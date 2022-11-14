ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTKR

Holiday tips for dog owners from Dr. Annie Valuska on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Animal behavior expert Dr. Annie Valuska joins Coast Live to share what pet owners can learn from the National Dog Show, and tips to help improve your dog's social skills during the holidays!. Presented by Purina.
WTKR

Having the "Tech Talk" with your kids on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Cathy Pedrayes joins Coast Live to talk about the importance of parental involvement in their kids' online presence and having a cybersecurity "Tech Talk" with your families. Presented by Mozilla Firefox.
WTKR

Actors from "The Chosen" discuss their big-screen debut on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Actors Paras Patel and Elizabeth Tabish from "The Chosen" join Coast Live to share their experience being part of this growing project, set to hit theater screens nationwide on November 18th!. The hit series depicts the life of Jesus Christ and is known as the...
WTKR

Refresh and revamp your bathroom with West Shore Home on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Brian Keeler joins Coast Live to discuss how West Shore Home can revamp your bathrooms and showers, improve the safety and accessibility, and leave it looking stylish for the holidays!. They also have a Black Friday sale going on now until November 27th!. Presented by...
WTKR

Travel tips from the Travvy Awards with Eric Bowman on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Travel Editor Eric Bowman joins Coast Live to talk about "the Oscars of the travel industry," the Travvy Awards and shares information you can use for your next vacation getaway. Presented by. Allianz Travel Insurance.
WTKR

Prepare your home for winter with JES Foundation Repair on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Tim Tracy from JES Foundation Repair joins Coast Live to talk about how homeowners can prepare for the upcoming winter season, and what you should look for before calling their experts for service. Presented by JES Foundation Repair. 757-760-3918.
WTKR

Curbing Medicare expenses with Rock Castle Insurance Group on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Paul Sudduth, president of Rock Castle Insurance Group, discusses the importance of staying educated about possible gaps in Medicare coverage and the options available to help control these expenses. Presented by Rock Castle Insurance Group.
WTKR

Workplace health care challenges with Winnie Sun on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Renowned Financial Expert Winnie Sun joins Coast Live to discuss how employees are prioritizing mental health, and the importance of researching your benefits during open enrollment season. Presented by Aflac.
WTKR

Mechanic refurbishes vehicles to give away for the holidays

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (KSTU) — A mechanic in Utah is donating his skills to give the gift of transportation to a family in need. Jason Hansen said he refurbishes a vehicle every year and delivers it to a special family in time for Christmas. “This year I have a...
UTAH STATE
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Rain tonight, big cool down on the way

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Showers and storms this evening. Showers will move out overnight. It will be our last 'mild' night for awhile. Lows will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s. A few lingering showers Wednesday morning, mainly across North Carolina. Temperatures will warm to the...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

