Italian Stefano Ghisolfi is one of the best sport climbers in the world, repeating 5.15c (9b+) and putting up 5.15b (9b) first ascents, but he’s not particularly known for his bouldering. He’s still no slouch at the discipline, climbing multiple V14’s. In a newly released video, Ghisolfi meets up with some of the best boulderers in the world to try out problems in Chironico, Switzerland.

18 HOURS AGO