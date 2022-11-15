Suspect captured after allegedly opening fire at an Arizona business, killing one person, then fleeing into the desert

Read full article on original website
Snow and thunderstorms could hinder holiday travel this week
As millions of Americans gear up to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday week, many will have to deal with rain, snow, blustery winds and cold temperatures. Over 5 million people from Michigan to New York are under winter weather alerts as additional lake-effect snow is expected to fall Sunday.
Snow pummels western New York as metro Buffalo digs out from up to 6 feet of accumulation
Heavy snow is expected to keep piling up in western New York state through Sunday after a historic storm saw the Buffalo area logging record snowfall totaling more than 6 feet in some areas. Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a special weather statement...
Georgia moves ahead with Medicaid work requirement plan
ATLANTA — The state plans to implement a new Medicaid expansion plan — Georgia Pathways — that includes work requirements next July after several years of legal wrangling over the controversial proposal. “I can confirm that we are moving forward with implementing the Pathways plan,” Andrew Isenhour,...
Governor to speak at Farm Bureau convention
MACON – Georgia Farm Bureau members will gather on Jekyll Island Dec. 4-6 for the organization’s 85th annual convention. This year marks the 58th time GFB has held its convention on Jekyll Island. Gov. Brian Kemp, American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall, outgoing Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture...
Georgians to receive $28 million in housing tax credits
ATLANTA -- The Georgia Department of Community Affairs recently announced that it will award $27,980,800 in 9% Housing Tax Credits to construct or preserve 28 affordable rental housing developments, including two in Albany. Once completed, the properties will provide below-market rents to families, seniors, and persons requiring supportive housing. The...
