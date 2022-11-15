"Lionel Messi never said this was his last World Cup…" Guillem Balague on why Argentina could be favourites in Qatar

World Cup 2022 was never going to start quietly, was it? Ecuador and Qatar had barely played five minutes of football before VAR stuck its oar in. Enner Valencia could have had a hat-trick, too. The former Everton and West Ham striker scored a penalty after 13 minutes, having been brought down in the area by Saad Al-Sheeb – and he managed to double La Tri's lead 20 minutes later with a stunning bullet header around eight yards from goal – but it's the opening finish, ruled out by the seven-strong VAR team, that has caused the most conversation.

