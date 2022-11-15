ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood River, OR

Obituary: Jerry C. Urness

Jerry Carl Urness passed from natural causes Oct. 19, 2022, in The Dalles, Ore. He was born in Astoria, Ore., June 5, 1936, to Charles and Vivian Urness. He was the youngest of three boys. His older brothers were Charles (C.R.) and Edward Urness. Jerry’s family moved from Bellingham, Wash.,...
THE DALLES, OR
Obituary: Carlos Oriz Jr.

Carlos Alberto Oriz Jr., a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Nov. 12, 2022. He was born March 25, 2000, in The Dalles to Carlos Alberto Oriz Sr. and April Dawn Idema Oriz. He was a lovely son, grandson, nephew, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend. He loved to...
THE DALLES, OR

