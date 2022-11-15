Read full article on original website
St. Lucie County deputies, police deliver meals to families in need
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office School Resource Unit members and Fort Pierce police volunteered their time Saturday morning to deliver meals to families in need.
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie - Christmas Calendar of Events
Port St. Lucie - Saturday November 19, 2022: The Holiday season is upon us, and Port St. Lucie has a variety of events for all to enjoy! Deck the season with all things merry by saving these dates for your friends and family. Join in the fun with these upcoming events:
travelexperta.com
Christmas in West Palm Beach at City Place
What is City Place West Palm Beach Florida? Good question. Up until a couple of years ago, I thought it was just the center of West Palm Beach. Technically, it is. But it’s way more fun than just a center! It’s a huge area with tons of cool, funky stores, delicious restaurants, a movie theater that resembles an Austrian Opera House, and places for comedy shows, concerts, and just so much more!
More customers of Fort Pierce electric company call Contact 5 with complaints
After Contact 5 aired a story containing allegations against a Fort Pierce electric company, more customers came forward to Contact 5 with similar complaints.
wqcs.org
Brightline Resumes 110 MPH Train Testing Through a Stretch of Martin and St. Lucie Counties Friday
Treasure Coast - Thursday November 17, 2022: – Brightline’s test train will be travelling through the Treasure Coast again on Friday, November 18, to continue testing at maximum speeds of 110 mph. The testing will take place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie...
palmbeachstate.edu
Belle Glade campus theater dedicates season to Homer Hand who died Nov. 5
When the curtains open throughout the 2022-2023 season at the Palm Beach State College Belle Glade campus theater, it will be in memory of Homer Hand, a former College trustee and longtime supporter and philanthropist, who died Nov. 5. He was 94. The Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center is dedicating...
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fort Pierce (FL)
Fort Pierce is a city on Florida’s east coast. It is the seat of St. Lucie County. Fort Pierce is among the most picturesque cities on the Treasure Coast. It is sometimes known as the “Sunrise City” due to its vistas of the Atlantic Ocean and coastal inlets.
Palm Beach County deputies help homeless families rebuild their lives
Palm Beach County deputies said they are encountering more people who are homeless right now as the face of homelessness begins to change.
Radio station in West Palm Beach getting in the holiday spirit
With the cooler temperatures on Thursday it's starting to feel a lot like Christmas. Radio station Sunny 107.9 revived its annual tradition of playing full-time Christmas music through Christmas Day.
west-palm-beach-news.com
LagoonFest returns to West Palm Seashore waterfront
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — LagoonFest is returning to the West Palm Beach waterfront Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm. The free festival hopes to educate the public about the beauty of the Lake Worth Lagoon both above and below the water. “This is a natural body of...
wqcs.org
Laughing Out Loud and a Festival of Tree and Lights
Fort Pierce - Friday November 18, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, we visit with Cynthia Callander, one of the Directors at the Laura (Riding) Jackson Foundation, the literary heart of Indian River County. The Foundation will soon be celebrating its 30th anniversary and they’ve invited...
Fort Pierce complex without water after owner fails to pay utility bills
Water at a Fort Pierce apartment complex was shut off Thursday without notice, and people who live there are frustrated.
WPBF News 25
Martin County School District announces 2 make-up hurricane days in December
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Video above:Lake Okeechobee nears peak levels with algae concerns after Hurricane Nicole. Martin County School District announced Friday that two hurricane make-up days will be used in December because of hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The two hurricanes caused four missed days of school. The two...
wqcs.org
Swimming Advisory Issued Over High Enteric Bacteria Levels at River Park Marina in Port St. Lucie
Port St. Lucie - Friday November 11, 2022: The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County has issued a swimming advisory for River Park Marina on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River in Port St. Lucie after sample results found higher than normal levels of enteric bacteria.
A taste of home: Forgotten Soldiers Outreach sends holiday packages to 7,000 US troops
LAKE WORTH BEACH — Santa's workshop has nothing on the one run by Lynelle Chauncey Zelnar. Founder of the Forgotten Soldiers Outreach — a 20-year-old nonprofit that sends care packages to U.S. troops overseas every month — Zelnar filled her Lake Worth Beach warehouse with bin upon bin of holiday goodies Saturday, to be sent to nearly 7,000...
hometownnewstc.com
Aquarium After Dark Returns to the St. Lucie Aquarium
FORT PIERCE — Not everything goes to sleep when the lights go out. The Smithsonian Marine Ecosystems Exhibit at the St. Lucie County Aquarium is excited to welcome back its popular seasonal event Aquarium After Dark, which returns Wednesday, Nov. 16. As darkness descends upon the aquariums, attendees are...
Palm Beach County Animal Shelter At Capacity, Adoptions Urged
The number of animals in that West Palm Beach facility has risen to over 350 and more than 30 animals were surrendered by their owners over a two-day span.
Migrants treated for dehydration, lack of food after landing in Fort Pierce
Twenty-five migrants are in federal custody after their vessel ran into a boat ramp in Fort Pierce on Thursday evening.
Humane Society Seeks Giving Tuesday Support
The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast aims to raise $20,000 through the Giving Tuesday campaign to support its animal welfare programs The post Humane Society Seeks Giving Tuesday Support appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
hometownnewstc.com
Hurricane Nicole brings wind, rain, beach erosion to Treasure Coast
TREASURE COAST — Officially, the Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through the end of November. That’s a fact that Treasure Coast residents can attest to all too well after Hurricane Nicole brought wind, rain and beach erosion to the area. “I think we did see a few sites along...
