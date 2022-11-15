ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Suspect captured after allegedly opening fire at an Arizona business, killing one person, then fleeing into the desert

By Amy Simonson, Chris Boyette, CNN
Albany Herald
 5 days ago
Snow and thunderstorms could hinder holiday travel this week

As millions of Americans gear up to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday week, many will have to deal with rain, snow, blustery winds and cold temperatures. Over 5 million people from Michigan to New York are under winter weather alerts as additional lake-effect snow is expected to fall Sunday.
MICHIGAN STATE
Georgia moves ahead with Medicaid work requirement plan

ATLANTA — The state plans to implement a new Medicaid expansion plan — Georgia Pathways — that includes work requirements next July after several years of legal wrangling over the controversial proposal. “I can confirm that we are moving forward with implementing the Pathways plan,” Andrew Isenhour,...
GEORGIA STATE
Governor to speak at Farm Bureau convention

MACON – Georgia Farm Bureau members will gather on Jekyll Island Dec. 4-6 for the organization’s 85th annual convention. This year marks the 58th time GFB has held its convention on Jekyll Island. Gov. Brian Kemp, American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall, outgoing Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgians to receive $28 million in housing tax credits

ATLANTA -- The Georgia Department of Community Affairs recently announced that it will award $27,980,800 in 9% Housing Tax Credits to construct or preserve 28 affordable rental housing developments, including two in Albany. Once completed, the properties will provide below-market rents to families, seniors, and persons requiring supportive housing. The...
ALBANY, GA

