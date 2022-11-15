Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
easportstoday.com
Defense doesn’t rest
Friday basketball: White Plains sweeps Weaver, Faith boys return to a three-headed monster on offense; this story will be updated. Munford 51, Gaston 50 (OT) When a basketball team lives and dies by its shooting and they’re hitting, they’re fun to watch. When they’re not hitting, however, they’ve got to find something else to keep them in the game.
easportstoday.com
First wins
New head coaches Jones, Buzan get their first victories – Jones in Munford’s OT win over Dohono, Buzan in Jacksonville’s rout of Talladega. Munford 56, Donoho 55 (OT) MUNFORD — Riley Jones could do without all the drama, but as long as his Munford boys basketball team comes out on top in all these close games he can live with them.
easportstoday.com
Fly Eagle fly
JACKSONVILLE — Anyone with children of college-playing age knows the day will come when the kids leave the nest to fly on the next level. It’s an emotional day on both sides. Jacksonville volleyball player Caitlin Clark affirmed her commitment to continue her playing career at Snead State...
easportstoday.com
A shock to the system
Andalusia knocks Anniston out of 4A playoffs with a stunning last-minute punt return; Anniston led 21-0 at halftime. Shocked. Stunned. Numb. Pick any of those words to describe the way the Anniston football team felt after the way their Class 4A playoff game ended Friday night. Two great storied high...
Comments / 0