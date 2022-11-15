Read full article on original website
Related
Trump's Air Force One deal has cost Boeing another $766 million — taking the company's total loss to nearly $2 billion since construction began
Boeing is liable for the cost of any overruns under a deal struck with the Trump Administration to produce the two jets.
The Next Web
Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy
All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
BBC
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?
The first sign of job cuts at Amazon came from LinkedIn posts from laid-off employees. Then, Amazon's devices boss, Dave Limp, announced: "It pains me... We will lose talented Amazonians from the devices & services org". Across the tech industry, at firms like Twitter, Meta, Coinbase and Snap, workers have...
A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report
Cargo ships load and unload containers at a shipping port in China. Over the last two years there’s been a shift in trade due to battered supply chains amid the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The disruption has prompted speculation that trade will, in the future, be less global, thereby making the world less connected.
CNBC
India, Mexico and Southeast Asia will benefit from 'the great diversification,' Australia's Kevin Rudd says
For businesses seeking diversification into new markets, India, Mexico and Southeast Asia are top contenders, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said Sunday. India in particular has seen a pivotal shift in economic policies over the past year that could turn it into a new market and manufacturing hub, Rudd said.
CNBC
The energy transition will fail unless industry fixes wind power issues, Siemens Energy CEO says
"Never forget, renewables like wind roughly, roughly, need 10 times the material [compared to] what conventional technologies need," Siemens Energy CEO tells CNBC. "So if you have problems on the supply chain, it hits … wind extremely hard, and this is what we see," Christian Bruch adds. Siemens Energy...
defensenews.com
Boeing reshuffles defense unit after recent losses in key programs
WASHINGTON — Boeing on Thursday announced plans to reorganize its defense unit, which has recently reported high-profile delays of key programs, rising costs and quality concerns as well as significant quarterly losses. Boeing has consolidated its defense, space and security business from eight divisions into four, according to a...
Chinese intelligence officer sentenced to 20 years for espionage targeting GE Aviation
An intelligence officer for the Chinese government was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for committing economic espionage and attempting to steal trade secrets from GE Aviation.
Recycling Today
Sonoco expands Sonopost cornerpost manufacturing in Europe
Recycled packaging producer Sonoco has announced the expansion of its Sonopost cornerpost manufacturing operations in Europe with the November opening of a new protective packaging production facility in Bursa, Turkey. The opening comes a year after the Hartsville, South Carolina-based company opened its first Sonopost manufacturing plant in Sochaczew, Poland.
PV Tech
PV Hardware opens 8GW Saudi Arabian tracker manufacturing facility
Solar tracker manufacturer PV Hardware (PVH) has opened an 8GW factory in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The facility will produce trackers and structures for solar projects in the Middle East and further afield. Spain-headquartered PVH built the factory through its local arm, PVH Middle East, and the company said that 60%...
Germany plans to tighten rules for firms highly dependent on China - document
BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Germany's foreign ministry plans to tighten the rules for companies deeply exposed to China, making them disclose more information and possibly conduct stress tests for geopolitical risks, a confidential draft document seen by Reuters said.
gcaptain.com
Abu Dhabi Ports Acquires Spanish Logistics Firm to Further Global Expansion
Abu Dhabi Ports Group has purchased Spanish logistics firm Noatum for $680 million, its second acquisition this month as it looks to expand globally. For the company with 10 facilities in the United Arab Emirates, the deal offers exposure to maritime and logistics activities in the Mediterranean as well as port facilities in Spain, AD Ports said in a statement Friday. Noatum also has a presence in Turkey, the US, the UK, China, and Southeast Asia.
marinelink.com
Cecon Orders Methanol, Battery-powered Cable Layer
Norway-based offshore energy industry services firm Cecon Contracting AS said Thursday that it had, with its partners, recently entered into an agreement for the construction of a methanol- and battery-powered cable installation vessel. The vessel, which will be delivered from Sefine Shipyard in Turkey in the first quarter of 2025,...
PC Magazine
Chinese Owner Told to Sell UK's Largest Chip Factory
The UK government has decided Nexperia owning the Newport microprocessor factory in Wales is a national security risk. As the BBC reports, Nexperia may be based in the Netherlands, but counts as a subsidiary of the partially state-owned Chinese company Wingtech Technology after it was acquired in 2018. Nexperia succeeded in acquiring the Newport Wafer Fab in July 2021 after two government reviews found no reason to block the sale. However, mounting pressure resulted in the UK government carrying out a further investigation into the deal.
Gas power plants boost SSE profits as Government eyes windfall tax on generators
Energy giant SSE has seen its profits balloon as high electricity prices saw its gas generation arm make a killing a day before the Government is expected to hit companies with an extra windfall tax.The company said that its renewables arm had struggled to cash in on high electricity prices, but the adjusted operating profit at SSE Thermal – the part of the business that burns gas to generate electricity – nearly tripled to £100 million in the six months to the end of September.Along with an even bigger boost for its gas storage arm, it helped push SSE’s overall...
BBC
Prestwick Airport profits from military fuel sales
Military exercises and aid for Ukraine helped Prestwick Airport post a profit for the third year in a row. The Scottish government-owned airport saw fuel sales return to pre-pandemic levels in the year to 31 March, boosted by "strong" military aircraft movements. They included Canadian planes carrying supplies and weaponry...
msn.com
Boeing reorganizes defense unit in push to simplify
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co said on Thursday that it will consolidate its struggling defense unit by cutting in half the number of divisions and the planemaker made a series of executive leadership changes. The plan to consolidate is aimed at making its defense business more manageable as Boeing attempts to...
NASDAQ
Lockheed (LMT) Secures Contract to Support CH-53K Aircraft
Lockheed Martin Corp.’s LMT business unit, Sikorsky, recently clinched a modification contract involving the CH-53K helicopter. The award has been offered by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. Valued at $14.1 million, the contract is expected to get completed by December 2023. Per the terms of the...
GE Healthcare Announces $80 Million Investment To Expand Contrast Media Production Capacity
SPANGEREID, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- GE Healthcare’s Pharmaceutical Diagnostics business announced an $80 million investment to increase manufacturing capacity by 30 percent at its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) site in Lindesnes, Norway. The investment – which is creating around 100 new jobs – is part of GE Healthcare’s broader commitment to address significant future global demand for iodinated contrast media, used in Xray and Computed Tomography (CT) procedures around the world to enhance visualization of organs, blood vessels and tissues across disease pathways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005624/en/ GE Healthcare Manufacturing Facility, Lindesnes, Norway (Photo: Business Wire)
navalnews.com
BAE Systems Gets Contract to Build 2nd Batch of 5 Type 26 Frigates
The contract sustains more than 4,000 jobs across BAE Systems and the wider UK maritime supply chain. It also secures shipbuilding at BAE Systems’ facilities in Scotland into the 2030s. Up to £1.8bn of the new order will be spent in the supply chain, including £1.2bn with UK suppliers.
