Jonas, Villastrigo first team all-league Tri-Valley volleyball

Ramoss, Brumble, McKinnon also get honors for the Cowgirls on the district's all-league squad

After tying for first place in the Tri-Valley Conference both the Crook County Cowgirls and The Dalles Riverhawks are both well represented on the all-league team.

The Dalles senior Kennedy Abbas, a middle blocker, was named league player of the year, while head coach Julie Summers of The Dalles was named coach of the year.

Crook County senior McKenzie Jonas and junior Jaycee Villastrigo were both named to the all-league first team. Senior Jacey Ramoss and Freshman Lillimae Brumble were named to the second team, while junior Joann McKinnon was was named to the all-league third team.

Jonas, a middle blocker, is second in the state in total kills with 532 on the year. She also has 142 digs, 86 aces and 41 blocks. Villastrigo, a libero leads the state in digs with 487 and has 88 aces on the year, while Ramoss a setter has 802 assists, 95 digs and 51 aces so far this year. Brumble, who only plays front row has 210 kills so far this year, while McKinnon has 87 digs, 58 aces and 25 kills.

Tri-Valley Conference volleyball all-league

Player of the â€“ Year Kennedy Abbas, The Dalles

Coach of the year â€“ Julie Summers, The Dalles

First team

Kennedy Abbas, sr, middle blocker/outside hitter, The Dalles

McKenzie Jonas, sr, middle blocker, Crook County

Jeilane Stewart, jr, setter, The Dalles

Jaycee Villastrigo, jr, libero, Crook County

Libby Juker, jr, setter, Estacada

Second team

Jacey Ramoss, sr, setter, Crook County

Asvery Guijosa Gonzalez, sr, setter, Molalla

Lillimae Brumble, fr, middle blocker, Crook County

Emree Hunter, jr, outside hitter, libero, Estacada

Lydia DiGennaro, sr, libero, The Dalles

Third team

Delaney Mitchell, sr, libero, Molalla

Cheyenne Cuny, jr, setter/defensive specialist, Gladstone

Abby Behrman, soph, middle blocker, Estacada

Anna Parker, sr, outside hitter/opposite hitter, Molalla

Joann McKinnon, jr, outside hitter, Crook County

Lilly Adams, jr, outside hitter/right side hitter, The Dalles

Honorable mention

Abbilyn Prehn, soph, setter/outside hitter, Gladstone

Matty Buck, sr, outside hitter, Madras

Gracie Hekker, soph, middle blocker, Gladstone

Jasmine McDonald, jr, outside hitter, Estacada

Kylie Brownlee, sr, middle blocker, Molalla

Kinlee Baggett, sr, libero, Madras

{loadposition sub-article-02}