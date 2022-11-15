Jerry Carl Urness passed from natural causes Oct. 19, 2022, in The Dalles, Ore. He was born in Astoria, Ore., June 5, 1936, to Charles and Vivian Urness. He was the youngest of three boys. His older brothers were Charles (C.R.) and Edward Urness. Jerry’s family moved from Bellingham, Wash.,...

