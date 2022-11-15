Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Former Most Valuable Player Non-TenderedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Boots from Apple Valley Dude Ranch on display at Academy MuseumThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
Related
Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Morgan Wallen Top Non-Televised Catgories For American Music Awards
The non-televised award winners for tonight’s American Music Awards were announced this morning via Twitter audio livestream and Discord. Highlights include three AMA wins for Taylor Swift and two each for Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Morgan Wallen. Singer/songwriter Mark Tuan of GOT7 and trade magazine reporters Tiffany Taylor and Tetris Kelly hosted the livestream. The fan-voted 2022 American Music Awards will be aired tonight at 8 PM PST/EST on ABC. Wayne Brady hosts the show live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. In addition to winning three awards off-air, Swift is eligible to become the most decorated artist in AMAs history should she win the three awards she’s nominated...
How to Watch the 2022 American Music Awards
One of the biggest nights in music, a.k.a the 2022 American Music Awards will be kicking off soon. Many of our favorite celebrities and artists such as Carrie Underwood, Charlie Puth and Ari...
Latin Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive
You're invited to Las Vegas for one fabulous night of music. In case you didn't already guess, the 2022 Latin Grammys are happening Nov. 17 and co-hosts Luis Fonsi, Anitta, Thalia and Laura Pausini are ready to bring the party. Held at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay...
Let These Photos From the 2002 American Music Awards Serve as the Ultimate Throwback
Watch: 2021 American Music Awards Fashion Round-Up If you were watching the American Music Awards, you might have seen *NSYNC take home the trophy for Favorite Pop Duo/Group and Alicia Keys be named Favorite New Artist in the Pop/Rock and Soul/R&B categories. Or, you may have caught Britney Spears' performance of "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman" and Destiny's Child Favorite Pop/Rock Album win for Survivor.
Stereogum
Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her
Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead at 28
The hip-hop community has lost a young visionary. R&B musician B. Smyth (born Brandon Smith) passed away on Nov. 17 after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis, according to his older brother Denzil. He was 28. In an Instagram post shared on the same day, Denzil said that B. Smyth...
Three Wise Men and a Baby Is the Hallmark Channel Crossover Event of Our Christmas Dreams
Watch: Three Wise Men and a Baby EXCLUSIVE: An Unexpected Baby Arrives. Forget the MCU, the Hallmark Channel Universe is officially here and it's spreading Christmas cheer. Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell, three of the network's most popular leading men, are teaming up for Three Wise Men and a Baby, which premieres Saturday, Nov. 19, and is one of 2022 Countdown to Christmas' most anticipated releases.
Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at 2022 Latin Grammys
It's date night for Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira!. The singer and the former Miss Universe Paraguay kept close as they walked the red carpet together at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17. For the occasion, Marc, 54, opted for a black suit and matching shoes, while his fiancée stunned in a scarlet gown featuring a high slit. Nadia, 23, completed her red-hot ensemble with a pair of glitzy stilettos and silver jewelry.
Why Chris Hemsworth Is Taking Time Off Acting
Watch: Elsa Pataky Admits Chris Hemsworth Marriage Isn't Perfect. Thor is putting down the hammer for a little while. The Spiderhead actor recently revealed he is looking to take a break from the big screens to spend more time with wife Elsa Pataky and their children: 10-year-old India and 8-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha. As for what led to this change of priority, Chris had an eye-opening moment while working on his National Geographic docuseries Limitless.
American Music Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners
And the winner is... The 2022 American Music Awards will kicked things off with a bang live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20. Hours before the ceremony, officials announced...
Ticketmaster Addresses Controversy Over Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Tickets
Watch: Ticketmaster Cancels Public On-Sale for Taylor Swift Eras Tour. Swifties have bad blood with Ticketmaster. The company announced Nov. 17 that it has canceled the general public sale for Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras tour "due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand." The sale was expected to open Nov. 18.
Pregnant Blake Lively Honors Ryan Reynolds With Moving Speech at American Cinematheque Awards
Watch: Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds. Spotted: Blake Lively stepping out in style in honor of husband Ryan Reynolds. The Gossip Girl alum, who is expecting her fourth child with the Deadpool actor, took the stage at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on November 17 to pay tribute to Ryan as he received the 36th American Cinematheque Award. During her speech, posted to The Hollywood Reporter's Twitter page, Blake—wearing a gorgeous Ralph Lauren dress—praised Ryan's "heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic," as well as his grace.
Jhené Aiko Gives Birth to Baby With Big Sean
Watch: Jhene Aiko Explains Why She Covered Up Big Sean Tattoo. A new member has been added to Jhené Aiko and Big Sean's clique. Jhené and Big Sean have expanded their family by welcoming a baby boy named Noah Hasani on Nov. 8. Both Jhené and Big Sean shared details on Noah's birth, as well as photos from the experience.
Pierce Brosnan's Sons Dylan And Paris Got Real About Nepotism And Said They "Recognize" Their "Blessings"
Because nepo-baby discourse is, let's be real, everyone's favorite sort of discourse — and these days, there's plenty on hand.
Everything to Know About Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron’s Reunion in Miami
Watch: Kristin Cavallari Talks Dating and Back to the Beach Podcast. Looks like Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron aren't dunzo hanging out after all. Kristin got candid about a recent get together she had with The Bachelorette alum that, naturally, turned heads as the pair have been sparking on-and-off romance speculation for months.
Adele Kissed Boyfriend Rich Paul Mid-Performance At Her Vegas Show, And It's Super Cute
This residency is already amazing.
Cheryl Burke Is Leaving Dancing With the Stars and Here's Why
Cheryl Burke is hanging up her dancing shoes. On Nov. 20, the 38-year-old announced on Instagram that she is leaving her job as a pro dancer on Dancing With the Stars after almost 17 years, which...
Tim Allen Gives Update on Jay Leno After Visiting Him in Hospital
Watch: Jay Leno Gives Health Update After Being Burned in Fire. Tim Allen is providing a hopeful health update on Jay Leno. The Toy Story actor spoke with paparazzi outside the Grossman Burn Center on Nov. 17, saying that Leno was feeling better after the comedian suffered burns from a gasoline fire.
Olivia Wilde Makes Glam First Appearance Since Harry Styles Breakup News at Governors Awards
Olivia Wilde was all smiles and back on a red carpet soon after it was reported she and Harry Styles had called it quits. On Nov. 19, the Don't Worry Darling director joined fellow celebs at the 2022 Governors Awards in Los Angeles, where honorary Oscars were handed out to celebs such as Michael J. Fox. Olivia wore a sleeveless, A-line Erdem Spring 2023 dress with a mesh overlay and matching long gloves.
Sam Smith Revealed Their Worst Embarrassing Tattoo, And I Agree, Sorry Sam
"How embarrassing is that?" Sam said.
E! News
222K+
Followers
55K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0