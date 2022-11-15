The non-televised award winners for tonight’s American Music Awards were announced this morning via Twitter audio livestream and Discord. Highlights include three AMA wins for Taylor Swift and two each for Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Morgan Wallen. Singer/songwriter Mark Tuan of GOT7 and trade magazine reporters Tiffany Taylor and Tetris Kelly hosted the livestream. The fan-voted 2022 American Music Awards will be aired tonight at 8 PM PST/EST on ABC. Wayne Brady hosts the show live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. In addition to winning three awards off-air, Swift is eligible to become the most decorated artist in AMAs history should she win the three awards she’s nominated...

