was born March 25, 2000, in The Dalles to Carlos Alberto Oriz Sr. and April Dawn Idema Oriz. He was a lovely son, grandson, nephew, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend. He loved to...
Comments / 0