New head coaches Jones, Buzan get their first victories – Jones in Munford’s OT win over Dohono, Buzan in Jacksonville’s rout of Talladega. Munford 56, Donoho 55 (OT) MUNFORD — Riley Jones could do without all the drama, but as long as his Munford boys basketball team comes out on top in all these close games he can live with them.

MUNFORD, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO