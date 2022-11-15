ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Carvana Lays Off 1,500 Employees Following Stock Free Fall

Carvana is laying off about 1,500 people, or 8% of its workforce, following a free fall in the company's stock this year and concerns around its long-term trajectory. The email from Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia cites economic headwinds including higher financing costs and delayed car purchasing. He says the company...
NBC New York

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says Layoffs Will Continue Into Next Year

Amazon will continue to lay off employees in the coming year, CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a memo to workers on Thursday. The company began informing workers this week that they were being let go. "I've been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without...

Comments / 0

Community Policy