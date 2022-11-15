Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Live Nation, Gap, Ross Stores, Palo Alto and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Gap – The retailer popped 10% after beating Wall Street's estimates for revenue. Gap also also gave a cautious outlook for the holiday season. Palo Alto Networks – Shares of the cybersecurity provider added 6.5% after beating expectations for revenue...
GM EV Unit BrightDrop Expects $1 Billion in 2023 Revenue, Mass Production of All-Electric Delivery Vans to Start in December
BrightDrop, GM's EV subsidiary, is forecasting $1 billion in revenue for 2023, its first revenue disclosure which came during GM's annual investor day on Thursday. CEO Travis Katz says the 30% tax credit for commercial EVs in U.S. President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act is expected to be a big tailwind for BrightDrop.
Carvana Lays Off 1,500 Employees Following Stock Free Fall
Carvana is laying off about 1,500 people, or 8% of its workforce, following a free fall in the company's stock this year and concerns around its long-term trajectory. The email from Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia cites economic headwinds including higher financing costs and delayed car purchasing. He says the company...
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says Layoffs Will Continue Into Next Year
Amazon will continue to lay off employees in the coming year, CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a memo to workers on Thursday. The company began informing workers this week that they were being let go. "I've been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without...
Inflation Forces Mom and Pop Restaurants and Chains Like McDonald's to Lean on Their Strengths
Inflation is hitting the entire restaurant industry, but chains and independent eateries have different advantages when it comes to tackling higher costs. Restaurant chains like McDonald's and Starbucks can use their size and buying power to negotiate better ingredient prices, but they can be slow to react. Independents lack the...
