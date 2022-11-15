ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Pittsburgh Police responded to the 3300 block of E. Carson Street for a vehicle collision. First responders located two vehicles that had crashed. In one vehicle, there were two males who were transported to the hospital in critical condition. One victim succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.
PITTSBURGH, PA

