Jonas, Villastrigo first team all-league Tri-Valley volleyball
After tying for first place in the Tri-Valley Conference both the Crook County Cowgirls and The Dalles Riverhawks are both well represented on the all-league team.
The Dalles senior Kennedy Abbas, a middle blocker, was named league player of the year, while head coach Julie Summers of The Dalles was named coach of the year.
Crook County senior McKenzie Jonas and junior Jaycee Villastrigo were both named to the all-league first team. Senior Jacey Ramoss and Freshman Lillimae Brumble were named to the second team, while junior Joann McKinnon was was named to the all-league third team.
Jonas, a middle blocker, is second in the state in total kills with 532 on the year. She also has 142 digs, 86 aces and 41 blocks. Villastrigo, a libero leads the state in digs with 487 and has 88 aces on the year, while Ramoss a setter has 802 assists, 95 digs and 51 aces so far this year. Brumble, who only plays front row has 210 kills so far this year, while McKinnon has 87 digs, 58 aces and 25 kills.
Tri-Valley Conference volleyball all-leaguePlayer of the â€“ Year Kennedy Abbas, The Dalles
Coach of the year â€“ Julie Summers, The Dalles
First teamKennedy Abbas, sr, middle blocker/outside hitter, The Dalles
McKenzie Jonas, sr, middle blocker, Crook County
Jeilane Stewart, jr, setter, The Dalles
Jaycee Villastrigo, jr, libero, Crook County
Libby Juker, jr, setter, Estacada
Second teamJacey Ramoss, sr, setter, Crook County
Asvery Guijosa Gonzalez, sr, setter, Molalla
Lillimae Brumble, fr, middle blocker, Crook County
Emree Hunter, jr, outside hitter, libero, Estacada
Lydia DiGennaro, sr, libero, The Dalles
Third teamDelaney Mitchell, sr, libero, Molalla
Cheyenne Cuny, jr, setter/defensive specialist, Gladstone
Abby Behrman, soph, middle blocker, Estacada
Anna Parker, sr, outside hitter/opposite hitter, Molalla
Joann McKinnon, jr, outside hitter, Crook County
Lilly Adams, jr, outside hitter/right side hitter, The Dalles
Honorable mentionAbbilyn Prehn, soph, setter/outside hitter, Gladstone
Matty Buck, sr, outside hitter, Madras
Gracie Hekker, soph, middle blocker, Gladstone
Jasmine McDonald, jr, outside hitter, Estacada
Kylie Brownlee, sr, middle blocker, Molalla
Kinlee Baggett, sr, libero, Madras
