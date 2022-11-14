Read full article on original website
irishsportsdaily.com
2024 DE Cooper Ackerman Ready To Return To Notre Dame
After a visit over the summer, Cooper Ackerman will be back at Notre Dame for this weekend’s home finale against Boston College. “I went out there in July for an unofficial,” the 2024 Massachusetts defensive end told Irish Sports Daily. After that trip, the 6-foot-4, 232-pounder was...
irishsportsdaily.com
Video | The Ademilola Twins on Notre Dame Experience, Commitment & Future
Jayson and Justin Ademilola spoke following Tuesday's practice as the Irish prepare for Boston College. 0:00 - What the last five years have been like experiencing college and college football together. 0:51 - Memories from camping at Notre Dame and committing shortly after leaving campus. 2:12 - Justin on having...
irishsportsdaily.com
Al Golden Notebook | Boston College Week
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden spoke on Tuesday as the Irish prepare for Boston College. On takeaways from S Xavier Watts' performance on Saturday:. "Well, again, here's what is transferable: He tracked really well in the alley. His technique in his tackling was very, very good. His block destruction was good. His crack replace was good. Those are all elements that once you own those fundamentals, you should be able to carry them forward.
irishsportsdaily.com
Tommy Rees Notebook | Boston College Week
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees spoke on Tuesday evening as the Irish prepare for Boston College. “They played us similar in the first half. Probably more aggressive in the second half in terms of eight-man fronts and all-out pressure. To me, it’s a very unique situation. You’re playing a triple-option team. You’re up three scores. They’re trying to get momentum and the ball back.
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame prepared to see Zero Blitz again after second-half struggles against Navy
Notre Dame escaped Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium with a 35-32 victory over Navy. The Irish led by 22 at halftime, only to surrender 19 unanswered second-half points to the Midshipmen. Tommy Rees’ offense had scored three touchdowns against cover zero in the first half, but Notre Dame scraped together just...
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame Flys By Southern Indiana 82-70
Wednesday night was once again the Nate Laszewski and Trey Wertz show as Notre Dame (3-0) cruised past Southern Indiana (1-2) 82-70. Wertz led Notre Dame with 20 points while also pulling down two boards and dishing out three assists. The Irish didn’t need too many buckets to turn the momentum, but when Notre Dame did need them, the Charlotte native was there to take and make them.
irishsportsdaily.com
Hit & Hustle | Recruiting Thoughts, Kenny Minchey Breakdown, Navy Wrap Up
ISD's Greg Flammang and Jamie Uyeyama put a wrap on Navy and talk some Notre Dame football recruiting. 7:35 - Thoughts and impressions of 2023 quarterback target Kenny Minchey. 24:26 - Recruiting benefits of winning the Clemson game. 30:00 - Thoughts on 2023 athlete Brandyn Hillman and 2023 receiver Kaleb...
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame Commit Tracker | 11.17
If you’re going to bring in three running backs in a single recruiting cycle, they better be dominating the high school scene. Fortunately for Notre Dame, its three 2023 running back commits have been dominant all season and continue to be so during the postseason. Jayden Limar led Lake...
irishsportsdaily.com
2024 LB Naki Tuakoi Grateful For Notre Dame Offer
Earlier this month, Naki Tuakoi was informed he had a couple messages. “My coaches told me to check my Twitter and then they were saying that Notre Dame was trying to talk to me,” the 2024 California linebacker recalled. Eventually, the Oakland native found himself on the found...
Post Navy Power Hour. 11-15-22
Post Navy Power Hour. 11-15-22
In this episode, we discuss Notre Dame's win over Navy. What happened on offense? Can things be fixed quickly? What did we think of Notre Dame's defense in this game? We also discuss 2023 recruiting, and answer your questions. To download this week’s episode, please click on the link below....
