utoledo.edu

Health Science Campus Boil Advisory Lifted

The boil advisory that was in place for The University of Toledo Health Science Campus has been lifted. University staff have flushed water lines and are in the process of removing signage and uncovering drinking fountains. Individuals can resume using water as normal. The advisory was lifted by the city...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Jury convicts three men of trafficking narcotics throughout Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal jury on Thursday, convicted three men of participating in trafficking narcotics throughout the greater Toledo area. According to court documents, Antuan Wynn, 47, of Toledo, Marquis Figures, 37, of Wayne, Ohio, and Christopher Simpson, 31, of Toledo were convicted of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed “large quantities” of fentanyl, cocaine base – crack – and cocaine throughout the Toledo area, as well as the use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug trafficking felony following a seven-day trial before U.S. Judge Jack Zouhary.
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Woman accused of running through addiction recovery facility while trying to elude police

SANDUSKY – A 33-year-old woman was arrested on November 12 after she allegedly trespassed in a long-term recovery facility while trying to elude police. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when the Erie County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a vehicle. Near Venice Road, according to the report, the vehicle rolled over and landed on its roof. At the crash scene, a passenger was found trapped in the vehicle, while the driver left the scene running, the report states.
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Man convicted of endangering child sentenced to community control

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was convicted of endangering a child was sentenced to community control Wednesday. According to court records, on Nov. 16, Tyson Hawkins was sentenced to three years of community control. If Hawkins violates the terms of his community control, he could face up to additional restrictions, including a potential 36 months prison sentence.
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

Pharmacy Students Win National Knowledge Competition, Earn Chapter of Year Honors

Pharmacy students from The University of Toledo came away from the American College of Clinical Pharmacy’s annual meeting with a pair of honors, including a first-place finish in a national pharmacy knowledge competition. The victory in the quiz bowl-style Clinical Pharmacy Challenge is the college’s first. UToledo made the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods [MAP]

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo has issued a Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods as a precaution to protect public health. While Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated, because of a disruption there is a possibility of contamination. The only way to be certain that water quality has been maintained is by testing the water, which is underway.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD: smoke alarms saved Toledo family of six

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters credit smoke alarms for saving the lives of a family whose home went up in flames in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue officials, a home on Nevada in Toledo caught fire Sunday morning and was deemed a total loss. A family of six, with four children and two adults, all made it out of the home safely -- but the incident commander says that by all accounts, they would not have made it out without the smoke alarms firefighters had provided for the family just months earlier.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man sentenced in connection to fatal shooting of 16-year-old Alexia Carey

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced Monday in relation to the 2019 death of a 16-year-old East Toledo teen. According to court documents, Jarrett Sullivan was sentenced to 360 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. In March 2019, Sullivan was charged with inciting violence and knowingly...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Maumee Police : missing 14-year-old found

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Police have reported that the missing fourteen-year-old was found and returned home. The police department issued a search on Wednesday after Oliver Bush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m. Maumee Police on Wednesday said he was found in a Facebook post. See a spelling...
MAUMEE, OH
utoledo.edu

UToledo Athletics Posts 92% Graduation Success Rate

The University of Toledo received a Graduation Success Rate (GSR) of 92% for its athletic department in the latest figures released by the NCAA. This is the fourth consecutive year that the Rockets achieved a GSR of 92%, a figure that ranks third among the 12 schools in the Mid-American Conference.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Suspects accused of targeting Detroit Lyft drivers to steal their cars, clothes at gunpoint

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four Lyft drivers were carjacked at gunpoint after responding to ride requests in Detroit this year, according to a criminal complaint. According to court records, Darese Deandre Haile and another unnamed suspect allegedly carjacked the victims and stole their clothes and other items after requesting rides between May and October of this year.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Man hospitalized in South Avenue shooting on Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting on South Avenue Monday afternoon. TPD says police were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Avenue for reports of a person shot around 1:14 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a 23-year-old male inside his residence suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD: Family displaced, home deemed complete loss after fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local home was destroyed after combusting Tuesday evening. The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched on a call of a house fire on the 200 block of Walbridge Ave. The home was occupied during the incident. According to a statement released by TFRD, one...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fremont Police searching for murder suspect believed to be in area

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Fremont Police and partners are searching for a murder suspect believed to be in the area on Monday. Fremont Police Department says on the morning of Nov. 14, police attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Ronald Buckley, 19. Buckley has warrants for first-degree murder, attempted murder and felonious assault. The warrants are related to an incident that occurred in Laurel, Mississippi on Oct. 24, 2022.
FREMONT, OH
13abc.com

TPD releases footage from police shooting of double homicide suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the Toledo Police Department held a press conference Tuesday to address the deadly police shooting of an alleged double homicide suspect on Friday. Police Chief George Kral gave a presentation showing body camera footage that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
TOLEDO, OH

