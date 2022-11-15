Read full article on original website
Visa, USGFX, Amana and More: Executive Moves of the Week
Now halfway through the month of November, we are witnessing the effects upon the crypto industry from the collapse of FTX. However, the hiring in the forex, crypto and fintech industry still continues nonetheless. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week.
Interview: Exness’ Marko Jagustin Details Company’s B2B Rise
Exness, the industry’s largest retail market maker, is set to enter the B2B scene in 2023. We caught up with Exness’ Head of Liquidity Provision, Marko Jagustin, to learn more. You joined Exness close to two years ago now. What are your impressions so far and what can...
Crypto Lender Genesis Seeks $1B Emergency Loan
The cryptocurrency lender, Genesis sought an emergency loan of $1 billion from investors before the platform suspended customers’ withdrawals on Wednesday, a report by The Wall Street Journal revealed. It cited a “liquidity crunch due to certain illiquid assets on its balance sheet” for the fundraising. “There...
Zenfinex Hires Amana’s Christelle Haddad to Lead Customer Support in MENA
Zenfinex, a London-headquartered forex and CFD broker, has appointed Christelle Haddad, a Senior Forex Support Executive at Amana Capital, as its Head of Customer Support for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The executive brings about eight years of experience to the role. Haddad, who describes herself as...
The Bahamas Regulator Orders FTX to Transfer Cryptos to Government Wallets
On Thursday, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas said that it has ordered the transfer of all digital assets held by FTX Digital Markets Ltd (FDM) to a government-controlled wallet for 'safekeeping'. The order was issued last Saturday. "The Securities Commission of The Bahamas ('the Commission'), in the exercise of...
Capitalise.ai and AvaTrade Announce a Strategic Partnership
Capitalise.ai, a leading global provider of a groundbreaking trading automation and analysis platform, and AvaTrade, the renowned and established CFDs & Forex broker, today announced a strategic partnership to offer AvaTrade's clients free and easy-to-use automated trading. AvaTrade's traders will get free access to Capitalise.ai's full suite of automated trading...
FCA Opts for Public Censure of Sonali Bank UK ex-CEO for AML Failure
The UK regulator fined Mohammad Prodhan, the former CEO, £76,400 in 2018. However, FCA is replacing that as a result of certain "exceptional circumstances". The United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has publicly censured Mohammad Prodhan, the former Chief Executive Officer of Sonali Bank UK (SBUK), for failing to establish and maintain effective anti-money laundering (AML) systems and controls at the bank.
Bitstamp Gains Registration in Spain amidst European Expansion
Bitstamp, a Luxembourg-based cryptocurrency exchange, has gained a virtual asset service provider registration in Spain almost four months after it received a similar approval in Italy. Hola Spain! 🇪🇸. We're thrilled to provide all Spanish customers with a safe, secure, and regulated exchange to trade #crypto.#Bitstamp #cryptotrading #regulation pic.twitter.com/e81Pt8N4Xa.
Arkon Energy Acquires Hydrokraft AS to Grow Its Bitcoin Mining Effort
Arkon Energy has acquired major European data center Hydrokraft AS and completed a US$28 million raise. These milestones will enable the 100% renewable data center infrastructure provider to continue its venture into bitcoin mining. Arkon Energy has built a reputation by using renewable electricity to mine bitcoin. The process occurs...
Spotware Introduces Shared Account Feature to CTrader Mobile
Spotware introduced shared account access to cTrader Web and Desktop in October. The new mobile upgrade comes with other improvements to charting. Spotware Systems, a Cyprus-based electronic trading technology provider, has introduced a shared account feature to the newly-launched mobile version 4.6 of cTrader, its trading platform. The launch also comes with other improvements to charting on cTrader Mobile.
Markets steady despite Fed pivot hopes disappearing over the horizon
Dollar bolstered but gains limited after Bullard calls for Fed rate to hit at least 5%. Higher Treasury yields pressure Wall Street but rebound already underway. Yen shrugs off Japanese CPI jump, pound wobbles on gloomy UK budget. Fed ratchets up hawkish rhetoric. The bombardment of hawkish talk from Fed...
Visa to Replace Alfred Kelly with Ryan McInerneyto as CEO
Payments giant, Visa (NYSE: V) has named Ryan McInerney as the new Chief Executive Officer, replacing Alfred Kelly, who will step down from the position, effective from 1 February 2023. Kelly, now also the company's Chairman, will become the Executive Chairman of Visa. The appointment for the apex management role...
