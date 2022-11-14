Read full article on original website
WTKR
Your dream bathroom made easy and affordable with MR. FIX-IT on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Remodeling your bath can be an exciting (but time-consuming) task. Mark Binshtok, owner of MR. FIX-IT, shows us how a one-day bath remodel is achievable!. Presented by Jacuzzi Bath Remodel by MR. FIX-IT.
WTKR
Holiday tips for dog owners from Dr. Annie Valuska on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Animal behavior expert Dr. Annie Valuska joins Coast Live to share what pet owners can learn from the National Dog Show, and tips to help improve your dog's social skills during the holidays!. Presented by Purina.
WTKR
Having the "Tech Talk" with your kids on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Cathy Pedrayes joins Coast Live to talk about the importance of parental involvement in their kids' online presence and having a cybersecurity "Tech Talk" with your families. Presented by Mozilla Firefox.
WTKR
Actors from "The Chosen" discuss their big-screen debut on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Actors Paras Patel and Elizabeth Tabish from "The Chosen" join Coast Live to share their experience being part of this growing project, set to hit theater screens nationwide on November 18th!. The hit series depicts the life of Jesus Christ and is known as the...
WTKR
Refresh and revamp your bathroom with West Shore Home on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Brian Keeler joins Coast Live to discuss how West Shore Home can revamp your bathrooms and showers, improve the safety and accessibility, and leave it looking stylish for the holidays!. They also have a Black Friday sale going on now until November 27th!. Presented by...
WTKR
Merry gift ideas for your holiday shopping lists with Shannon Fox on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Have a person in your life who's hard to shop for because they have everything they need? Shannon Fox joins Coast Live to share some great gifts for everyone on your list and to help you "find your merry" this holiday season. Presented by HSN.
WTKR
Travel tips from the Travvy Awards with Eric Bowman on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Travel Editor Eric Bowman joins Coast Live to talk about "the Oscars of the travel industry," the Travvy Awards and shares information you can use for your next vacation getaway. Presented by. Allianz Travel Insurance.
WTKR
Tips for holiday shopping with small businesses from Trae Bodge on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Retail Expert and Financial/Lifestyle Journalist Trae Bodge joins Coast Live to share smart ways to shop online during the holidays that can also support small businesses in your community!. Presented by. Meta.
WTKR
Prepare your home for winter with JES Foundation Repair on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tim Tracy from JES Foundation Repair joins Coast Live to talk about how homeowners can prepare for the upcoming winter season, and what you should look for before calling their experts for service. Presented by JES Foundation Repair. 757-760-3918.
WTKR
Easy DIY holiday gifts with Tisa Jackson on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — DIY Craft Expert Tisa Jackson joins Coast Live to share fun and easy craft ideas that you can make for your loved ones during this holiday season.
WTKR
Curbing Medicare expenses with Rock Castle Insurance Group on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Paul Sudduth, president of Rock Castle Insurance Group, discusses the importance of staying educated about possible gaps in Medicare coverage and the options available to help control these expenses. Presented by Rock Castle Insurance Group.
WTKR
Workplace health care challenges with Winnie Sun on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Renowned Financial Expert Winnie Sun joins Coast Live to discuss how employees are prioritizing mental health, and the importance of researching your benefits during open enrollment season. Presented by Aflac.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Freeze Warning Friday morning, even colder weather ahead
Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast. *** Freeze Warning Friday morning for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, and mainland Dare. These locations will likely see the first freeze of the season. Remember way back to last weekend when we had high temperatures close...
WTKR
Mechanic refurbishes vehicles to give away for the holidays
CACHE COUNTY, Utah (KSTU) — A mechanic in Utah is donating his skills to give the gift of transportation to a family in need. Jason Hansen said he refurbishes a vehicle every year and delivers it to a special family in time for Christmas. “This year I have a...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Rain tonight, big cool down on the way
Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Showers and storms this evening. Showers will move out overnight. It will be our last 'mild' night for awhile. Lows will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s. A few lingering showers Wednesday morning, mainly across North Carolina. Temperatures will warm to the...
