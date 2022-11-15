ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

wqcs.org

Port St. Lucie - Christmas Calendar of Events

Port St. Lucie - Saturday November 19, 2022: The Holiday season is upon us, and Port St. Lucie has a variety of events for all to enjoy! Deck the season with all things merry by saving these dates for your friends and family. Join in the fun with these upcoming events:
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
travelexperta.com

Christmas in West Palm Beach at City Place

What is City Place West Palm Beach Florida? Good question. Up until a couple of years ago, I thought it was just the center of West Palm Beach. Technically, it is. But it’s way more fun than just a center! It’s a huge area with tons of cool, funky stores, delicious restaurants, a movie theater that resembles an Austrian Opera House, and places for comedy shows, concerts, and just so much more!
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fort Pierce (FL)

Fort Pierce is a city on Florida’s east coast. It is the seat of St. Lucie County. Fort Pierce is among the most picturesque cities on the Treasure Coast. It is sometimes known as the “Sunrise City” due to its vistas of the Atlantic Ocean and coastal inlets.
FORT PIERCE, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

LagoonFest returns to West Palm Seashore waterfront

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — LagoonFest is returning to the West Palm Beach waterfront Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm. The free festival hopes to educate the public about the beauty of the Lake Worth Lagoon both above and below the water. “This is a natural body of...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Laughing Out Loud and a Festival of Tree and Lights

Fort Pierce - Friday November 18, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, we visit with Cynthia Callander, one of the Directors at the Laura (Riding) Jackson Foundation, the literary heart of Indian River County. The Foundation will soon be celebrating its 30th anniversary and they’ve invited...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Aquarium After Dark Returns to the St. Lucie Aquarium

FORT PIERCE — Not everything goes to sleep when the lights go out. The Smithsonian Marine Ecosystems Exhibit at the St. Lucie County Aquarium is excited to welcome back its popular seasonal event Aquarium After Dark, which returns Wednesday, Nov. 16. As darkness descends upon the aquariums, attendees are...
FORT PIERCE, FL

