gripped.com
Dry Autumn Leads to Highball Sends and First Ascents in Squamish
September and October were unusually dry this year in Squamish. The lack of precipitation caused rivers to run much lower than they would in a typical, rainier year. Shannon Falls, a 335 metre waterfall south of the Stawamus Chief, felt the effects of the drought, slowing to a trickle in October. This left the boulders at the base of the falls drier than they’ve been in years.
Stephano Ghisolfi Tries Alphane V17
Italian Stefano Ghisolfi is one of the best sport climbers in the world, repeating 5.15c (9b+) and putting up 5.15b (9b) first ascents, but he’s not particularly known for his bouldering. He’s still no slouch at the discipline, climbing multiple V14’s. In a newly released video, Ghisolfi meets up with some of the best boulderers in the world to try out problems in Chironico, Switzerland.
