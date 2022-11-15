Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
You're Already Behind on Your Black Friday Shopping — ‘It Actually Started in October'
At this point, Black Friday feels like as much of an American tradition as Thanksgiving. Thursday comes with turkey and Detroit Lions football, and Friday brings doorbusters. But in recent years, at least partially because of the pandemic, Black Friday has expanded from one day into a whole season of sales. And in case you hadn't noticed, it's already started.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dating Costs Are Up—More People Are Paying for Tinder and Hinge Anyway
At a time when dating itself has gotten more expensive, along with almost everything else, thanks to inflation, it might be surprising to learn some of the most popular dating apps have seen an uptick in paying subscribers. Match Group, which owns popular apps Tinder and Hinge, reported strong third...
